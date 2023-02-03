Read full article on original website
WITN
Kinston Police to host community engagement event
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Police Department will host a community engagement event today. The “Cops Listening Engaging and Responding,” or CLEAR, event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Mitchell Wooten apartment complex. The event is a freeform discussion that allows community members to ask questions or voice concerns directly to their police department.
Mother of a late ECU nurse creates memorial scholarship for upcoming nurses
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Where there is darkness, some will find hope. Courtney Whaley was an East Carolina University nurse who graduated top of her class and immediately landed a labor and delivery job. In 2021, Courtney lost her life in a car crash. Shortly after her passing, her mother, Sandra Whaley, created a scholarship […]
cbs17
Wayne County hoping to build second jail facility as temporary solution to deteriorating main building
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County is looking to find a solution to its deteriorating jail facility and may have found a temporary solution — if it gets approved. The county wants to build an additional facility to connect with its existing jail building and will come before the Local Government Commission (LGC) on Tuesday looking for approval.
wcti12.com
Greenville Police Chief, City Council hold meetings
This afternoon Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls presented his department's annual crime report to city officials and while violent crime is seeing an uptick, Chief Sauls says the numbers are down in comparison to what the city has seen in the past five years. The crime report covered everything from...
WITN
Eastern Carolina law enforcement agencies facing staffing shortages
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law Enforcement agencies across the country are experiencing staffing shortages, and Eastern Carolina is no exception. New recruits are in short supply and retirement rates are on the rise in The United States. During 2020-2021 resignations among police officers increased by 18% compared to previous years...
WITN
Teen arrested for Lenoir County shooting
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager faces an attempted murder charge for a Friday afternoon shooting. According to a press release, deputies arrested the 17-year-old Monday night at a home in the 300 block of College Street in Kinston with help from the Kinston Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation.
WITN
Greenville Texas Roadhouse staff prepares to line dance in Dallas
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A restaurant here in the east is making a name for it’s self, but not because of it’s food. Texas Roadhouse, here in Greenville, is one of 600 locations across the nation, and at every location, employees are taught to line dance. They do so every hour while working a shift and encourage those eating to join them.
WITN
Beaufort County Board of Commissioners change prayer at the beginning of meetings after complaint
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Commissioners and residents in Beaufort County were speaking out Monday night after a nonprofit group, asked the board to change how they conduct prayer at the beginning of its meetings. The group, which advocates for the disassociation of religion in government, says the board violated the...
neusenews.com
Scam alert for Jones County; Individuals offering to paint and/or clean for a ”today only deal”
Jones County Sheriff's Office / Matthew J. Wineman, Sheriff posted the following on Facebook:. The Jones County Sheriffs Office was made aware of individuals offering to paint and/or clean for a ”today only deal.” This style scam typically targets elderly residents that can be easily intimidated into paying their price. Please be cautious and do proper research before purchasing any services.
WITN
Dozen headstones in Wilson cemetery destroyed by hit & run driver
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A dozen headstones at an Eastern Carolina cemetery were destroyed by a hit & run driver this past weekend. Wilson police said it happened Saturday at the Rest Haven Cemetery on Bishop L.N. Forbes Lane. Police said a vehicle ran off the road and straight into...
WITN
Police investigate shooting outside Wilson Walmart
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police said no one was hurt when shots were fired outside an Eastern Carolina Walmart. Wilson police said the shooting happened this afternoon at the Forest Hills Road Walmart. Witnesses said 4 to 5 shots were fired about 35 feet from the store’s main entrance.
carolinacoastonline.com
Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County
GREENVILLE - Pitt County Sheriff Deputies found two people dead inside a home Saturday. Deputies found William Small, 62, and Heather Small, 42, dead with gunshot wounds inside their home outside of Greenville at 1:14 p.m. According the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, the deaths at 1113 Lexington Down Drive appear...
WITN
DEPUTIES: Greenville man stood over couple’s bed with knifes after burglary
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man was arrested after deputies said he broke into a home and stood over a couple in bed with knives in his hands. Juan Mancera, Jr. has been charged with first-degree burglary and felony larceny. Pitt County deputies say just before 4:00 a.m....
WITN
Animal shelter changes policy following dog’s mistaken euthanasia
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Following an investigation into the mistaken euthanasia of a Pitt County woman’s dog, the shelter says they will be making some changes to their protocol. Destiny Daniels’s two-year-old dog, Kaos, was taken into the Pitt County Animal Service’s custody on January 22 and put...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Bomb threat closes Southern Bank
AHOSKIE – Southern Bank on Main Street in Ahoskie shut down operations this afternoon (Monday) following a bomb threat. Ahoskie Police Chief Jimmy Asbell said emergency responders cleared the scene at around 4 pm. “We received the call right around 12 noon and dispatched several units to the scene,”...
cbs17
No seatbelt and strong odor of marijuana lands man in jail for ‘shrooms’ in Halifax County, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A seatbelt violation got a man busted with hallucinogenic drugs in Halifax County over the weekend, deputies said. The incident was reported Saturday when a deputy was working on traffic enforcement at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and East 10th Street in Roanoke Rapids, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.
neusenews.com
KPD seeks public assistance in identifying subject of financial card crime
The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a possible financial card crime. On January 21, 2023, the subject in the photo used a financial card at EZ Pass Tobacco & Vape located at 701 Phillips Road in Kinston. Anyone with information pertaining to the subjects...
Make history in Goldsboro this spring
“They led the way” is the title for the newest Civil War Trails sign in North Carolina which was recently installed in Goldsboro. On March 27, join community leaders, descendants, and officials in downtown Goldsboro as they dedicate the new site and remember the service of the men in the 135th United States “Colored” Infantry.
WITN
U.S. Attorney Office: Rocky Mount gang members sentenced
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina men were sentenced for their connections to selling drugs on Friday. After a multi-year investigation, two Rocky Mount men were sentenced for their roles in heroin and fentanyl distribution. “Our goal is to reduce crime in our city by strategically targeting those involved in...
WITN
Lenoir County deputies investigating afternoon shooting
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Cypress Grove Drive, that’s off Pauls Path Road, between Kinston and La Grange. Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers says 20-year-old Savyone Grant had been shot in...
