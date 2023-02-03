ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WITN

Teen arrested for Lenoir County shooting

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager faces an attempted murder charge for a Friday afternoon shooting. According to a press release, deputies arrested the 17-year-old Monday night at a home in the 300 block of College Street in Kinston with help from the Kinston Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Deputy cleared in shooting death of Gloucester woman

ONSLOW COUNTY - Fifth Prosecutorial District Attorney Ernie Lee determined the lethal actions of an Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputy were justified when a gun wielding Gloucester woman confronted the officer inside a Hubert residence after a brief foot chase on Thanksgiving Day. Sunshine Foy, 42, of Wayland Ct....
HUBERT, NC
WNCT

Raw video: DA justifies Thanksgiving shooting of woman

District Attorney Ernie Lee discusses his findings regarding an officer-involved shooting that happened on Nov. 24, 2022, involving the Onslow County Sheriff's Office. Raw video: DA justifies Thanksgiving shooting of …. District Attorney Ernie Lee discusses his findings regarding an officer-involved shooting that happened on Nov. 24, 2022, involving the...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

wcti12.com

Body found in Newport hotel; overdose suspected

NEWPORT, Carteret County — Authorities in Newport removed a body from an area hotel Monday morning. According to Newport Chief of Police Keith Lewis Jr., "we were alerted in the early morning hours of a possible drug overdose at the Hostess House. Officers arrived just after 4:30 a.m. this morning and found 52-year-old Daniel Jay Savage II (white male) deceased from what appeared to be an apparent drug overdose. We are not investigating this case as a homicide at this time, but we are looking at all information leading up to the death. There is no suspicion of foul play or any indication of violence. Next of kin has been notified."
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

neusenews.com

Lenoir County restaurant inspections

The following inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. No certified food protection manager on site. Wet wiping cloth on drainboard. Some dust build-up on ceiling vents. Northeast Elementary School. 1002 E Highland Avenue, Kinston. Date: 1/10. Score: 99. Observations:. One bag of shredded lettuce in walk-in was...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

neusenews.com

KPD seeks public assistance in identifying subject of financial card crime

The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a possible financial card crime. On January 21, 2023, the subject in the photo used a financial card at EZ Pass Tobacco & Vape located at 701 Phillips Road in Kinston. Anyone with information pertaining to the subjects...
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County Intersection to Become All-Way Stop

LA GRANGE – An all-way stop will be installed to improve safety at a Lenoir County crossroads. State transportation crews are scheduled to make the traffic change Tuesday at N.C. 55 and N.C. 903 south of La Grange. The work will start around 8 a.m. and be completed by lunchtime, weather permitting. Currently, drivers only on N.C. 903 must stop at this junction.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

wcti12.com

One killed in Pitt County shooting

BETHEL, Pitt County — Officers with the Bethel Police Department responded to a home on West Moore Drive in Bethel around 2:45 p.m. Friday Feb. 3, 2023. Officers said they found a 21-year-old man dead in the grass near the edge of the street. The case is still under...
BETHEL, NC
WITN

Craven County Sheriff’s Office looking for volunteers

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office is looking for volunteers to help within the office. Craven County Sheriff’s Office is seeking volunteers to assist with fingerprinting services. Volunteers will provide fingerprinting services to civilians Monday through Friday for child care providers, foster parents, adoption,...
WNCT

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible murder-suicide

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting they believe to be a murder-suicide. Deputies responded at 1:14 p.m. to 1113 Lexington Downs Dr. in Greenville. They found the residents, William Oscar Small, 62, and Heather Davenport Small, 44, dead from gunshot wounds. Investigators said a weapon was recovered from […]
GREENVILLE, NC

