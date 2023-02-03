Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WITN
Teen arrested for Lenoir County shooting
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager faces an attempted murder charge for a Friday afternoon shooting. According to a press release, deputies arrested the 17-year-old Monday night at a home in the 300 block of College Street in Kinston with help from the Kinston Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation.
carolinacoastonline.com
Deputy cleared in shooting death of Gloucester woman
ONSLOW COUNTY - Fifth Prosecutorial District Attorney Ernie Lee determined the lethal actions of an Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputy were justified when a gun wielding Gloucester woman confronted the officer inside a Hubert residence after a brief foot chase on Thanksgiving Day. Sunshine Foy, 42, of Wayland Ct....
WITN
DEPUTIES: Greenville man stood over couple’s bed with knifes after burglary
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man was arrested after deputies said he broke into a home and stood over a couple in bed with knives in his hands. Juan Mancera, Jr. has been charged with first-degree burglary and felony larceny. Pitt County deputies say just before 4:00 a.m....
DA: Death of woman shot by Onslow County deputy on Thanksgiving justified
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — District Attorney Ernie Lee said in a Monday press conference that the death of a woman on Thanksgiving Day in a shooting by an Onslow County deputy was justified. An investigation began after Sunshine Foy was shot and killed by a deputy in Hubert at a home on Willow Street, just […]
WNCT
Raw video: DA justifies Thanksgiving shooting of woman
District Attorney Ernie Lee discusses his findings regarding an officer-involved shooting that happened on Nov. 24, 2022, involving the Onslow County Sheriff's Office. Raw video: DA justifies Thanksgiving shooting of …. District Attorney Ernie Lee discusses his findings regarding an officer-involved shooting that happened on Nov. 24, 2022, involving the...
carolinacoastonline.com
Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County
GREENVILLE - Pitt County Sheriff Deputies found two people dead inside a home Saturday. Deputies found William Small, 62, and Heather Small, 42, dead with gunshot wounds inside their home outside of Greenville at 1:14 p.m. According the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, the deaths at 1113 Lexington Down Drive appear...
wcti12.com
Body found in Newport hotel; overdose suspected
NEWPORT, Carteret County — Authorities in Newport removed a body from an area hotel Monday morning. According to Newport Chief of Police Keith Lewis Jr., "we were alerted in the early morning hours of a possible drug overdose at the Hostess House. Officers arrived just after 4:30 a.m. this morning and found 52-year-old Daniel Jay Savage II (white male) deceased from what appeared to be an apparent drug overdose. We are not investigating this case as a homicide at this time, but we are looking at all information leading up to the death. There is no suspicion of foul play or any indication of violence. Next of kin has been notified."
WITN
Bethel police identify man killed in Friday shooting
BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released the name of a man shot and killed on a Bethel street Friday afternoon. Police Chief William Rhodes says 21-year-old Qua-Jhaun Callands was killed outside a home on West Moore Drive around 2:45 p.m. The man’s body was lying in the grass near...
neusenews.com
Lenoir County restaurant inspections
The following inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. No certified food protection manager on site. Wet wiping cloth on drainboard. Some dust build-up on ceiling vents. Northeast Elementary School. 1002 E Highland Avenue, Kinston. Date: 1/10. Score: 99. Observations:. One bag of shredded lettuce in walk-in was...
Pitt County deputies find man, woman dead inside home
GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Pitt County Sheriff's Office found two people people dead inside a home on Saturday afternoon. Deputies found residents 62-year-old William Oscar Small and 44-year-old Heather Davenport Small dead with gunshot wounds upon arriving at about 1:14 p.m. at the home along Lexington Downs Drive, according to the sheriff's office.
Authorities Accused Missing North Carolina Girl Of Running Away. Now They Realize She Was Abducted
Timeka Donyale Pridgen was a typical teenager who enjoyed drawing. Timeka lived with her mother, Cosandra Best, in an apartment on South Street in La Grange, North Carolina. Cosandra was dating a man named Eric Earl Mercer Moore, Sr.
neusenews.com
KPD seeks public assistance in identifying subject of financial card crime
The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a possible financial card crime. On January 21, 2023, the subject in the photo used a financial card at EZ Pass Tobacco & Vape located at 701 Phillips Road in Kinston. Anyone with information pertaining to the subjects...
neusenews.com
Lenoir County Intersection to Become All-Way Stop
LA GRANGE – An all-way stop will be installed to improve safety at a Lenoir County crossroads. State transportation crews are scheduled to make the traffic change Tuesday at N.C. 55 and N.C. 903 south of La Grange. The work will start around 8 a.m. and be completed by lunchtime, weather permitting. Currently, drivers only on N.C. 903 must stop at this junction.
WITN
Lenoir County deputies investigating afternoon shooting
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Cypress Grove Drive, that’s off Pauls Path Road, between Kinston and La Grange. Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers says 20-year-old Savyone Grant had been shot in...
wcti12.com
Couple dead from gunshot wounds, law enforcement believes it to be murder-suicide
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office responded to 1113 Lexington Downs Drive in Greenville and found two people dead from gunshot wounds inside a home. It happened around 1:14 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Law enforcement entered the home and found 62-year-old William Oscar...
wcti12.com
One killed in Pitt County shooting
BETHEL, Pitt County — Officers with the Bethel Police Department responded to a home on West Moore Drive in Bethel around 2:45 p.m. Friday Feb. 3, 2023. Officers said they found a 21-year-old man dead in the grass near the edge of the street. The case is still under...
WITN
Craven County Sheriff’s Office looking for volunteers
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office is looking for volunteers to help within the office. Craven County Sheriff’s Office is seeking volunteers to assist with fingerprinting services. Volunteers will provide fingerprinting services to civilians Monday through Friday for child care providers, foster parents, adoption,...
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible murder-suicide
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting they believe to be a murder-suicide. Deputies responded at 1:14 p.m. to 1113 Lexington Downs Dr. in Greenville. They found the residents, William Oscar Small, 62, and Heather Davenport Small, 44, dead from gunshot wounds. Investigators said a weapon was recovered from […]
WITN
Havelock has third sewage spill in three weeks from same lift station
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - There’s been another sewage spill in Havelock, the third one from the same lift station so far this year. The city says some 1,000 gallons of sewage spilled from the Stonebridge Lift Station which is behind some homes on Salem Court. The sewage got into...
Highway Patrol looking for suspect in deadly hit and run in Duplin County
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol is looking for the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 96-year-old woman on Friday. In a Facebook post, officials said they responded just before 4:30 p.m. to a call at 3405 Summerlins Crossroads Rd. in Duplin County. Mary Ella Bunn, 96, was struck by […]
Comments / 1