ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 2

Related
dcnewsnow.com

Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 1,900

AZMARIN, Syria (AP) — A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 1,900 people. Hundreds were still believed to be trapped under rubble, and the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across the area.
dcnewsnow.com

Rough seas complicate US efforts to recover suspected China spy balloon

Navy vessels were off the coast of South Carolina on Monday to recover pieces of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon shot down this past weekend, though rough waters initially complicated the effort, according to the head of U.S. Northern Command. A Navy dock landing ship, the USS Carter Hall, is...
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy