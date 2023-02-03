Read full article on original website
Abortion opponents call for ‘life at conception’ law to ban all abortions
(Radio Iowa) – Abortion opponents say it’s time for a ban on all abortions in Iowa. Republican Representative Luana Stoltenberg of Davenport spoke at a prayer service in the Iowa Capitol. “My prayer is that Iowa will pass a life at conception bill to protect our most vulnerable and defenseless citizens and our women and children,” Stoltenberg said. Stoltenberg had three abortions as a teenager and has become an outspoken critic of the procedure. “I stand before you to say abortion is not a good option and we need to end it in our state,” Stoltenberg said.
Unclear path for law requiring ‘hands free’ cell phone use while driving
(Radio Iowa) – A bill that would ban Iowa motorists from having a phone or electronic device in their hands while driving has cleared a key senate committee, but Speaker Pat Grassley says he hasn’t polled the 64 Republicans in the House about the concept. “With 24 new members, I just genuinely don’t know what the overall feel is,” Grassley says. “In the past, we haven’t had the level of support needed.”
Gov. Reynolds Appoints Adair-Casey/ISU grad as Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Director
DES MOINES – Governor Reynolds has appointed Sergeant Brady Carney of the Des Moines Police Department’s (DMPD) Investigations Division to lead the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. “Sergeant Carney’s years of experience in police patrol, investigation, and intelligence have prepared him to provide the best possible training experience for...
Iowa Auditor of State Rob Sand issues advisory on LiHEAP payment delays; Says your heat will stay on
(Des Moines, Iowa) – State Auditor Rob Sand today issued an advisory on the delay of Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments to eligible recipients. LIHEAP is a federally funded program administered by the Iowa Department of Human Rights. It is designed to help households at or below 200% of the 2022 federal poverty guidelines meet their heating needs.
ISU part of project to diversify the cornbelt
(Radio Iowa) – Iowa State University researchers are part of an effort led by Purdue University to diversify the cornbelt. I-S-U sociology professor J. Arbuckle says farmers once planted many different crops on their land. “The long rotations with lots of different crops, spread risk, all around the farm, but they also took care of, you know ecological processes, agro ecological processes that took care of a lot of the, you know, the pest cycles and the weed cycles and that sort of thing,” he says. The crops became less diversified with the advent of chemicals to deal with the pests and weeds, and the use of mechanized farm machines. Arbuckle says farmers started specializing in soybeans and corn.
Grants awarded for Iowa Great places
(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has awarded more than one million dollars in Iowa Great Places grants. Iowa Arts Council administrator David Schmitz says many of the projects selected in this round of grant funding are in rural parts of the state where there can be bigger impacts. “A lot of times we think about these projects being about preserving the past, but they’re also about the future, and, you know, signaling to a community that These places are worth investing in and keeping alive for the future,” Schmitz says.
