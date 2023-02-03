CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A bill is currently in committee in Richmond as an amendment to allow state-wide photo speed monitoring devices. Current law only has photo speed monitoring devices for highway work zones and school crossing zones. This bill would allow authorities in any locality to authorize local law-enforcement agencies to place and operate photo speed monitoring devices in certain locations, provided that the highway has a speed limit of 35 miles per hour or more.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO