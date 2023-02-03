ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cbs19news

Vehicle fire in parking garage under investigation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- No one was hurt in a weekend vehicle fire in the parking garage next to the University of Virginia Hospital. The incident occurred Sunday afternoon. The UVA Police Department and Charlottesville Fire Department both responded to the Lee Street parking garage. They found a vehicle...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

VDOT crew working on major bridge project at Nelson/Appomattox county line

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A major bridge project may cause delays for drivers crossing the James River between Nelson and Appomattox counties. The Virginia Department of Transportation says crews are working on the Richmond Highway/Anderson Highway bridge over the river. Because of this project, drivers will see lane...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSET

Owners of old Speedway on Lakeside Drive selling property

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Williams Development Group is the owner of what was previously a Speedway on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. The gas station has recently been under construction, with all gas tanks removed. ABC13 spoke with a representative with Williams Development Group who said that they intend to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Proposed bill amends law on photo speed monitoring devices

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A bill is currently in committee in Richmond as an amendment to allow state-wide photo speed monitoring devices. Current law only has photo speed monitoring devices for highway work zones and school crossing zones. This bill would allow authorities in any locality to authorize local law-enforcement agencies to place and operate photo speed monitoring devices in certain locations, provided that the highway has a speed limit of 35 miles per hour or more.
RICHMOND, VA
WSET

Most Wanted: Nelson Co. deputies looking for Afton man

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office wants you to be on the lookout for a wanted Afton man. The Sheriff's Office said they are looking for John Wesley Mitchell in their Most Wanted Monday post. Mitchell has been wanted since August 2022 for the following...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police: Victim of Grove Street shooting was targeted by suspect

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department says that the shooting on Grove Street that took the life of an anti-gun group member on Jan. 28 was targeted. After nine days, city police now say the suspect, 38-year-old Tadashi Demetrius Keyes, not only knew the victim, 36-year-old Eldridge...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

