cbs19news
Vehicle fire in parking garage under investigation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- No one was hurt in a weekend vehicle fire in the parking garage next to the University of Virginia Hospital. The incident occurred Sunday afternoon. The UVA Police Department and Charlottesville Fire Department both responded to the Lee Street parking garage. They found a vehicle...
cbs19news
VDOT crew working on major bridge project at Nelson/Appomattox county line
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A major bridge project may cause delays for drivers crossing the James River between Nelson and Appomattox counties. The Virginia Department of Transportation says crews are working on the Richmond Highway/Anderson Highway bridge over the river. Because of this project, drivers will see lane...
cbs19news
Charlottesville crossing guards propose speed cameras at school intersections
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers are supposed to slow down in school traffic zones, but it appears that many people are not. Charlottesville City Schools crossing guards are asking for speed cameras at what they call the three most congested and dangerous school crossings. Those crossings are Monticello Avenue...
WSET
Owners of old Speedway on Lakeside Drive selling property
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Williams Development Group is the owner of what was previously a Speedway on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. The gas station has recently been under construction, with all gas tanks removed. ABC13 spoke with a representative with Williams Development Group who said that they intend to...
Three vehicles involved in crash on Huguenot Road in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash in the Bon Air area of Chesterfield County involved three vehicles, one of which ended up on its side. According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, the crash took place at the intersection of Huguenot Road and Cranbeck Road on the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 6. Police responded […]
NBC12
Richmond residents say no one answers when they call 911: ‘I have never felt so unsafe in my life’
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - When you call 911 for an emergency, you expect another person to pick up on the other line, but instead, some Richmond residents say they’re being placed on hold or can’t get through at all. Residents like Melissa Gropman are frustrated. Gropman says she...
cbs19news
Greene County man must pay civil penalty in connection with unpermitted landfill
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Greene County man must pay a civil penalty of $250,000 following a ruling on an unpermitted landfill. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality reports the Office of the Attorney General brought an action against Kenneth R. Collier, Sr. for the operation of such a landfill.
Developer unveils plan for old Richmond theater
Originally built as the Bellevue Theater in 1937, the building was most recently a Masonic lodge for the local chapter of Grottoes International.
Changes at Richmond bus station has impact on homeless.
Richmond VA- Cold rainy weather along with a growing homeless population and a shortage of shelter beds left the homeless seeking a warm place to sleep to turn to the bus station located on Arthur Ashe Blvd. for shelter and safety.
cbs19news
Proposed bill amends law on photo speed monitoring devices
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A bill is currently in committee in Richmond as an amendment to allow state-wide photo speed monitoring devices. Current law only has photo speed monitoring devices for highway work zones and school crossing zones. This bill would allow authorities in any locality to authorize local law-enforcement agencies to place and operate photo speed monitoring devices in certain locations, provided that the highway has a speed limit of 35 miles per hour or more.
Virginia Scenic Railway 'train ride felt like being on vacation,' woman says
The Blue Ridge Flyer’s journey begins at the Staunton Railroad Station, also an Amtrak station, in the heart of downtown.
WSET
Most Wanted: Nelson Co. deputies looking for Afton man
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office wants you to be on the lookout for a wanted Afton man. The Sheriff's Office said they are looking for John Wesley Mitchell in their Most Wanted Monday post. Mitchell has been wanted since August 2022 for the following...
cbs19news
Police respond to AHS following report of social media post indicating threat
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police officers are at Albemarle High School following a report of a social media post indicating a threat to the school. At this time, the school says it is not in a lockdown, but students are being kept in their current classrooms, with instruction continuing, until this situation has been resolved.
‘I hope they catch him’: Richmond police continue efforts to catch the ‘neighborhood creep’
The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man who was caught peeping into a home on Wednesday. Officers suspect it is the very same man residents of the Museum District call the “neighborhood creep.”
cbs19news
Police: Victim of Grove Street shooting was targeted by suspect
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department says that the shooting on Grove Street that took the life of an anti-gun group member on Jan. 28 was targeted. After nine days, city police now say the suspect, 38-year-old Tadashi Demetrius Keyes, not only knew the victim, 36-year-old Eldridge...
Dog abandoned ‘near death’ with puppy in Richmond, animal control searching for answers
The mother dog was found "near death" alongside her puppy on the streets of Richmond around 5 p.m. on Jan. 31. She barely had a pulse, and had a body temperature of only 90 degrees when she was rushed to Virginia Veterinary Centers (VVC) for treatment, RACC said.
Drive-by shooting in new Chesterfield neighborhood rattles residents
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call their anonymous tipline at (804) 748-0660.
Police: Estranged husband dead after fatally shooting wife in Chesterfield
A shooting left one person dead and two people injured Sunday night in the northern part of Chesterfield County, police said.
Three JMU Students Killed in West Virginia Crash
cbs19news
UPDATE: Sheriff's office missing man from Afton/Waynesboro area has been found
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man from the area around Afton and Waynesboro. According to the sheriff’s office, 38-year-old Matthew Corey Koplen was last seen on Tuesday and was reported missing Tuesday night by a family member.
