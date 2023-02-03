Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 21 Online
Man With Sword Safely Detained After Standoff In Greysolon Apartment
UPDATE (February 6, 3:55 p.m.) — A man with a sword who barricaded himself in a Duluth apartment for more than four hours Monday surrendered to authorities without harming anyone. It happened in an apartment on the 8th floor of the Greysolon building. Authorities tried negotiating with the “agitated”...
FOX 21 Online
‘Very Scary Stuff:’ Resident Describes Police Standoff At Greysolon Apartments
DULUTH, Minn. – There were tense moments Monday at the Greysolon Apartments in downtown Duluth when a man with a sword caused an hours-long standoff with police. The incident ended safely after Duluth’s Tactical Response Team breached the apartment door, according to officials. While the alleged threats of...
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Armed Man Who Barricaded Himself In Apartment Surrendered After Negotiating With Duluth Police
UPDATE (February 6, 3:55 p.m.) — The Duluth Police Department says after over 4 hours of negotiating with the armed man who barricaded himself in an apartment, he surrendered. Police say the Tactical Response Team got through the door, detained the man, and confiscated his edged weapon safely. He...
FOX 21 Online
Knowing Your Neighbors: Superior Fun Land
SUPERIOR, Wisc.–Fun Land owners Desiree Hughes and Paul Bothun both grew up in Superior Wisconsin. While living in Minneapolis they visited an indoor play area with their two young daughters, and they knew then what their hometown was missing. “We wanted to bring a little bit of Minneapolis back...
FOX 21 Online
Two People Hospitalized After House Fire In Mountain Iron
MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. — Two people were brought to the hospital after a house caught fire on Sunday afternoon in Mountain Iron, according to The Northland FireWire. The fire was called in just after 1 p.m. on the 5600-block of Oriole Avenue. Several Iron Range fire departments were called...
FOX 21 Online
6th Annual Cold Front at Bayfront Festival Park
DULUTH, Minn.– Duluth Parks and Recreation hosted the 6th annual Cold Front at Bayfront Festival Park. The all-day event had much to enjoy. The fun was kicked off at noon with youth dog sled races and ended with fire dancers at 6. The cold day event was a hit...
Watch: Duluth Realtor Makes ’10 Reasons NOT to Move to Duluth, Minnesota’ Video
Northland residents have a lot of pride in the area as there a certainly a lot of positives that living in this area provide. However, people moving here from a different part of the country often come to the Northland without knowing a lot about it. With that in mind,...
Downtown Duluth Business Announces Closure
It's a sad day for downtown Duluth. A popular business just announced it will be closing its doors next month. That business? Reimagined, by T. Underwood. The store sells home decor and such in the heart of the downtown area. The store also sells antiques, decor with a vintage flair,...
FOX 21 Online
Don Ness, Dan Hanger Among ‘Singing With The Stars’ Contestants At NorShor Theatre
DULUTH, Minn. — You’ve probably heard of “Dancing With The St’ars,” but what about “Singing With The Stars?”. And what if some of the singing contestants included former mayor Don Ness and FOX 21’s Dan Hanger?. Well, it’s happening March 3 at the...
OnlyInYourState
These 4 Small Towns Were Once Home To Minnesotans That Changed The World
Many famous and influential people have been born in the state of Minnesota, and most of them come from large cities like Minneapolis or St. Paul. Yet, these four small towns were the birthplace of people who have left a lasting impact. Minnesota is a wonderful place to see charming...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Hockey: After Quiet 1st Period, Duluth East Boys Hold Off C-E-C 6-4
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East boys hockey team would complete the season sweep over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Monday, 6 to 4. Grant Winkler and Thomas Gunderson would each have two goals in the victory. Duluth East (15-6-1) will next host Champlin Park on Tuesday. C-E-C (13-8-1) will play at Superior on...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Shakespeare Production of Twelfth Night takes to UMD’s Stage
DULUTH, Minn. — The University of Minnesota Duluth Theatre Department presents “Twelfth Night,” a production by William Shakespeare at the Marshall Performing Arts Center. Cast member Mackenzie Ammon and Theatre Department Head Mark Harvey joined FOX21 on the morning newscast ahead of opening night. This Shakespeare comedy...
FOX 21 Online
Superior Boys Hockey Seeded 3rd in WIAA Playoffs
SUPERIOR, Wis.- The 2023 WIAA boys hockey tournament playoff seedings were announced over the weekend. On the boys side, the Superior Spartans will have the hometown fans behind them in their first round game. Superior earned the 3 seed and will take on Barron on February 14th. The Spartans are...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Basketball: Denfeld Boys Halt Two Harbors’ Win Streak at 7
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Denfeld boys basketball team picked up an 87 to 70 win over Two Harbors on Monday. The win snapped Two Harbors’ win streak at 7. Aidan Altona would lead the team with 26 points. Just behind him, was Marnaries Ferguson with 25. Duluth Denfeld (9-12)...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Hosts STEM Discovery Day
Duluth, Minn. — Students from area middle and high schools were on the campus of the University of Minnesota Duluth this afternoon. The Swenson College of Science and Engineering held a STEM Discovery Day. 128 students from schools around the area were learning various ways that STEM, or Science,...
FOX 21 Online
Another NSIC North Player of the Week Honor for UMD’s Brooke Olson
DULUTH, Minn.- UMD graduate forward Brooke Olson continues to add to her impressive resume. The latest feat being her 3rd NSIC North player of the week award. Olson started the weekend with a 25-point outing on 11 of 17 shooting in UMD’s 70 to 62 win over MSU-Moorhead. She...
FOX 21 Online
No. 16 UMD Women’s Basketball Earns Fourth Straight NSIC North Title
DULUTH, Minn.- The 16th nationally ranked Bulldogs women’s basketball team, has been nothing short of spectacular all season long. After last night’s win over Northern State, the Bulldogs have clinched their fourth straight NSIC North Title. UMD boasts a 17-1 conference record with four games to go in...
Comments / 0