Duluth, MN

FOX 21 Online

Man With Sword Safely Detained After Standoff In Greysolon Apartment

UPDATE (February 6, 3:55 p.m.) — A man with a sword who barricaded himself in a Duluth apartment for more than four hours Monday surrendered to authorities without harming anyone. It happened in an apartment on the 8th floor of the Greysolon building. Authorities tried negotiating with the “agitated”...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Knowing Your Neighbors: Superior Fun Land

SUPERIOR, Wisc.–Fun Land owners Desiree Hughes and Paul Bothun both grew up in Superior Wisconsin. While living in Minneapolis they visited an indoor play area with their two young daughters, and they knew then what their hometown was missing. “We wanted to bring a little bit of Minneapolis back...
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Two People Hospitalized After House Fire In Mountain Iron

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. — Two people were brought to the hospital after a house caught fire on Sunday afternoon in Mountain Iron, according to The Northland FireWire. The fire was called in just after 1 p.m. on the 5600-block of Oriole Avenue. Several Iron Range fire departments were called...
MOUNTAIN IRON, MN
FOX 21 Online

6th Annual Cold Front at Bayfront Festival Park

DULUTH, Minn.– Duluth Parks and Recreation hosted the 6th annual Cold Front at Bayfront Festival Park. The all-day event had much to enjoy. The fun was kicked off at noon with youth dog sled races and ended with fire dancers at 6. The cold day event was a hit...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Downtown Duluth Business Announces Closure

It's a sad day for downtown Duluth. A popular business just announced it will be closing its doors next month. That business? Reimagined, by T. Underwood. The store sells home decor and such in the heart of the downtown area. The store also sells antiques, decor with a vintage flair,...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Prep Hockey: After Quiet 1st Period, Duluth East Boys Hold Off C-E-C 6-4

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East boys hockey team would complete the season sweep over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Monday, 6 to 4. Grant Winkler and Thomas Gunderson would each have two goals in the victory. Duluth East (15-6-1) will next host Champlin Park on Tuesday. C-E-C (13-8-1) will play at Superior on...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Coffee Conversation: Shakespeare Production of Twelfth Night takes to UMD’s Stage

DULUTH, Minn. — The University of Minnesota Duluth Theatre Department presents “Twelfth Night,” a production by William Shakespeare at the Marshall Performing Arts Center. Cast member Mackenzie Ammon and Theatre Department Head Mark Harvey joined FOX21 on the morning newscast ahead of opening night. This Shakespeare comedy...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Superior Boys Hockey Seeded 3rd in WIAA Playoffs

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The 2023 WIAA boys hockey tournament playoff seedings were announced over the weekend. On the boys side, the Superior Spartans will have the hometown fans behind them in their first round game. Superior earned the 3 seed and will take on Barron on February 14th. The Spartans are...
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Prep Basketball: Denfeld Boys Halt Two Harbors’ Win Streak at 7

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Denfeld boys basketball team picked up an 87 to 70 win over Two Harbors on Monday. The win snapped Two Harbors’ win streak at 7. Aidan Altona would lead the team with 26 points. Just behind him, was Marnaries Ferguson with 25. Duluth Denfeld (9-12)...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UMD Hosts STEM Discovery Day

Duluth, Minn. — Students from area middle and high schools were on the campus of the University of Minnesota Duluth this afternoon. The Swenson College of Science and Engineering held a STEM Discovery Day. 128 students from schools around the area were learning various ways that STEM, or Science,...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Another NSIC North Player of the Week Honor for UMD’s Brooke Olson

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD graduate forward Brooke Olson continues to add to her impressive resume. The latest feat being her 3rd NSIC North player of the week award. Olson started the weekend with a 25-point outing on 11 of 17 shooting in UMD’s 70 to 62 win over MSU-Moorhead. She...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

No. 16 UMD Women’s Basketball Earns Fourth Straight NSIC North Title

DULUTH, Minn.- The 16th nationally ranked Bulldogs women’s basketball team, has been nothing short of spectacular all season long. After last night’s win over Northern State, the Bulldogs have clinched their fourth straight NSIC North Title. UMD boasts a 17-1 conference record with four games to go in...
DULUTH, MN

