Read full article on original website
Related
Who Is T.I.'s Son, King? The Hip-Hop Heir's Criminal Record Explained
The only thing harder than being a child star is being the child of a star according to T.I.’s son, Clifford “King” Joseph Harris III. The now 18-year-old rap heir made his network television debut more than a decade ago on VH1’s T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.
hotnewhiphop.com
Angela Simmons Quotes Nicki Minaj & Rocks Yo Gotti-Gifted CMG Chain In New TikTok
Angela Simmons flexes a CMG chain in her new TikTok video. Angela Simmons & Yo Gotti are becoming the next it couple. Yo Gotti openly admitted to having a crush on Angela Simmons in 2016’s smash single, “Down In The DMs.” Seven years later, they finally became an item and they aren’t hiding it.
hotnewhiphop.com
Amber Rose Offers To Eat Ass In Exchange For Super Bowl Tickets, Diplo & Russell Simmons Respond
The mother of two is offering her “bussy eatin” skills to anyone willing to slip her some seats to the upcoming game. One thing fans will surely always praise Amber Rose for is her authenticity. Over the years, the model has become a pro at being proud of her identity, speaking her truth, and – at times – stirring the pot on social media.
netflixjunkie.com
When LisaRaye McCoy wanted to have an “entanglement” with Will Smith
Will Smith was a heartthrob back in the 90s and continues to be one of the most handsome men on the planet. The man has it all – charisma, power, and money but unfortunately, he is off the market. Jada Pinkett Smith claimed him way back in 1997. But that did not stop LisaRaye McCoy from crushing on him!
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Recalls The Time Morgan Freeman Got Him Fired From A Movie
Morgan Freeman’s frustrations with T.I. resulted in the rapper getting fired from his role in “Las Vegas.”. T.I. has undoubtedly held down his own among those we consider to be the greatest of all time in hip-hop. He later branched out into film but he didn’t necessarily leave the greatest impression on Morgan Freeman.
Yung Miami Says She Enjoys ‘Golden Showers’ & Sean Combs Gets Trolled With Nickname ‘Pee Diddy’
Yung Miami, 28, dished on what she likes in the bedroom and the big reveal had her boyfriend Diddy, 53, trending in all the wrong ways! During her wild Caresha Please interview with hip hop legend Trina on January 19, the rapper (real name Caresha Brownlee) played a drinking game and admitted she was a fan of “golden showers,” the nickname for urinating on one’s partner as a sexual act. Or course, social media went wild as well, referencing the rapper’s romance with Sean Combs, as “Pee Diddy” becoming the top trending topic on Twitter!
50 Cent Recalls Confronting Tyler Perry About Blackballing Mo’Nique
Rapper and businessman 50 Cent said he launched a campaign to help revive Mo’Nique‘s acting career, and recalled a private conversation he had with Tyler Perry in defense of the Oscar-winning actress. The hip-hop mogul appeared on Big Boy’s Neighborhood last week where he addressed Mo’Nique’s casting in...
Lauren London Admits She and Jonah Hill May Not Be the Most Believable Couple in You People
“Why would these two people really like each other… they're from two totally different worlds?” she admitted in a interview with Harper’s Bazaar published Wednesday Lauren London is getting real about coupling up with Jonah Hill in her Netflix film, You People. The movie stars London and Hill as couple trying to unite their families — played by Eddie Murphy and Nia Long, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny — before they walk down the aisle, to hilarious results. Fans have embraced the comedy, which is currently holding...
Caught Creepin,’ Again: T.J. Holmes Allegedly Had A ‘Reckless’ Affair With An Intern In 2015
News of T.J. Holmes' affair with Pettaway comes as the embattled reporter is already facing backlash from his affair with GMA cohost Amy Robach.
hotnewhiphop.com
LisaRaye McCoy Accuses Kylie Jenner Of Copying Her Look With Lion’s Head Gown
“We did it 1st baby,” said LisaRaye as she accused Kylie of duplicating her style. Imitation is the highest form of flattery, or so they say, and LisaRaye McCoy is claiming Kylie Jenner copied her look. Jenner recently made a show-stopping appearance at the Schiaparelli runway show for Paris Fashion Week. The mogul wore Schiaparelli gown complete with a faux fur lion’s head—a look that was also featured in the show.
Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit
Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
HipHopDX.com
Anderson .Paak Threatens Crowd With R. Kelly’s Music Unless They Start Dancing
Anderson .Paak responded to a less than enthusiastic crowd at a DJ gig this week by suggesting he would play R. Kelly‘s music to get them on the dance floor. The artist and producer was tapped up to move the crowd at Spotify’s Best New Artist party, which took place in Los Angeles, California on Thursday (February 2) ahead of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. In a video obtained by TMZ, .Paak can be heard trying to hype up the crowd while playing Nelly‘s 2002 club hit “Hot in Herre.”
Nia Long Responds to Omarion Dating Rumors with Simple 7-Word Answer
The rumor mill has been swirling since Love Jones actress Nia Long appeared at the You People premiere red carpet in hand with co-star B2K star Omarion. In a recent video that has since gone viral, Nia Long is seen holding hands with the Icebox entertainer causing some fans to react. But the 52-year-old bombshell quickly shut down those rumors when a media outlet posted the video, alluding to the fact that they were indeed a couple.
Dwayne Johnson reveals his mom is 'OK' after she was in a car accident: 'She’s a survivor'
"This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said.
hotnewhiphop.com
Beanie Sigel Calls Dame Dash The “Malcolm X Of Hip Hop”
Beans and Freeway were asked to describe Dame in one word. Roc-a-Fella’s impact on Hip Hop is unmatched, and Beanie Sigel is giving credit to Dame Dash. The label was created by Jay-Z, Kareem Burke, and Dash, and while the latter has been plagued with controversies, Sigel still honors him as a visionary.
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Has Questions After Yung Miami Admits She Likes Getting Peed On
Yung Miami had “Pee Diddy” trending after admitting to Trina that she enjoys golden showers. Summer Walker has questions for Yung Miami after the City Girls rapper admitted that she enjoyed golden showers. During the latest episode of Caresha Please, the City Girls rapper admitted that she enjoys...
hotnewhiphop.com
Yo Gotti & Angela Simmons Pop Out At The Grizzlies Game: “Long As I’m Next To You”
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons pop out at the Grizzlies game. Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons are the epitome of a boss couple. Though it’s only been a few weeks since they confirmed their relationship, they aren’t shying away from showing out together. On Wednesday night, the couple...
Nia Long Says “I Have My Eye On One Person” Following Split From Ime Udoka
Nia Long recently visited the Drew Barrymore Show, where she opened up a bit about dating following her public split from Celtics coach Ime Udoka. Back in September 2022, Long called it quits after finding out her long time partner was allegedly having an affair with a team staffer. Now, the Hollywood star has revealed that she has, indeed, been thinking about getting back into the dating pool. More from VIBE.comMichael B. Jordan Addresses Public Breakup With Lori Harvey In 'SNL' MonologueKenya Barris Responds To Accusations Of Being "Obsessed" With Interracial StoriesNia Long Was Told She Looked "Too Sophisticated"...
Comments / 9