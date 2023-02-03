ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
WHEC TV-10

Tennessee Gov. Lee proposes $100M for anti-abortion centers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brushing aside calls to tweak one of the strictest abortion bans in the United States, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday unveiled plans to funnel tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to anti-abortion centers as he declared the state had a “moral obligation” to support families.
TENNESSEE STATE
iheart.com

Poll: DeSantis Leads Trump in Alabama

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leads former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical matchup among Alabama Republican voters, a new poll shows. The survey, taken by Public Opinion Strategies for the group Alabama Families for Great Schools, gives DeSantis a 19-point advantage. DeSantis pulled 50-percent of the vote to Trump's 31-percent. The poll surveyed 500 GOP primary voters January 14-16 and has a margin of error of +/-4.38%.
ALABAMA STATE
New York Post

Rensselaer county exec accuses AG Letitia James of anti-white racism

A top New York Republican accused Attorney General Letitia James of racism toward white people. “It seems to me she targets white guys quite bit and white Republicans especially,” Rensselaer County Executive Steven McLaughlin told The Post. “Just because you’re black doesn’t mean you’re not racist. You can be black and be racist, just like you can be white and be racist.” McLaughlin, who is white, made the allegation this week during a victory lap interview after being acquitted of corruption charges James brought against him as part of a years-long probe. The AG accused McLaughlin, 59, of improperly withdrawing $5,000 from...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Hunt ends for mountain lion that attacked California boy

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — California wildlife officials have called off the search for a mountain lion that attacked a 5-year-old boy who was on a hiking trail in rural Northern California, saying there was little chance of capturing the animal. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
WHEC TV-10

Suspect killed, trooper hurt during Florida chase, shootout

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida trooper was shot in the torso, and a suspect was fatally shot, during a chase and an exchange of gunfire between troopers and two men suspected of trying to steal a pickup truck on a highway, authorities said Saturday. The two suspects...
FLORIDA STATE
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Will Wegmans go back to being open 24 hours?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Will Wegmans ever return to staying open 24 hours a day?. You probably remember all of the changes that businesses had to make at the onset of COVID-19. Restaurants became take-out only, retailers increased their shipping capabilities, and grocery stores like Wegmans reduced their hours. Now...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Significant winter of any kind not likely for most of this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Once again “old man winter” takes a vacation for a lot of the upcoming week. Here in Western New York above normal temperatures are expected for five of the next seven days. As a result, most of the time, precipitation will be in the form of rain or just wet flurries. It is still very questionable, but in the longer range the first opportunity for any real winter conditions will not be until next weekend.
ROCHESTER, NY
wwnytv.com

Troopers: 500 bags of heroin seized in traffic stop

OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man allegedly had 500 bags of heroin when state police pulled him over in the St. Lawrence County town of Oswegatchie. Troopers say 26-year-old Jesse Outley also had quantities of acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride pills when they stopped him on State Route 37 on Wednesday.
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Pittsford Mendon High School brings back Cabaret

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – After a three-year COVID hiatus, Mendon FAME (Families Advocating Music Education) brought back their annual musical fundraising event, Cabaret. This year’s theme was Peace, Love, and Music!. Our own Brett Davidsen, a Pittsford Mendon alum, was the Master of Ceremonies. The event featured A Cappella...
MENDON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy