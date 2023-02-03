Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Tennessee Gov. Lee proposes $100M for anti-abortion centers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brushing aside calls to tweak one of the strictest abortion bans in the United States, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday unveiled plans to funnel tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to anti-abortion centers as he declared the state had a “moral obligation” to support families.
WHEC TV-10
Ticket sold in Washington state wins $747 million Powerball prize, nation’s 9th-largest lottery jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Ticket sold in Washington state wins $747 million Powerball prize, nation’s 9th-largest lottery jackpot. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
iheart.com
Poll: DeSantis Leads Trump in Alabama
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leads former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical matchup among Alabama Republican voters, a new poll shows. The survey, taken by Public Opinion Strategies for the group Alabama Families for Great Schools, gives DeSantis a 19-point advantage. DeSantis pulled 50-percent of the vote to Trump's 31-percent. The poll surveyed 500 GOP primary voters January 14-16 and has a margin of error of +/-4.38%.
Another woman found breathing after being declared dead by funeral home in New York
A woman was found breathing at a New York funeral home hours after she was reportedly declared dead at a nursing home.
Rensselaer county exec accuses AG Letitia James of anti-white racism
A top New York Republican accused Attorney General Letitia James of racism toward white people. “It seems to me she targets white guys quite bit and white Republicans especially,” Rensselaer County Executive Steven McLaughlin told The Post. “Just because you’re black doesn’t mean you’re not racist. You can be black and be racist, just like you can be white and be racist.” McLaughlin, who is white, made the allegation this week during a victory lap interview after being acquitted of corruption charges James brought against him as part of a years-long probe. The AG accused McLaughlin, 59, of improperly withdrawing $5,000 from...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Western New York earthquake history
ROCHESTER, N.Y. It’s been nearly 30 years since an earthquake this strong has hit the region. First Alert Meteorologist Glenn Johnson has been tracking this unusual western New York event since early Monday morning.
WHEC TV-10
Hunt ends for mountain lion that attacked California boy
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — California wildlife officials have called off the search for a mountain lion that attacked a 5-year-old boy who was on a hiking trail in rural Northern California, saying there was little chance of capturing the animal. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife...
Massive Marijuana Trafficking, Money Laundering Ring Includes 15 NYers, Feds Say
More than a dozen New Yorkers are accused in a massive marijuana trafficking and money laundering ring that spanned across the United States, according to federal prosecutors.A 99-count indictment unsealed in the Northern District of New York Tuesday, Jan. 31 accuses 17 defendants of taking part in…
WHEC TV-10
Suspect killed, trooper hurt during Florida chase, shootout
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida trooper was shot in the torso, and a suspect was fatally shot, during a chase and an exchange of gunfire between troopers and two men suspected of trying to steal a pickup truck on a highway, authorities said Saturday. The two suspects...
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Will Wegmans go back to being open 24 hours?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Will Wegmans ever return to staying open 24 hours a day?. You probably remember all of the changes that businesses had to make at the onset of COVID-19. Restaurants became take-out only, retailers increased their shipping capabilities, and grocery stores like Wegmans reduced their hours. Now...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Significant winter of any kind not likely for most of this week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Once again “old man winter” takes a vacation for a lot of the upcoming week. Here in Western New York above normal temperatures are expected for five of the next seven days. As a result, most of the time, precipitation will be in the form of rain or just wet flurries. It is still very questionable, but in the longer range the first opportunity for any real winter conditions will not be until next weekend.
wwnytv.com
Troopers: 500 bags of heroin seized in traffic stop
OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man allegedly had 500 bags of heroin when state police pulled him over in the St. Lawrence County town of Oswegatchie. Troopers say 26-year-old Jesse Outley also had quantities of acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride pills when they stopped him on State Route 37 on Wednesday.
WHEC TV-10
Pittsford Mendon High School brings back Cabaret
PITTSFORD, N.Y. – After a three-year COVID hiatus, Mendon FAME (Families Advocating Music Education) brought back their annual musical fundraising event, Cabaret. This year’s theme was Peace, Love, and Music!. Our own Brett Davidsen, a Pittsford Mendon alum, was the Master of Ceremonies. The event featured A Cappella...
