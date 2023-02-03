Joe Mixon’s Agent Says Aggravated Menacing Charge Will Be Dropped

Cincinnati police issued an arrest warrant for the Bengals running back stemming from an incident that reportedly took place on Jan. 21.

Peter Schaffer, the agent of Bengals star Joe Mixon, issued a statement Thursday night regarding misdemeanor charges the running back is currently facing for alleged aggravated menacing.

Schaffer told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that the charges are expected to be dropped on Friday morning after Cincinnati police issued an arrest warrant for Mixon on Thursday. The warrant stemmed from an incident that reportedly took place in Jan. 21 when the 26-year-old allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and told her, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you now. The police can’t get me,” according to Cincinnati’s FOX 19 Now .

“It was a rush to judgment,” Schaffer said to Pelissero. “They’re dropping the charges first thing in the morning. I really feel that police have an obligation before they file charges—because of the damage that can be done to the person’s reputation—to do their work. They should be held to a higher standard. Because I don’t play with people’s lives.”

The Bengals also released a statement on Thursday acknowledging Mixon’s incident, which took place a day before Cincinnati defeated the Bills, 27-10 , on the road in the AFC divisional round. The organization also noted that it is conducting an ongoing investigation into the matter.

“The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon,” the statement read, via ESPN’s Ben Baby . “The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time.”