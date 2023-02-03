ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Diluted Botox: George Santos’ Former Volunteer Secretly Recorded Congressman

By Nikki McCann Ramirez
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
Congressman George Santos is a known karaoke lover , but we’re pretty sure he’d like these hits to stop coming. The Long Island representative, who established himself as Congress ’ resident Liar In Chief, is now dealing with prospective staffers secretly taping him. An audio recording released Wednesday by Talking Points Memo revealed an utterly bizarre conversation Santos had with Derek Myers, a potential hire for his new congressional office.

The recording was created by Myers, a self described “media mogul turned Hill staffer,” who  was working as a volunteer in Santos office at the time. In the recordings Santos and Myers discuss his future, and the reasons Santos had chosen not to rescind an offer for a full-time position as a staff assistant.

Throughout the conversation Santos and Myers discuss an ongoing wiretapping case against Myers, a cause of concern for the congressman’s office. Myers was arrested and charged with felony wiretapping in November of last year after publishing audio of testimony given in an Ohio court, that was obtained without authorization by a source. The case has been denounced as an attack on press freedom by various journalism watchdogs . Myers had previously worked for an NBC affiliate, and was fired after a confrontation with former U.S. Sen. David Vitter.

In the recording Santos can be heard telling Myers that, according to his knowledge, “recording in this building is a federal crime, and you get seven years,” after the latter joked about taping the conversation. “Have fun at your peril!” Santos said.

Santos referenced his own issues with public trust, admitting to Myers that he had lied extensively to his Chief of Staff Charley Lovett. “I’ve obviously fucked up and lied to him, like I lied to everyone else,” Santos said, “And he still forgave me and gave me a second shot, unlike some other people.”

“It’s bad enough that I have to answer for myself these days, I don’t want to have to answer, prospectively, for you,” Santos told Myers.

Myers told TMP that Santos had placed Lovett under a three year non-disclosure agreement because he “know’s too much.” Lovett denied the existence of an NDA for himself or any other staff.

The conversation ambles around, at one point the pair discusses thrifted ties, Colombian botox, and Santos getting a text from CNN Host Don Lemon. Myers told TPM that Santos “feels terrible about lying, he feels terrible that he got caught.” Despite his admiration for the congressman, he says Santos’ distracted attitude throughout their conversation “was insulting and it hurt my feelings.”

Myers explained to TPM that the conversation “shines a light” on Santos self-obsession. “It’s all about George,” he said. “We’ll be talking about my livelihood and then here’s a text from Don Lemon.”

When the conversation ended, Santos advised Myer to “stop going to Colombia” for “diluted Botox.”

Santos previously told Semafor that he was aware that Myers had covertly recorded a conversation between the two of them after being contacted by TMP . The conversation recorded by Myers was reportedly about concerns Santos and his office had regarding a pending wiretapping case in Ohio. The congressman, however, told Semafor that he ultimately decided not to hire Myers due to his “evasive” answers regarding the pending criminal case against him.

Santos indicated to Semafor that Myers had “violated the trust that we had in him.” Santos himself is no stranger to violating the trust people place in him, given that his tenure in Congress has been defined by an avalanche of reports regarding the many lies he has told throughout his life.

In December, the New York Times published an in-depth investigation that revealed how Santos had invented the majority of his resume, educational background, and personal backstory. Subsequent investigations uncovered how Santos had lied about being Jewish (and having grandparents who survived the Holocaust) to court campaign support, allegedly committed check fraud in Brazil, and reportedly stole thousands in fundraising dollars raised for the service dog of a disabled veteran.

Facing a litany of investigations, including potential criminal and civil investigations in New York, Santos recused himself from serving on congressional committees. Santos may also now need to add office security to the to-do list of controversies, ethics referrals, and law enforcement scrutiny he needs to address.

brad brown
4d ago

why is this fraud being allowed to stay in power ? he lied on job application which is terms for emedate removal from position 🙄..what world are we living in ?

Patrice Smith
4d ago

Santos! Is a very sick person. One thing for sure, he is a list. That's not good at it at all. And he is the worst thief. But a thief is a thief. Brazil you have got to come get him. He should have never been allowed to come to the u.s. He wants the lights cameras action. While embarrassing our whole administration

Margo Johnson
4d ago

it's extremely disturbing to learn it is far easier to be elected to an important position of public trust than it is to be hired to be a cashier at a local grocery store.

Related
Rolling Stone

George Santos Reportedly Told Donors He Produced Spider-Man on Broadway

Disgraced Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) has been acting out a fantasy life for years, but his latest lie puts him directly in the theater. Sources tell Bloomberg that the Long Island congressman courted donors by falsely claiming he had been a producer on Broadway’s disastrous Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark musical.  The musical, which made its debut in 2011 and ended its run in 2014, was widely considered a major flop. Why did Santos select that particular show as the basis for his imaginary Broadway career? We don’t know.  At this point, Santos has been caught in so many lies that...
Rolling Stone

Serial Liar Tucker Carlson Defends Serial Liar George Santos

Rep. George Santos has few allies in Congress. It’s hard to make friends when no one can be sure you’re not actively lying to their face. But Santos can now count on the support of at least one voice in Republican politics, a true master among deceivers: Fox host Tucker Carlson.  On Thursday night Carlson delivered an impassioned defense-and-dismissal of the controversy surrounding the scandal-riddled congressman.  In a sarcastic monologue Carlson honed in on petty lies told by Santos, ignoring the litany of more serious claims against him. “This thief of volleyball glory, strides the halls of the United States Congress...
Rolling Stone

College Board Kicks Off Black History Month by Caving To Ron DeSantis

The College Board has stripped down its proposed Advanced Placement African American Studies curriculum to remove topics that Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Education accused of violating the state’s “Stop Woke” law. Florida blocked testing of the program in the state’s schools earlier this month on grounds that it was “inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.”  In a statement to reporter Mark Caputo on Jan. 20, the Florida DOE identified six topics in the pilot curriculum that ran afoul of the state’s increasingly restrictive policies on discussions of race and diversity in education....
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

George Santos’ Ex-Wife Breaks Cover In New Jersey, Has 'Nothing To Say' About Embattled GOP Congressman & His String Of Scandals

George Santos’ ex-wife was spotted living a comfortable suburban life in New Jersey, RadarOnline.com has learned.Uadla Vieira Santos was married to the disgraced GOP congressman for seven years, and many people would love to hear her spill all the tea on George, who was elected to Congress based on a series of falsehoods and using hundreds of thousands of mysterious dollars.Daily Mail caught up with Uadla, 29, as she was leaving her home in Elizabeth, New Jersey, but she had “nothing to say” when asked questions about her embattled ex.Santos, 34, married Uadla in 2012. She filed for divorce the...
ELIZABETH, NJ
TheDailyBeast

The One Lie That Could Get George Santos in the End

Of all the falsehoods and fabrications surrounding GOP Rep. George Santos (R-NY), which one will ultimately cause him to unravel?That’s the question hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie tackle on this week’s The New Abnormal—with The Daily Beast’s politics editor Matt Fuller joining the program to discuss Santos’ meteoric rise and fall.“There are a lot of questions here and there are a lot of pretty serious crimes that could be involved.”Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.“Lying about your résumé is not a crime. It’s very dishonest and politically it’s sort...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Justice Department tells Jim Jordan what he didn’t want to hear

As the new House Republican majority begins the process of investigating a lengthy list of conspiracy theories, most of the probes and hearings will generate more heat than light. The theatrics will no doubt be great for fundraising appeals and conservative media outlets, but the ostensible “oversight” efforts will likely prove to be tiresome and inconsequential.
msn.com

Matt Gaetz says embattled GOP Rep. George Santos shouldn't be 'subject to shunning' before his ethics process: 'He deserves the chance to at least make his case'

Matt Gaetz said George Santos shouldn't be shunned in advance of a congressional ethics process. Gaetz made the remarks while guest hosting for ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast. "I think he deserves the chance to at least make his case," Gaetz said of his embattled GOP colleague. Rep....
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

George Santos inundated with offers after bizarrely saying he’ll resign if 142 people ask him to

Embattled New York Congressman George Santos has so far refused to bow to pressure to step aside after fabricating major parts of his resume.New York Republicans called on Mr Santos to resign on Wednesday, with Nassau County Republican Party chairman Joseph Cairo telling a press conference, “He’s disgraced the House of Representatives and we do not consider him one of our congresspeople.” Mr Santos remained defiant, but on Thursday, he told reporters that he would step down if “142 people ask for me to resign”.The significance of the number seemed random, but Mr Santos told Semafor reporter Kadia Goba...
NEW YORK STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Confederate General AP Hill did not own slaves and was against the institution of American Slavery

There has been a long-held belief by many that everyone fighting in the Confederate Army desired to maintain the institution of slavery in the United States. Some Americans do not believe that anyone in the south joined the army for States's Rights only but it is true. It was recently announced that the remains of Confederate General AP Hill were removed from underneath a monument on a highway and were returned to his hometown of Culpepper Virginia. Although he was an officer in the war he did not own slaves and was against the institution of American Slavery.
The Independent

George Santos news - live: White House briefing room laughs at congressman as new drag videos emerge

Embattled GOP Rep George Santos provoked a laugh at Monday’s White House press briefing.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was speaking about new members of Congress being invited to meet the president, when a reporter quipped: “Is George Santos invited?”The line drew a laugh from the room, and a remark from Ms Jean-Pierre: “I love how everybody laughed at that”.Meanwhile, Mr Santos appeared to confirm that he appeared in drag during a festival in Brazil, though he denied that he was ever a “drag queen”.“No, I was not a drag queen in Brazil, guys. I was young and...
NEW YORK STATE
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

