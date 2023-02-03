The only reason beaches are dangerous is because people visit and come hell or high water they are going to get into the water regardless of the Red flags. It’s not the gulf that’s dangerous it is the stupidity of vacationers.
our beautiful emerald green waters can be very deceiving... cannot see the undertow unless you know what you're looking for... we have a healthy amount of Wildlife that lives close to the coast... people not paying attention to the flag system... and of course stupidity and ignorance.. be mindful and aware and you will enjoy a beautiful day on our beautiful beaches
give more tickets, have police do their jobs rather than talking to each other all day at same exact location, install lifeguards other east end also from all that big money we keep receiving from sports, travel, you name it. stop building more, without proper roadways, clean water, and sewer pipes. the problem isn't just the people it is the officials we elect and we keep climbing. they are greedy and hire within rather than best for the job. need a swift change here. since Michael this place had grown in criminality major too. shooting every week for murder, traffic accident. growing people but roadways are garbage. sad we are on the list. where the lifeguards? lived here a long time and I've seen very very few haha 😄
