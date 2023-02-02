Read full article on original website
Billp2828
4d ago
it's just swastikas drawn out of boredom. it has nothing to do with antisemitism. quit making a mountain out of a mole hill.
Reply(1)
2
Related
WJLA
Prince George's Co. attorney creates business to connect Black community to Black lawyers
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — "Today is Justis Connection's birthday!" Kisha Brown cheerfully told her Instagram followers on Jan. 11. The social media post marked the second anniversary of a service the former civil rights attorney felt compelled to launch. "Justis Connection is the first online Black attorney referral...
Sentinel
Bethesda Historical Society Memorial Statement
"The Bethesda Historical Society will always be grateful to Bill Offutt for preserving the stories of Bethesda's special history for folks to learn and enjoy for years to come." Mr. Offutt is well known for his publication of "Bethesda A Social History" in 1995.
Mayor Scott announces $14M investment to employ residents to keep streets clean
Mayor Scott announces $14 million in grants to nonprofit organizations to clean 16 neighborhoods in Baltimore.
Former Police Union Vice Chair Arrested For Fraud, Working At Whole Foods While On MPD’s Clock
The former vice chair of D.C. Police Union, Medgar Webster Sr., was arrested on Saturday for allegedly defrauding the D.C. government by working a second job at Whole Foods Market while reporting as on duty for the Metropolitan Police Department. Webster is charged with first degree felony fraud. If convicted,...
Howard University And Georgetown To Launch Medical Humanities Center Aimed At Reducing Health Disparities
Howard University and Georgetown University will launch a medical humanities center aimed at reducing health inequities. The post Howard University And Georgetown To Launch Medical Humanities Center Aimed At Reducing Health Disparities appeared first on NewsOne.
BET
Latina Student Becomes Miss Coppin State, But Faces Backlash From Critics
Keylin Perez made history as the first Latina to be crowned Miss Coppin State, an HBCU in Baltimore. Although she ran unchallenged for the title, the 22-year-old’s new title did not sit well with some who felt she did not deserve it because of her ethnicity. Perez, who is...
Hilltop
ard University President
For what people have deemed diligent and transformative leadership, Howard University alumna and former professor Dr. Rochelle L. Ford was recently inaugurated as the eighth president of Dillard University in New Orleans. Dr. Ford, who previously served as dean of the Elon University School of Communications, succeeds Walter Kimbrough, who...
Baltimore avoided ‘devastating’ attack, says engineering expert
A Catonsville woman and a man from Florida are facing serious charges after an alleged plot to sabotage Baltimore's electrical grid.
foxbaltimore.com
ATTENTION SHOPPERS: Plastic bags to be banned in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Plastic bags will eventually be removed from Baltimore County businesses, forcing shoppers to invest in reusable bags or pay a fee. The Baltimore County Council voted to pass a plastic bag ban beginning early next year during their Monday night meeting. The new mandate would impose a fee on single-use bags like paper bags.
Notes: Guess who’s coming to the State of the Union? Plus, an Annapolis lobbying shop goes national, a MoCo deal, and more
Moore, Alsobrooks headline list of prominent Marylanders attending Biden's speech as guests of the delegation. The post Notes: Guess who’s coming to the State of the Union? Plus, an Annapolis lobbying shop goes national, a MoCo deal, and more appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Student arrested for allegedly bringing gun to Mervo High School
A student was arrested Friday for allegedly bringing a gun to Mervo High School, according to a Baltimore City Public Schools spokesperson.
Hilltop
Perspective: The Black Hair Space is Therapy for Some Black Women
For many Black women, getting their hair done is essential to maintain their mental health. When Black women get their hair done, whether it be braids, twists, locs or frontals, it is a sense of freedom and individuality. The aesthetic of Essence, Ebony and Jet magazines sitting on the round table, waiting for the individual to read, or the sound of gossip and uplifting conversations from generation to generation makes the Black hair space unique and safe for many Black women.
Knife, Machete-Wielding Teens Took 'Fighting Stance' Before Severna Park Driveway Brawl: Police
A group of teens was arrested after a teen whipped out a machete to end a knife fight that had broken out in a Severna Park driveway, authorities say. Gianluca Williams Genovese, 18, Jalen Isaiah Gill, 19, Rana Jawad Hamideh, 19, and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody after the altercation, that occurred in the 300 block of Riverdale Road on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Maryland bill hopes to stop wild rent increases
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Last year was a tough one for renters. New federal government numbers show that rents increased by 12% on average in the first half of the year. A Maryland lawmaker wants to make sure that tenants are protected if we see rental jumps like that again.
Takoma Park to Present “Dark Side of the Chew” Feb. 13
Takoma Park’s Code Enforcement division will present the documentary film “Dark Side of the Chew” on Feb. 13, city officials announced. In “Dark Side of the Chew,” filmmaker Andrew Nisker examines the impact of chewing gum on our culture, our health, our economy, and the environment.
mcadvocate.com
Wes Moore, Maryland’s First African American Governor, Swears In and Signs Off on $69 Million Legislative Package
On Wednesday, January 18th, Maryland saw their 63rd governor elect Wes Moore sworn in on the blue carpeted steps of the Annapolis State Capitol building, while hopeful hundreds turned out on the unusually warm winter day to watch the proceedings. The ceremony comes after a successful gubernatorial campaign called on November 8th, which saw Moore – a former Rhodes Scholar, US army veteran, and nonprofit CEO – defeat conservative challenger Dan Cox by a state record two thirds majority, taking an office previously held by two term Republican Governor Larry Hogan since 2015.
foxbaltimore.com
2 teenage boys charged with attempted murder in shooting near Franklin High School: police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they have arrested and charged two teenage boys in connection with the shooting of two Benjamin Franklin High School students last month. Both of the teens are being held at central booking, charged with attempted first-degree murder. One suspect is 16 years...
'Say his name, Sergio Flores' | Student who reportedly overdosed at Wakefield High School dies
ARLINGTON, Va. — A student who reportedly overdosed in a bathroom at Wakefield High School on Tuesday has died, officials told WUSA9 on Thursday night. The Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) told WUSA9 that the student was a freshman special education English learner. PTSA President Judith Davis said the...
Hundreds in temporary cash assistance theft adds to Baltimore mom's struggle
A Baltimore mom fell on hard times and waited to be approved for temporary cash assistance then someone stole the money she received less than an hour after it was deposited into her account.
Nine alleged Baltimore gang members indicted, one for murder
Nine Baltimore men were indicted for participating in a criminal gang and distributing drugs on Monday. One of them was also indicted for the murder of Marquis Carter in November of 2022.
Comments / 4