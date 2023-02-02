ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Billp2828
4d ago

it's just swastikas drawn out of boredom. it has nothing to do with antisemitism. quit making a mountain out of a mole hill.

Bethesda Historical Society Memorial Statement

"The Bethesda Historical Society will always be grateful to Bill Offutt for preserving the stories of Bethesda's special history for folks to learn and enjoy for years to come." Mr. Offutt is well known for his publication of "Bethesda A Social History" in 1995.
ard University President

For what people have deemed diligent and transformative leadership, Howard University alumna and former professor Dr. Rochelle L. Ford was recently inaugurated as the eighth president of Dillard University in New Orleans. Dr. Ford, who previously served as dean of the Elon University School of Communications, succeeds Walter Kimbrough, who...
ATTENTION SHOPPERS: Plastic bags to be banned in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Plastic bags will eventually be removed from Baltimore County businesses, forcing shoppers to invest in reusable bags or pay a fee. The Baltimore County Council voted to pass a plastic bag ban beginning early next year during their Monday night meeting. The new mandate would impose a fee on single-use bags like paper bags.
Perspective: The Black Hair Space is Therapy for Some Black Women

For many Black women, getting their hair done is essential to maintain their mental health. When Black women get their hair done, whether it be braids, twists, locs or frontals, it is a sense of freedom and individuality. The aesthetic of Essence, Ebony and Jet magazines sitting on the round table, waiting for the individual to read, or the sound of gossip and uplifting conversations from generation to generation makes the Black hair space unique and safe for many Black women.
Knife, Machete-Wielding Teens Took 'Fighting Stance' Before Severna Park Driveway Brawl: Police

A group of teens was arrested after a teen whipped out a machete to end a knife fight that had broken out in a Severna Park driveway, authorities say. Gianluca Williams Genovese, 18, Jalen Isaiah Gill, 19, Rana Jawad Hamideh, 19, and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody after the altercation, that occurred in the 300 block of Riverdale Road on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Maryland bill hopes to stop wild rent increases

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Last year was a tough one for renters. New federal government numbers show that rents increased by 12% on average in the first half of the year. A Maryland lawmaker wants to make sure that tenants are protected if we see rental jumps like that again.
Wes Moore, Maryland’s First African American Governor, Swears In and Signs Off on $69 Million Legislative Package

On Wednesday, January 18th, Maryland saw their 63rd governor elect Wes Moore sworn in on the blue carpeted steps of the Annapolis State Capitol building, while hopeful hundreds turned out on the unusually warm winter day to watch the proceedings. The ceremony comes after a successful gubernatorial campaign called on November 8th, which saw Moore – a former Rhodes Scholar, US army veteran, and nonprofit CEO – defeat conservative challenger Dan Cox by a state record two thirds majority, taking an office previously held by two term Republican Governor Larry Hogan since 2015.
