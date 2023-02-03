ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

South Dakota State Rep. Twists MLK Quote to Justify Trans Healthcare Ban

By Nikki McCann Ramirez
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17560k_0karztdE00

A South Dakota State Representative quoted Martin Luther King Jr. in a speech voicing her support for South Dakota House Bill 1080. The proposed legislation would prohibit virtually any form of gender affirming care for transgender individuals until they reach the age of 18.

The bill, one of a slew of anti-transgender legislative proposals being floated by state governments throughout the country, prohibits doctors in South Dakota from prescribing any medication or performing any surgery intended to affirm a person’s gender identity before the age of legal adulthood. Following its initial reading in the House , the bill is now headed to the state’s House Health and Human Services committee.

During her address to the House, State Rep. Brandei Schaefbauer (R-Aberdeen), quoted a portion of Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1966 address to Illinois Wesleyan University on the progress of race relations in the United States. In the address, King spoke to the power of legislation to dismantle oppressive systems of racial segregation, and penalize violence committed against Black Americans.

“It may be true that you can’t legislate integration, but you can legislate desegregation,”  Schaefbauer quoted. “Morality cannot be legislated but behavior can be regulated… It may be true that the law cannot make a man love me, religion and education will have to do that, but it can restrain him from lynching me.” Schaefbauer ended the quote on King’s assertion that “while legislation may not change the hearts of men, it does change the habits of men.”

Changing “habits” is exactly what Schaefbauer and hundreds of other GOP legislators around the country are aiming to do—by legally restricting the ability of transgender individuals to access life-saving medical care . King’s quote, an appeal to the power lawmakers have to dismantle systems of discrimination against marginalized groups, was effectively misconstrued by Schaefbauer to further a hateful legislative agenda against transgender individuals.

While studies show that access to gender-affirming care significantly improves outcomes for trans and non-binary people, trans rights have become a target in the right-wing culture wars. Schaefbauer is not alone. Just today the Arkansas House of Representatives passed a bill banning students in the state from accessing bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity. Other states, including Arizona, Indiana, Texas, Missouri, Mississippi, and Florida, among others, have introduced or advanced bills targeting trans individuals. Several states have passed legislation restricting education in LGBTQ issues in school health programs.

The national effort to legislatively malign transgender and gender nonconforming people is symbiotic to the far-right’s cultural crusade to villainize the LGBTQ community and their supporters as deviant, dangerous criminals. The so-called “groomer” panic has proliferated throughout right wing rhetoric, anyone and anything can be construed to constitute child abuse, and right-wing personalities are happy to state exactly how they think the matter should be dealt with.

On Wednesday, Daily Wire host Matt Walsh called for the execution —or at least lifetime imprisonment—of doctors who perform gender-affirming surgeries on minors. And in a video posted on Tuesday, former president Donald Trump vowed to pass a nationwide ban on gender-affirming care for minors. Trump, Walsh, and figures ranging from conservative social media influencers to state Governors , have proliferated narratives that members of the LGBTQ community and their allies are supporters of child sexual abuse. The fear mongering has expanded to include gender-affirming medical care, with horrific claims of child mutilations being leveled against healthcare providers. But the reality is much different.

The World Professional Association for Transgender Health standards for care indicate that supportive care and access to mental health professionals is recommended for young children exploring their gender identity. Adolescents, with the guidance of medical professionals and approval of their parents or legal guardian, can explore medical transition via puberty blockers or hormones. In every issued guidance, the WPATH’s standards for care enforce rigorous psychological and physical evaluation before any sort of procedure is done, and does not recommend major surgeries until adulthood.

But reality isn’t stopping the flurry of legislation restricting the rights of trans individuals. And the increasing climate of hostility against both patients and providers has already resulted in instances of violence . States are codifying discrimination and disenfranchisement against an already vulnerable population, but the Republican Party has proven time and time again that while its members can read the words of Dr. King, they can never truly understand what they mean.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 9

ladybug3660
4d ago

I realize this just might be hard for some young people to have 2 wait until your 18! there has been quite a few people who went for the surgeries/drug treatments and have regretted it. let's wait until your really emotionally mature enough. I really think that would be 21, I don't think this decision IS reversible! and that would open up a whole new kind of dread!!!

Reply(7)
7
Related
Rolling Stone

Trump Attacks Transgender Rights, Takes Aim at ‘Left-Wing Gender Insanity’

In his bid for re-election, former President Donald Trump released a video on Tuesday and outlined a sweeping set of proposals to wield federal power to attack transgender people. In the video, posted to Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump vowed to pass a law in Congress banning gender-affirming care for minors nationwide, and to punish doctors who provided this type of treatment, threatening to cut off doctors from Medicare and Medicaid. He also said that if reelected, he would push schools to “promote positive education about the nuclear family,” and pass a law that would recognize only two...
Rolling Stone

Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Greene Raise Hell Over Sam Smith’s Grammys Performance

The Grammys was its usual lavish spectacle featuring scores of styled-out celebrities on Sunday night. The buttoned-up, right-wing political commentariat was not pleased, particularly about Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ performance of “Unholy” — which featured fire, red lighting, and Smith sporting a pair of horns. “Don’t fight the culture wars, they say,” griped right-wing commentator Liz Wheeler. “Meanwhile demons are teaching your kids to worship Satan. I could throw up.” “This…is…evil,” Ted Cruz, a United States senator, responded. “The Grammy’s featured Sam Smith’s demonic performance and was sponsored by Pfizer,” wrote Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). “And the Satanic Church now...
Rolling Stone

Please, We Implore You, Don’t Try to Shoot The Balloon

Conservatives are fantasizing about taking their shot at bringing down the reported Chinese Spy Balloon floating over the Midwest. We cannot stress it enough: THAT IS A BAD IDEA.  The balloon is located at an altitude of about 66,000 feet (12.5 miles), high above the airspace where commercial airliners typically fly. It is way, way, way above the altitude where a bullet could reach it. The Department of Defense has indicated that while taking military-based action to shoot down the balloon is being considered, the concern of potential harm to civilians by falling debris has stayed their hand.  If you tried to...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Gender ideology is losing in the courts

Gender ideologues may have been able to force their way into our medical institutions, the education establishment, and even the White House , but they’re not having much luck in the courts. Two recent cases prove that the legal system is hesitant to flip our understanding of biology upside...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Some Republican anti-transgender bills are going way too far

There’s a wave of Republican legislation surfacing throughout the country that aims to restrict medical gender transitions. Some of it makes sense, but some of it is going way too far. Many people, myself included, think minors are too young to understand complicated issues about sex and gender fully...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
TheDailyBeast

Why Trans People in North Dakota Are Planning to Flee U.S.

In Fargo, North Dakota, a group of transgender people are plotting their escape from the state’s anti-trans laws.“Everyone is really scared right now. A lot of us are afraid of getting our rights or identities ripped away,” Zara Crystal, 20, said of the slate of anti-trans bills proposed in North Dakota this year. “I want to help as many people as I can.”Crystal is part of the newly formed nonprofit TRANSport, a group which aims to help transgender people leave the United States and relocate to more LGBT-friendly nations. The nonprofit aims to aid trans people with their transitions, as...
FARGO, ND
South Dakota Searchlight

Federal judge could decide as soon as February to yank abortion pill nationwide

WASHINGTON — A Texas judge could decide as soon as next month whether to force the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to pull its two-decade-old approval of the abortion pill, which accounts for more than half of pregnancy terminations in the United States. A nationwide injunction in the case, as requested by anti-abortion groups, would […] The post Federal judge could decide as soon as February to yank abortion pill nationwide appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
TEXAS STATE
KUTV

Bill clarifying conversion therapy ban unanimously clears House committee

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The LGBTQ rights group Equality Utah no longer opposes a bill surrounding conversion therapy for minors after compromise language was agreed to between the organization and the bill sponsor. House Bill 228, sponsored by Rep. Mike Petersen (R-North Logan), passed unanimously out of the...
UTAH STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

103K+
Followers
25K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy