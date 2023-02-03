Read full article on original website
Chevy Onix Plus Continues To Be Brazil’s Most Fuel-Efficient Car
General Motors announced that the Chevy Onix Plus continues to be the most fuel-efficient car in Brazil, where once again the low fuel consumption of Chevrolet‘s successful subcompact vehicle has been recognized by local authorities. The Chevy Onix Plus led the ranking of the most efficient cars in Brazil...
Should GM Offer The Turbo 2.7L High-Output L3B Engine In The Full-Size SUVs?
Despite an industry-wide pivot to electric vehicles, internal-combustion engine technology continues to impress. That includes GM’s turbocharged 2.7L High-Output L3B four-cylinder gasoline engine, which can be found in a broad variety of applications, including the Chevy Silverado 1500, GMC Sierra 1500, Cadillac CT4, Chevy Colorado, and GMC Canyon. Notably, the turbo 2.7L I4 L3B is not offered in GM’s full-size SUVs – but maybe it should be.
Chevy Tahoe ATP Grows 4.5 Percent To Over $70,000 In Q4 2022
As the third model year of the fifth generation of the Bow Tie’s full-size SUV, the 2023 Chevy Tahoe currently boasts a starting MSRP of $56,095. However, most buyers have been willing to pay much more for the body-on-frame utility, with the average transaction price (ATP) of new Tahoes reaching just over $70,000 late last year.
Chevy Trailblazer Sales Place Fourth In Segment During Q4 2022
Chevy Trailblazer sales increased in the United States, Canada, and South Korea during the fourth quarter of 2022. Note that this sales data and report refers to the Trailblazer subcompact crossover, and not the larger body-on-frame SUV that’s sold under the same nameplate in other global markets. Chevrolet Trailblazer...
2023 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate: First Live Photos With New 22-Inch Wheels
Introduced for the 2022 model year, the Denali Ultimate trim level is positioned as the range-topping trim for the GMC Sierra 1500 lineup. For 2023, it features a new set of wheels, and now, we’ve captured the first live photos of the 2023 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate wearing these new and exclusive shoes.
Chevy Corvette Tops Consumer Reports 2022 Owner Satisfaction Survey
The C8 Corvette has rocked the performance car segment since its inception for the 2020 model year, providing buyers with a tantalizing combination of performance, capability, and relative affordability. As a result, it comes as no surprise that Consumer Reports has reported that the Chevy Corvette has been ranked as the most satisfying vehicle to own.
Chevrolet Chile Sales Down Six Percent In December 2022
Chevrolet Chile sales decreased six percent to 2,553 units in December 2022. The figures place Chevrolet as the second country’s best-selling automobile brand during the month, behind Toyota. Chilean auto sales figures are limited since reporting only shows the best-selling models in each segment. As such, no sales data...
2022 Was The Chevy Malibu’s Best Sales Year Since 2019
The COVID-19 pandemic rocked the automotive landscape to its core, with a series of unprecedented events that limited the automaker’s ability to manufacture and sell vehicles. As we continue to progress out of the virus slump, sales and production output continue to improve, and now, the Chevy Malibu posted its best sales year in 2022 since the beginning of the pandemic.
2024 Chevy Equinox EV Begins On The Road Testing
General Motors unveiled the 2024 Chevy Equinox EV last September, pulling the sheets on an all-new, fully electrified compact crossover model. Now, GM Authority spy photographers have captured the new Chevy Equinox EV out on public roads undergoing road testing. Essentially, road testing is part of the normal development procedure...
Here’s When 2024 GMC Savana Production Will Start
Despite a revision for the 2003 model year, the GMC Savana has persisted relatively unchanged for almost 30 years. In keeping to that mantra, the 2024 GMC Savana will not feature any significant changes over the preceding model year, and now, GM Authority has learned when production of the 2024 Savana is expected to kick off.
How The Cadillac Escala Concept Morphed Into The Celestiq: Exclusive
The Cadillac Escala concept that was unveiled at the August 2016 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance represented the luxury marque at a critical fork in the road. The CT8 program that preceded it and which, to a certain extent, represented a production version of it, had frustratingly sat in clay model form in Cadillac’s Exterior Design Studio since 2014. First, the car was to be built in North America and China. Then China only, and then neither, as the global sedan market collapsed just as Cadillac was ready to compete with most of the world’s best.
Cadillac Y-Trim Level Structure Revised Starting With 2024 Cadillac Lyriq
The 2024 Cadillac Lyriq introduces a few key changes for the all-electric crossover, not the least of which is the debut of the new base-level 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Tech trim. As such, it appears as though Cadillac is revising its trim level structure strategy, starting with the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq.
We Render A Potential Chevy Colorado High Country
The pickup truck segment is doubling down on the premium offerings, with new, luxurious trim levels and upscale equipment available to entice those customers looking to combine capability, utility, and comfort into one neat package. With that in mind, we went about rendering up a potential Chevy Colorado High Country trim.
How To Care For GMC Hummer EV SUV Moonshot Green Matte Paint
The GMC Hummer EV SUV went into production on January 29th, 2023, with the introductory Editon 1 units scheduled to be in customer hands by late Q1 2023. In commemoration of the launch, the range-topping 2024 Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 trim wears exclusive Moonshot Green Matte paint (color code G7W). GM Authority was the first to reveal on-the-road photos of the Hummer SUV Edition 1 in its unique paint.
2023 GMC Terrain Gets New Deep Bronze Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 GMC Terrain adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Sterling Metallic, Volcanic Red Tintcoat, and Deep Bronze Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Deep Bronze hue. Assigned RPO code GXN and touch-up paint code WA-135H, Deep Bronze Metallic is one of eight exterior colors...
2024 Cadillac Lyriq Gets 5G Network Connectivity
The 2024 Cadillac Lyriq EV will be the first GM vehicle in North America to feature 5G network connectivity, GM Authority has learned. This 5G capability will be standard on all trims of the Lyriq. GM announced its 5G plans for 2024 on August 19th, 2021, after two years of...
Here’s Why Your Chevy Silverado 1500 May Have A Front-Axle Clicking Noise
Some Chevy Silverado 1500 owners may notice a clicking noise coming from their vehicle’s front axle while driving. Now, a possible cause for this issue has been identified, as has a fix. According to a recent report from GM TechLink, this issue may be present in certain units of...
Here’s The Difference Between 2023 GMC Yukon Galvano And Vader Chrome Trim
For the 2023 model year, the GMC Yukon receives the Denali Ultimate treatment, which has already been applied to the GMC Sierra 1500 and will be introduced on the refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD. When furnished in this new range-topping trim level, the 2023 GMC Yukon and the two pickup trucks feature the distinctive Vader Chrome accenting. However, the “regular” Yukon Denali features Galvano Chrome accenting. To help distinguish the differences between these exterior accents, here’s a quick breakdown.
You Could Win A 1967 Oldsmobile 442 W30
Classic muscle cars like the Oldsmobile 442 never go out of style, and now, this tasty 1967 Oldsmobile 442 W30 is up for grabs in a new sweepstakes. Get your sweepstakes tickets here. This sweepstakes is sponsored by New Beginning Children’s Homes, a 501(c)(3) organization that provides long-term residential care,...
Cadillac Escalade Markups Alive And Well, Despite GM’s Warning
The fifth-generation Cadillac Escalade is definitely highly desirable, and more than a few Cadillac dealers are continuing to take advantage of that desirability with massive markups, despite GM’s warning. For those readers who may have missed it, the president of GM North America, Steve Carlisle, issued a warning to...
