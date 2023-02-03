Read full article on original website
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Two Best Buy Locations Merging Into a Single Outlet Store as One Permanently Closes on March 4Joel EisenbergShakopee, MN
NBA Makes Major Announcement After BrawlOnlyHomersOrlando, FL
Legendary Baseball Hall Of Fame Superstar Tragically DiesOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
New Uptown music venue hopes to buck recent trends
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As the Uptown area of Minneapolis has seen a number of closures over recent years, the manager of a new concert venue is hoping to breathe new life into the neighborhood. The Green Room took over the former site of the Pourhouse Uptown at Lagoon and...
Bell Lofts: Ex-residents of condemned Minneapolis building plead for landlord accountability
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Former residents of the Bell Lofts apartment building are calling on the City of Minneapolis not to renew their former landlord's rental license and for Attorney General Keith Ellison to open an investigation. It's been 40 days since Ikedra West woke up on a Wednesday night...
One Of The 'Quietest Places In The World' Is Right Here In Minnesota
In a lab, to be specific.
Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America
Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
North Minneapolis ALDI closing Feb. 12
MINNEAPOLIS — An ALDI spokesperson confirmed Monday that the grocery chain's location in the Jordan neighborhood of north Minneapolis will close later this month. In a statement, ALDI said that the company made the decision to close the store at 3120 Penn Avenue N. in Minneapolis "due to the inability to renovate the store to accommodate our larger product range and our current lease term expiring... We thank our customers for their years of loyalty at this location and look forward to seeing them in nearby stores soon."
The Green Room in Uptown hopes to buck recent trends
The Green Room took over the former site of the Pourhouse Uptown at Lagoon and Girard avenues. The new venue is already drawing in touring acts, with multiple shows booked in the coming weeks.
Gaviidae Common | Shopping mall in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Gaviidae Common is a mixed-use shopping mall and office complex on Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The first phase of the mall, Gaviidae Common I, opened in 1989 and is adjoined to Gaviidae Common II by a series of skyways. Phase II opened in 1991. A joint venture designed by Argentine American architect César Pelli and Chicago-based Lohan Associates, the mall occupies 443,000-square-foot (41,000 m2) of retail and office space spread across five floors.
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
Minnesota Zoo adds baby penguin to its flock
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Zoo's penguin colony has announced its newest family member. Penguins George and Skittles are the newest parents at the zoo, to the little one shown in the zoo’s announcement tweet over the weekend. As the update states, for now, the young...
As baby faces rare genetic disorder, Minnesota family raises $70K for therapy
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - At almost one year old, Megan And Charlie Hieb’s daughter Lucy faces unique challenges brought on by CTNNB1. The rare genetic syndrome affects just a few hundred people in the world, but its effects are life changing. "Intellectual delay, cognitive delay, developmental delay," Megan said....
Family remembers father and son musicians found dead inside Bloomington truck
BUFFALO, Minn. — "This was our first year playing together," said Sam Dahmen, looking back on old photographs. "I was 10 and Dominick was 11 and it was August 2009, that was our first gig." Samuel shares memories of his 25-year-old brother. "Dominick was my biggest supporter," he said....
Minnesotans with disabilities are literally getting nowhere
I had a car accident around 5:30 p.m. January 6 close to my home in the North Loop in downtown Minneapolis. It was just a block away from the downtown post office, which is around 8 to 10 blocks from my condominium. I had hit a patch of ice and slid into a parked car. I certainly wasn’t going fast, but it was enough momentum to break the tie rod in my front end, which left me unable to steer my car. I was not hurt, thank goodness. But my car certainly was disabled, and not operational.
Shingle Creek Crossing | Shopping mall in Minnesota
Shingle Creek Crossing, formerly Brookdale Center, is a regional shopping mall in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. It became the third enclosed shopping mall in the Twin Cities, after Southdale Center and Apache Plaza. The mall opened in phases beginning with Phase One in March 1962 which included anchor stores Sears and JCPenney. Phase Two opened in 1966, adding Dayton's as the third anchor. Donaldson's became the fourth anchor in September 1967. Brookdale Center was part of "The Dales", what was referred to as the four "Dale" centers circling the Twin Cities, originally developed by Dayton-Hudson Corporation.
One dead, 11 injured in Minneapolis shooting
One person is dead and 11 more have been injured in a shooting in southwest Minneapolis, police confirmed early Sunday. The incident took place around 12:37 a.m. local time in the 2900 block of Hennepin Ave, the Minneapolis Police Department said. According to their preliminary investigation, “individuals on foot” started shooting in the area, causing … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Edina Schools allowed to keep using hornet logo after settlement with designer
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Edina schools leaders say the district has reached an agreement with the creator of its hornet logo to allow the school to continue the use of the mascot after a legal battle. In a statement on Monday, the district says it has reached a settlement...
Eden Prairie joins fencing consortium to protect City Center and Fire Station 1 in case of civil unrest
George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May 2020 and the police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center in April 2021 each sparked civil unrest that resulted in deaths and injuries in both cities, as well as significant property damage. Police and city leaders were criticized for how police handled [...]
Aldi in north Minneapolis to close, leaving fewer grocery options for neighborhood residents
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - In just about any thriving community, a grocery store is an essential element. But soon there will be one less option for fresh food in North Minneapolis. "I feel really bad about it because when it opened, I was so excited. It's a big deal because...
Man says he was drugged, robbed at gunpoint in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police are investigating an alleged aggravated robbery that happened early on Sunday, Jan. 29. According to the police report filed on Jan. 30, Shea Mandli told officers he was robbed of items at gunpoint. Mandli's video on TikTok goes into much more detail. "I was put...
Waite Park on the List of the Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota
Good grief! Getting recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the state is not a great look. And especially when you live there, or very close to that city. Why is Waite Park considered one of the most dangerous cities? According to Onlyinyourstate, Waite Park has the highest number of crimes like rape, murder, robbery and other violent crimes. In fact, the rate is almost double that of the rate in Minneapolis, which is over 50 times bigger in population than the small-ish town of Waite Park. The second part of this is that Waite Park also has the highest number of human trafficking in the state. But, on the upside, if you want to enjoy some great scenery there is the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Just be careful, travel in groups.
