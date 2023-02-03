ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Happy Days' Mom Marion Ross Gathering Ex-Cast Members For Final Farewell Reunion: Sources

 4 days ago
Aging Happy Days mom Marion Ross is reaching out to her former castmates to pull together a TV reunion of the classic show — before it's too late, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Although she still voices cartoon characters, Richie Cunningham's beloved mother, "Mrs. C," officially retired from on-screen appearances mid-pandemic in 2021.

But sources say Marion, 94, has one big item left on her bucket list — to gather the ol' gang of hers for a final farewell show.

"Marion would desperately love to do a ' Happy Days ' reunion," spilled a longtime pal. "But it would have to be very soon — and it would have to be with all of her surviving friends from the original cast!"

Sources say she's already locked down Henry Winkler , 77, for the possible reunion.

He announced at the Critics' Choice Awards he'd do the project in a heartbeat — but not without his former colleagues Ron Howard , 68, Don Most , 69, Anson Williams , 73, and, of course, the beloved Marion.

Sadly, Tom Bosley , Al Molinaro , Erin Moran , Eddie Mekka , and Pat Morita have all passed away.

Marion's rep revealed that while the cast is still very close, Ross hasn't been encouraging them to do a reunion; however, one source said she'd be the ringleader.

But, one insider said, "Anson and Donny would be there in a flash for Marion. They love her to death! They recently had dinner at her house in California. And if Marion asked, they would jump at the idea."

The popular sitcom followed the Cunningham family living through the 1950s, who gained guidance from an unusual suspect — greaser Fonzie played by Winkler.

Happy Days lasted 11 seasons, with the finale episode titled Fonzie's Spots airing on September 24, 1984.

The cast recently reunited for a virtual table read in October 2020, with one star noticeably absent. Left-wing-leaning actor Scott Baio , who starred on the show as Joanie Cunningham's boyfriend Chachi, announced he was skipping the reunion due to his political beliefs.

The table read was put on by WisDems, an ActBlue-sponsored Democratic fundraising organization for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

Calling the event "a little bizarre" Baio told Fox News , "I'm not on board, obviously, because I don't believe in socialism and Marxists." He also didn't hesitate to take a dig at his Chachi replacement: John Stamos .

"I think Stamos always wanted to be Chachi instead of playing second fiddle to a 3-year-old," Baio said.

Comments / 79

Tom L
3d ago

So Scott Baio is left leaning according to this write up, that's comical since he is a Staunch Republican, and against Socialism and Marxist and that certainly is a democratic belief, think this author has the facts wrong.

Reply(2)
22
Cynthia Celeste
3d ago

I would watch , It would be a great joy to see the remaining cast members of the show together and to give it a lasting hurrah

Reply(2)
18
Shirley Stephens
2d ago

If some of the actors don't want to be in it it's their loss. I won't miss them or let that make the show any less enjoyable for me. Hope it happens.

Reply
3
