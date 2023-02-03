Armed woman wanted in 7-Eleven robbery
SAN DIEGO — An armed woman suspected of robbing a 7-Eleven in the Nestor neighborhood is being sought by San Diego County Crime Stoppers and the San Diego Police Department.
The incident occurred on Jan. 19 around 3:50 p.m. at 2295 Palm Avenue, when a woman armed with a black semi-automatic handgun used it to threaten the clerk, Crime Stoppers stated in a news release Thursday. She was then able to leave the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The woman is described as Hispanic and 25-30 years of age. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray sweatpants and house slippers.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to the woman’s arrest.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call SDPD’s Robbery Unit at (619)
531-2299 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.
