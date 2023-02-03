ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Armed woman wanted in 7-Eleven robbery

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BbBZn_0karzC7L00

SAN DIEGO — An armed woman suspected of robbing a 7-Eleven in the Nestor neighborhood is being sought by San Diego County Crime Stoppers and the San Diego Police Department.

The incident occurred on Jan. 19 around 3:50 p.m. at 2295 Palm Avenue, when a woman armed with a black semi-automatic handgun used it to threaten the clerk, Crime Stoppers stated in a news release Thursday. She was then able to leave the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Missing something? Recover stolen property in San Diego at this public viewing event

The woman is described as Hispanic and 25-30 years of age. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray sweatpants and house slippers.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to the woman’s arrest.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call SDPD’s Robbery Unit at (619)
531-2299 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

84-year-old man accused of fatally shooting wife in Skyline home

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are investigating what led to an 84-year-old man allegedly fatally shooting his wife in their Skyline home Monday morning. San Diego police were called to the 200 block of Sienna Street in the Skyline area of San Diego around 7:45 a.m. with reports of a domestic violence disturbance, according to Jud Campbell, a lieutenant with San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Fallbrook Guns burglar nabbed by dog

The owner of the Fallbrook Guns & Ammo store on Main Street in downtown Fallbrook called 911 a little before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He told police that he could see a burglar in his shop, by remote surveillance video, and that the intruder was breaking into display cases and stealing guns and ammunition.
FALLBROOK, CA
onscene.tv

Guy Crashes His Friend’s Dad’s Tesla & Flees, Leaving Friends Behind | Chula Vista

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 2/4/2023 1:17 am LOCATION: Northwoods Dr. & Woods Dr. CITY: Chula Vista, CA. DETAILS: Chula Vista Police along with Chula Vista Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle traffic accident. Upon arrival, First Responders found a white Tesla SUV that crashed between a tree and a retaining wall after leaving the roadway. 2 males were found outside of the vehicle with obvious facial injuries from the crash. Medical personnel evaluated the males but they refused medical treatment. Police questioned the males to try to determine who was the driver. The male wearing the black jacket stated that a friend was driving the vehicle but fled after the crash. The male wearing the black jacket stated that the vehicle belonged to his father and that he could not get a hold of the friend who was driving the vehicle. Police do not believe alcohol was involved but tested both males by taking oral samples to check for drug usage. Both males were released as there was not any evidence to indicate that one of them was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. Chula Vista Police towed the vehicle. No injuries were reported. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Come Get Your Stolen Property: San Diego Sheriff's Department Trying to Reunite Owners With Their Items

If you recently had something stolen from you, it could be at the San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) crime lab in Kearny Mesa. The department is holding two public viewings for people to come and see the items they have recovered and claim them if they are the rightful owner. The first viewing was held on Friday, Feb. 3 and the second one is Saturday, Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5590 Overland Ave.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy