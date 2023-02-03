MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you enjoyed Monday’s weather, then you will really like Tuesday’s forecast. It’s another cool, crisp start to the morning, but temperatures aren’t brutally cold; most of you will wake up and walk out the door to lower 40s, but a few spots will dip down into the upper 30s. The air in our atmosphere is still dry, so we will effectively warm things up once again with highs expected to reach the upper 60s and lower 70s!

