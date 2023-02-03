Read full article on original website
WSFA
Grants to help Alabama sheriffs make up for lost pistol permit fees
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each of Alabama’s 67 county sheriffs is about to start getting payments from a grant based on the amount of money each department collected on pistol permit fees in 2022, according to an announcement made Monday by Gov. Kay Ivey. Pistol permits have historically made...
WSFA
Alabama legislator pre-files bill to prevent panhandling statewide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new attempt to cut down on roadside panhandling is happening at the state level. A state lawmaker representing the Montgomery area is introducing new legislation. The City of Montgomery tried outlawing panhandling last year but had to rescind the ordinance after a legal challenge. Now,...
WSFA
New rolling NICU a ‘game changer’ for critical babies in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Baptist Medical Center has a new tool to help babies all over Alabama, and it’s already saving lives. From the outside, it looks like an ambulance, but inside, it’s a neonatal intensive care unit on wheels. In fact, Baptist Refers to it as a “Rolling NICU,” getting babies the care they need as soon as they need it without having to wait until they get to the hospital.
WSFA
ALEA reminds drivers about the Child Restraint Law
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While making traffic stops, state troopers have found children on the laps of adults rather than being correctly buckled in a vehicle. “We have seen situations where in these traffic crashes, we have seen children lose their lives simply because they weren’t restrained,” said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Spokesperson Jeremy Burkett.
WSFA
Amtrak to conduct test runs for Gulf Coast rail service
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amtrak continues taking steps to bring passenger rail service back to the Gulf Coast. Four passenger platforms for the Mississippi stops are now completed. And this week Amtrak will begin making test runs from New Orleans to Mobile. During the trips, the Amtrak crews will be...
WSFA
3rd generation graduate of Holtville High returns as teacher
HOLTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) – Lyndee Antley is a Holtville-native “born and bred.” She is also a third-generation graduate of Holtville High School. “My grandfather went here. My parents and my husband and I both graduated from Holtville High School,” Antley said. “I actually met my husband at Holtville High School.”
WSFA
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A mysterious object believed to be a balloon from China was seen in the WMBF News viewing area on Saturday. WMBF News viewers sent photos of the balloon spotted across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, including areas of Myrtle Beach, Conway, Aynor and into Florence County.
WSFA
8-year-old suffers stroke after colliding with sister on trampoline
CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) – An 8-year-old boy in California has woken up from a medically-induced coma after sustaining a brain injury on a trampoline last week. His entire school came together to show their support for him while he is in the hospital. Leeland Korman was jumping on a...
WSFA
First Alert: Beautiful Tuesday, storms return Thursday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What a day! Sunshine warmed us into the upper 60s to lower 70s around the southern half of Alabama; it will do us the same favor tomorrow. Tuesday will be a warm, dry and gorgeous day with afternoon temperatures between 68 and 74 degrees and a bright, sunny sky. Don’t get too used to that, though, as changes come fast and furious starting on Wednesday.
WSFA
First Alert: Showers, storms return to the forecast early Thursday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you enjoyed Monday’s weather, then you will really like Tuesday’s forecast. It’s another cool, crisp start to the morning, but temperatures aren’t brutally cold; most of you will wake up and walk out the door to lower 40s, but a few spots will dip down into the upper 30s. The air in our atmosphere is still dry, so we will effectively warm things up once again with highs expected to reach the upper 60s and lower 70s!
WSFA
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months. Occasionally, the dog, named Ghost, would make his way into nearby neighborhoods with its unlikely friends. According to KVVU, Ghost appeared to not only have been accepted by the...
WSFA
Exclusive video shows a family’s mailbox exploding in Tillmans Corner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One local family got a scary delivery when their mailbox was blown up early Saturday morning. A handmade explosive launched fragments everywhere, and all of this was caught on surveillance video. The Tillmans Corner family is on a mission to find out who did this. In...
WSFA
First Alert: Temperatures warm ahead of midweek rain/storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you thought today was warm, just wait, both afternoon highs and overnight lows will climb as we start the week. The warming trend is ahead of a cold front that will move rain and storms back into Central and South Alabama Wednesday into Thursday. Tonight,...
