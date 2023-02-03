Judge Appoints Administrator For Aaron Carter’s $500k Estate After His Twin Sister Angel Reached Deal With Late Pop Star’s Fiancée

mega

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has signed off on a third party being appointed to take over control of the late Aaron Carter ’s estate worth an estimated $500k, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last week, a hearing was held where the judge presiding over the probate case approved a woman named Aileen Federizo to take over.

The move comes after Carter’s twin sister Angel withdrew her name as a candidate to be the administrator.

As RadarOnline.com first reported , following Carter’s death in November, Angel rushed to court asking to be put in charge of handling the estate.

However, weeks later, Angel informed the court that she had reached a deal with Carter’s fiancée Melanie Martin that said a third party would be appointed and not Angel.

The filing noted that “[Angel] and mother of minor heir have both consented to a third-party administrator”.

In her original petition, Angel estimated her late brother’s estate to be worth $500k. The most valuable asset being his home in Lancaster, California. The property is where Carter was found dead inside his bathtub.

Martin and Carter had a son named Prince who is the only beneficiary of the estate. At the time of his death, Carter did not have custody of his son and Martin’s mother was watching him.

In a new filing, Melanie’s lawyer said that at the time of Aaron’s death, “jurisdiction over the decedent’s son, Prince, was under the Dependency Court of the Los Angeles County Superior Court .”

He added, “As of this Declaration, the Descendant’s son is still subject to such proceedings with the anticipated termination of March 16, 2023.”

The lawyer revealed that Martin had been awarded full custody of Prince in the Dependency Court matter.

The new administrator will now be able to handle the multiple creditors claims filed against Carter’s estate.

The first was filed by a biohazard company which said it is owed $33K for a cleanup it did at Aaron’s home . In addition, Wells Fargo said Aaron owed it thousands when he died.