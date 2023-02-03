Read full article on original website
Rick Spielman Caused a Delay on Vikings DC Search
The Minnesota Vikings had one of the worst defenses in the NFL in the 2022 season. It was the main reason for the unexpected and early playoff exit. The good news? The Vikings leadership had no option but to take drastic steps. Their first action was parting ways with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.
saturdaytradition.com
Sean Payton addresses Russell Wilson's personal staff at Broncos team building
Sean Payton was recently hired as head coach of the Denver Broncos, taking over a team that has seen its fair share of struggles this past season. This leaves Payton as the leader of former Wisconsin quarterback Russell Wilson, who was recently traded to Denver from Seattle. Wilson has developed a reputation of doing things differently in the NFL to go with his obvious talent for the game.
NBC Sports
Terry Bradshaw: Sean Payton didn’t want to work with Kyler Murray — or Russell Wilson
For most people, there’s a sharp difference between things they’ll say publicly, and the things they’ll say privately. Terry Bradshaw is not most people. During Fox’s pre-Super Bowl media availability, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports Radio in Denver asked Bradshaw a series of questions about his soon-to-be-former Fox colleague, who is now the head coach of the Broncos.
bvmsports.com
Mark Schlereth addresses Sean Payton’s ego, developing QBs
In a bonus edition of “Schlereth’s Slants,” Mark Schlereth dissects the concerns surrounding his former Denver Broncos team acquiring Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints to be their new head coach. Schlereth addresses concerns with Sean Payton’s ego and the fact that the coach’s lone Super Bowl win came with a Hall of Fame quarterback in Drew Brees. Plus, most importantly, can Payton fix Russell Wilson after his disappointing debut season in Denver?
Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’
The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
Prominent NFL Quarterback Could Reportedly Get Cut
A former top NFL Draft pick could reportedly be hitting the market this offseason. According to The Athletic, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was unhappy with how things played out this season. Trubisky could reportedly be cut this offseason as a result of that and his contract ...
Vikings Might Pounce on Popular NFL Trend
At a moment that was never formally announced, the NFL deviated from running backs as the focal point of offenses. The days of Barry Sanders, Emmitt Smith, Priest Holmes, and Adrian Peterson seemed to vanish without ceremony, as franchises said “no thanks” to expensive running backs while pivoting away from rushing the football, in general.
Yardbarker
Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins reunite during Pro Bowl interview
Before Kirk Cousins was the Pro Bowl quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings and Robert Griffin III was a blossoming ESPN analyst, the two were teammates with the Washington franchise. Not only were they teammates, but the two were also draft mates. Washington made Robert Griffin III the No. 2 overall...
Ezra Cleveland interested in long-term deal with Vikings
While the matter of keeping Cleveland may not yet be on the Vikes’ front burner, it represents one of the team’s long-term calls this offseason. Cleveland is a former second-round pick whose deal lacks a fifth-year option like Bradbury’s or Christian Darrisaw‘s does. As of now,...
NFL executive believes Green Bay Packers ‘done’ with Aaron Rodgers
As the Green Bay Packers await a decision from quarterback Aaron Rodgers regarding his intentions to retire or play in
Yardbarker
Insider Floats Mike Zimmer as Possible Broncos' DC Target
Now that Sean Payton has been introduced as the head coach of the Denver Broncos, the next step is filling out his assistant staff. Payton has been linked to New Orleans Saints assistant Ronald Curry as an offensive coordinator. Nothing has been announced yet, relative to Curry joining Payton in...
