‘Community’ Stars Alison Brie and Danny Pudi ‘Cleared Their Schedules’ to Shoot Reunion Film This Year

By Charna Flam
 4 days ago
Community ” stars Alison Brie and Danny Pudi , who recently reunited for rom-com “ Somebody I Used to Know ,” are ready to get started on the sitcom’s much-anticipated film extension.

At the “Somebody I Used to Know” premiere on Wednesday, Brie told Variety she hopes the film shoots this year. “I’m clearing that schedule,” Brie said. Pudi agreed, saying “it looks likely this year. Right now, it’s just the timing.”

Brie and her husband, Dave Franco, co-wrote “Somebody I Used to Know” over the COVID lockdown. Following Franco’s directorial debut in 2020 with “The Rental,” he directed the new film, in which Brie stars opposite “Top Gun: Maverick’s” Jay Ellis.

After TV producer Ally (Brie) faces a professional setback, she runs back to her hometown and spends a whirlwind evening with her first love Sean (Ellis). That is until she learns Sean is getting married — that same weekend. With the assistance and resistance of friends (Pudi) and family (Haley Joel Osment), “Somebody I Used to Know” reimagines the rom-com through Ally’s unconventional love story.

Working together on the comedy got Brie and Pudi excited about what’s to come with “Community” movie. “Everyone is super excited, we’re just really really pumped,” Pudi said. “I think [“Somebody I Used to Know”] was like a glimpse into what it would be like.”

“We wrote the role for him,” Brie said of Pudi. “You can’t fake that history with someone. And it felt like we haven’t missed a day apart. Danny and I have remained incredibly close. He’s one of my best friends, so it was just like being on the set of ‘Community.’ We were back for our silly antics and Dave filmed a lot of them and put them in the movie.”

Pudi added, “That was the joy of it. We really wanted it to be like let’s just play and have fun, and Dave is so cool and kind about being like ‘I want to use that, I want this to feel like it’s your friendship.’ We had so much fun being on set together in Portland for a month. We were like, ‘I can’t wait to get everyone else together.'”

“Community,” also starred Joel McHale, Donald Glover, Gillian Jacobs, Yvette Nicole Brown and Ken Jeong.

“Somebody I Used to Know” also stars Kiersey Clemons and Julie Hagerty. Franco and Brie worked as executive producers on their fourth collaboration, alongside executive producers Teddy Schwarzman, Laura Quicksilver and Bart Lipton, as well as producers Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, Ben Stillman, Michael Heimler and Leigh Kittay.

“Somebody I Used to Know” premieres Feb. 10 on Amazon Prime.

