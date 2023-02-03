Read full article on original website
Post Register
Green Bay stuns Milwaukee 80-79 in OT to snap 14-game skid
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Randy Tucker scored 20 points, Davin Zeigler hit clutch shots with one second left in regulation and overtime and Green Bay snapped a 14-game losing streak with an 80-79 victory over Milwaukee on Monday night. Tucker made 7 of 15 shots with four 3-pointers for the...
Post Register
Murray hits eight 3-pointers as Kings beat Rockets 140-120
HOUSTON (AP) — Keegan Murray had a career-high 30 points and set a franchise rookie record with eight 3-pointers to help the Sacramento Kings snap a two-game skid with a 140-120 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night. The fourth overall pick in last year’s NBA draft, Murray...
Post Register
Thompson scores 42 points with 12 3s, Warriors beat Thunder
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — With star teammate Stephen Curry sidelined, Klay Thompson kept shooting and took care of the offensive load the Golden State Warriors were missing without their reigning NBA Finals MVP. Thompson scored 42 points with a season-high 12 3-pointers, Jordan Poole added 21 points and career-best...
Post Register
Clippers surge late, overcome Thomas' 47 to top Nets 124-116
NEW YORK (AP) — Paul George scored 29 points, Kawhi Leonard added 24 and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame a career-high 47 points from Cam Thomas in his first start to beat the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 124-116 on Monday night. Ivica Zubac added 19 points and 12 rebounds for...
Post Register
Knicks rally from 21 points down, beat 76ers 108-97
NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, Jalen Brunson scored 21 points and the New York Knicks overcame an early 21-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 108-97 on Sunday night. Evan Fournier came off the bench to add 17 points for...
