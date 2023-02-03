Charlotte Tilbury Just Rolled Out Matte Blush Beauty Wands With an Exciting New Celeb Face

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Even if you’ve only dipped your toes in the beauty world, there’s a good chance you know about Charlotte Tilbury’s ultra-viral beauty wands. The glowy liquid contour and highlight wands are used by pretty much every beauty influencer and are constantly sold out. So, it’s not surprising fans are losing it at the Pillow Talk Matte Blush Beauty Wands that just dropped. The bold blush trend isn’t going anywhere so these are a must-try.

Even more exciting is the announcement that Michaela Jaé Rodriguez , also known as MJ, is the new face of Pillow Talk and the Matte Blush Beauty Wands campaign. The Pose actress made history as the first transgender actress to be nominated for both an Emmy and a Golden Globe in a leading category, and she then became the first transgender actor to ever win a Golden Globe. She joins fellow “muses” Kate Moss, Twiggy and Jourdan Dunn .

“I am truly honored to join the Tilbury family not only because I’ve been a huge fan of her products for years (hello desert island must haves Magic Cream, Magic Serum and Peachgasm Beauty Light Wand!!!) but because of the incredible purpose work Charlotte does, using her platform for good,” Rodriguez wrote on Instagram. “She’s on a mission to not only empower and confidence-boost through her products, but also to DO GOOD in support of incredible charities and causes around the world that support the most marginalized and those whose voices need to be amplified.”

Rodriguez and her co-stars are wearing the pretty new blushes in the campaign, which come in Pillow Talk Pop, Pillow Talk Peach Pop, Pillow Talk Dream Pop.

These are lightweight and easily blendable like the other beauty light wands. But these aren’t glowy — they’re matte. Still, they have a bit of a blurring feature thanks to a mix of refined silica spheres and matte pearl filler. These are going to be so popular. Grab one now before TikTok makes them sell out.