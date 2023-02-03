Read full article on original website
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
ABC 33/40 News
Student found with gun at Birmingham elementary school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Birmingham City Schools said a gun was discovered at Central Park Elementary School Monday. A spokesperson for the district said the gun was carried by a student. The district said there was no threat to students or staff members and parents were informed about the...
Tuscaloosa City, County Schools Reading Allies Volunteers Needed
Reading Allies is in desperate need of volunteers for 8 Tuscaloosa City Schools and 4 Tuscaloosa County Schools. This Spring will require 700 total volunteers to operate their 10-week program. The literacy program helps below-grade-level readers rise to grade-level standards through individualized community tutoring. According to the press release, the...
ABC 33/40 News
150 volunteers needed for reading program in Tuscaloosa
Reading Allies in Tuscaloosa is in need of 150 more volunteers for the 10-week spring program that starts February 13th. "To serve as many kids as we can, what the schools are telling us their need is, it's crucial we fill those next 150 spots," said Claire Stebbins, co-director and volunteer coordinator for Reading Allies. "It's so important to have all of our volunteers because our programs are one-to-one."
ABC 33/40 News
UAB offers free tax preparation to eligible community members
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Collat School of Business announced Monday it is offering free assistance for the 2022 tax filing season for qualifying individuals. The university said the business school's Regions Institute for Financial Education (RIFE) will lead the program. From now...
Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Advocate: Alabama Native Jori Smith
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
stnonline.com
Alabama Teacher and School Bus Driver Struck, Killed by School Bus
A history teacher who taught 10th grade and drove a school bus route for the Jefferson County Schools, died last month after an unoccupied school bus hit and rolled over him. Mark Ridgeway, who was also a pastor of a local church, was performing his standard checks prior to the start of his route on Jan. 25, when the bus began to roll and struck him.
ABC 33/40 News
Surgeon donates land for foster care community
The Alabama Department of Human Resources reports approximately 6,000 children are in the state's foster care system. A Tuscaloosa surgeon said he's working with Alabama's DHR to put some of those children into a loving home. Dr. Johnny Waits is fulfilling a vision years in the making. He's helping build...
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa pays tornado recovery efforts forward with Selma donation drive
The city of Tuscaloosa knows what it’s like to suffer major damage, and it’s paying that knowledge forward by supporting Selma after a Jan. 12 tornado devastated the area. Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue’s fire departments hosted collection drives for needed items through Feb. 3, and the response was more than the city could have hoped for.
Arick Evans Jr. Is Impacting The Alabama Community At A Young Age
lincolnparishjournal.com
Autumn Moon experiences Miss Alabama competition
Cedar Creek alumna Autumn Moon recently competed in the Miss Alabama competition. Moon is currently a nursing student at the University of Alabama, where she is studying to become a CRNA after graduation. She describes herself as a “nerd” because of her investment in her academic success. “Something...
ABC 33/40 News
BSC president makes case for using public funds to bailout college
Birmingham, AL — The future of Birmingham Southern College is still very much in question. It's been more than a month since the private college made its public case for a financial bailout to state leaders. Founded in 1856, the school has a long history. But now the private...
Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama
ABC 33/40 News
Online privacy threat: Pixel tracking found on hospital websites sharing private info
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Another online privacy concern. We're all familiar with cookies tracking us, but what about something called pixel tracking? You probably don't know the trackers are there on thousands of websites. In a crowded Tuscaloosa coffee shop we couldn’t find anyone who knew about the tracking...
UA Board of Trustees Honor Senator With $100 Million Endowment, New Shelby Institute
The University of Alabama will honor the legendary career of former US Senator Richard Shelby with a new $100 million endowment for STEM faculty and the creation of a learning center in his name. Both measures were approved Friday morning by the UA System Board of Trustees, who met in...
Missing Alabama kayaker, fisherman found dead in lake
Divers pulled the body of an Alabama man from the waters of a lake Sunday, the county coroner’s office confirmed Monday. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates confirmed the identity of the man as Richard Douglas Fields, 34, of Birmingham, Alabama. Yates said members of the Jefferson County...
Vigil held in front of Birmingham construction office for ‘Cop City’ protester killed in Georgia
Mourners held a vigil in Birmingham on Saturday evening for a protester killed in Georgia resisting construction of the $90 million police and firefighter training center nicknamed “Cop City.”. The Birmingham chapter of Democratic Socialists of America held the vigil in front of the Birmingham office of Brasfield &...
wbrc.com
Police asking parents to monitor children’s online activities after Georgia deputy arrest
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - Osiel Guevara, a Rockdale County, Georgia Sheriff’s deputy, is accused of coming to Alabama to try and meet an underage girl. He was arrested on January 24. Pleasant Grove police tell us they believe Guevara met the girl on the online gaming platform Roblox....
‘Someone put him there’: Brother of Birmingham man found dead in drainage ditch looking for answers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It was unusual for Jeramy Hallmon not be in touch with his family. His brother, Hank, said the 38-year-old would check in on their mother every day, as well as keep in contact with both him and their sister. Last October, he and Hallmon had talked about what their Thanksgiving plans […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham medical practice informs patients of security breach
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham-based medical practice is informing patients of a data breach that could have compromised personal information. Cardiovascular Associates (CVA), a physician practice with multiple locations in and around Birmingham, discovered on December 5 that systems within CVA’s network may have been subject to unauthorized activity.
