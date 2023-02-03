ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Student found with gun at Birmingham elementary school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Birmingham City Schools said a gun was discovered at Central Park Elementary School Monday. A spokesperson for the district said the gun was carried by a student. The district said there was no threat to students or staff members and parents were informed about the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa City, County Schools Reading Allies Volunteers Needed

Reading Allies is in desperate need of volunteers for 8 Tuscaloosa City Schools and 4 Tuscaloosa County Schools. This Spring will require 700 total volunteers to operate their 10-week program. The literacy program helps below-grade-level readers rise to grade-level standards through individualized community tutoring. According to the press release, the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

150 volunteers needed for reading program in Tuscaloosa

Reading Allies in Tuscaloosa is in need of 150 more volunteers for the 10-week spring program that starts February 13th. "To serve as many kids as we can, what the schools are telling us their need is, it's crucial we fill those next 150 spots," said Claire Stebbins, co-director and volunteer coordinator for Reading Allies. "It's so important to have all of our volunteers because our programs are one-to-one."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

UAB offers free tax preparation to eligible community members

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Collat School of Business announced Monday it is offering free assistance for the 2022 tax filing season for qualifying individuals. The university said the business school's Regions Institute for Financial Education (RIFE) will lead the program. From now...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Advocate: Alabama Native Jori Smith

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
stnonline.com

Alabama Teacher and School Bus Driver Struck, Killed by School Bus

A history teacher who taught 10th grade and drove a school bus route for the Jefferson County Schools, died last month after an unoccupied school bus hit and rolled over him. Mark Ridgeway, who was also a pastor of a local church, was performing his standard checks prior to the start of his route on Jan. 25, when the bus began to roll and struck him.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Surgeon donates land for foster care community

The Alabama Department of Human Resources reports approximately 6,000 children are in the state's foster care system. A Tuscaloosa surgeon said he's working with Alabama's DHR to put some of those children into a loving home. Dr. Johnny Waits is fulfilling a vision years in the making. He's helping build...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Tuscaloosa pays tornado recovery efforts forward with Selma donation drive

The city of Tuscaloosa knows what it’s like to suffer major damage, and it’s paying that knowledge forward by supporting Selma after a Jan. 12 tornado devastated the area. Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue’s fire departments hosted collection drives for needed items through Feb. 3, and the response was more than the city could have hoped for.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Arick Evans Jr. Is Impacting The Alabama Community At A Young Age

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
lincolnparishjournal.com

Autumn Moon experiences Miss Alabama competition

Cedar Creek alumna Autumn Moon recently competed in the Miss Alabama competition. Moon is currently a nursing student at the University of Alabama, where she is studying to become a CRNA after graduation. She describes herself as a “nerd” because of her investment in her academic success. “Something...
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Now

Missing Alabama kayaker, fisherman found dead in lake

Divers pulled the body of an Alabama man from the waters of a lake Sunday, the county coroner’s office confirmed Monday. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates confirmed the identity of the man as Richard Douglas Fields, 34, of Birmingham, Alabama. Yates said members of the Jefferson County...
ADAMSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham medical practice informs patients of security breach

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham-based medical practice is informing patients of a data breach that could have compromised personal information. Cardiovascular Associates (CVA), a physician practice with multiple locations in and around Birmingham, discovered on December 5 that systems within CVA’s network may have been subject to unauthorized activity.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

