Reading Allies in Tuscaloosa is in need of 150 more volunteers for the 10-week spring program that starts February 13th. "To serve as many kids as we can, what the schools are telling us their need is, it's crucial we fill those next 150 spots," said Claire Stebbins, co-director and volunteer coordinator for Reading Allies. "It's so important to have all of our volunteers because our programs are one-to-one."

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO