outbreaknewstoday.com
Zambia reports cholera outbreak
On 21 January 2023, a male aged 22 from Kamtsekelo village, Zambia presented to Chikoma Health Centre (HC) with Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) and dehydration. On the same day, a 30-year-old female, presented to Chikoma Zonal Rural Health Centre with similar signs and symptoms to the index case. The female...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Young girl wins $48.3 million settlement after having all her limbs amputated following missed meningitis and sepsis diagnosis
Her family argued that if doctors had immediately given her antibiotics, she would not have been so ill and her limbs might have been saved.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
Vatican expels ‘rebel nuns’ for refusing to leave Italian monastery
The Vatican has expelled two cloistered sisters from the nunhood after the pair disobeyed a request to leave a seven-centuries-old monastery along Italy’s Amalfi coast. Known in the clifftop town of Ravello as “the rebel nuns”, Massimiliana Panza and Angela Maria Punnackal left the Santa Chiara monastery on Saturday after receiving a letter signed by Pope Francis telling them they were being relieved of “the obligations of sacred ordination”.
Extremist Israeli group halts fund-raising effort in US
LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — An Israeli group that assists Jewish prisoners convicted in some of the country’s most notorious hate crimes has halted its fund-raising efforts through a U.S.-based Jewish charity following an investigation by The Associated Press and the Israeli nonprofit news organization Shomrim. The fund-raising through...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Peru: Ucayali department reports increase in dengue, Anti-Dengue Battalion vector control actionsbegins
According to reports from the CDC Peru, in the inland department of Ucayali, 1,272 dengue fever cases were reported in the month of January, Considering that 5,388 cases were registered in all of last year, this indicates an increase in cases. The districts with the most cases are Callería (535 cases), Yarinacocha (256), Manantay (239) and Padre Abad (74).
Haitians seen crushing into migration centers seeking passports to U.S
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Haitians desperate for passports to apply for a U.S. migration program crowded local migration centers, according to videos shared on social media on Friday, crushing through small doorways and scaling the outside of stairways.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Turkey earthquake: Minister Koca’s statement, Death toll rises
Turkey’s Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca made a statement with Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Dönmez, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Vahit Kirişci at the AFAD Coordination Center in Hatay, where search and rescue efforts continue in 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes affected 10 provinces.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Nipah virus infections at highest numbers in Bangladesh since 2015
In a follow-up on the Nipah virus situation in Bangladesh in 2023, the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) is now reporting nine Nipah infections since the beginning of the year, the most cases seen since 2015 (15 cases/11 deaths). The nine cases (three in children, six in...
Canada regularly poaches US immigrant tech talent: Mexico could be next
It is well beyond time for Congress and the Biden administration to take decisive action to make American business more competitive in a globalized workspace.
Haitian PM installs transition council to prepare for long-awaited elections
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Monday formally installed a transition council whose job will be to prepare for long-overdue elections in the Caribbean country, amid a humanitarian crisis driven by violence from armed gangs.
thebiochronicle.com
5 benefits of migrating to Canada
Several people across the globe are very much interested to migrate to Canada because of the migrant-friendly programs launched by the nations like Canada. Canada has been very much successful in providing people with a welcoming attitude in terms of allowing several people to apply for immigration so that everybody can have the best experience in this particular nation. But at this particular point in time availing the Canada immigration services in Dubai is definitely a good idea and the following are some of the basic benefits of depending on such options:
India, U.S. discuss Narendra Modi White House visit
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is in talks with Indian officials over a possible White House visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this year, according to a U.S. official aware of the discussions and another person briefed on the matter.
Officials: Plane carrying Musharraf’s body lands in Pakistan
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A special plane transporting the body of Pakistan’s former president Pervez Musharraf from the United Arab Emirates arrived in Karachi on Monday amid tight security, immigration officials said. Family members were also on board when the plane landed at the airport in the city...
BBC
Bageshwar Dham Sarkar: The Indian guru making headlines over 'miracle' cures
India is home to thousands of religious gurus, but a controversial new "godman" has been making headlines for the past fortnight. Supporters of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, claim that he has divine powers and that he can heal the sick, cure people possessed by ghosts and help people tide over business and financial problems.
Askia The Great: The Man Who Transformed Songhai Into An African Power
The Kingdom of Songhai was one of the most powerful empires in West Africa, controlling the trans-Saharan trade routes and exerting its influence over a vast area. However, the kingdom was not always a unified entity, and it was the leadership of Askia the Great that brought the empire together and made it the dominant power of the western Sudan.
MedicalXpress
A new COVID landscape in China
After three years of implementing its "zero-COVID" strategy, China has dropped all COVID restrictions. In the weeks since, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have skyrocketed in a country with low immunity and limited resources to address the current surge. In this Q&A, adapted from the January 25 episode of Public...
Haiti garment workers share $1m payout after factory closure a year ago
More than 1,100 workers who were left destitute to be compensated by owner of Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein
EatingWell
The Health Benefits of Plantains, According to a Dietitian
Plantains are a type of fruit that's a staple of many diets worldwide—including the African Heritage Diet. This healthy fruit looks like a banana but is larger, starchier and less sweet than the smaller bananas that are breakfast and snack staples for many. When wandering around the produce section, you can find both green and yellow plantains. Both of these are used in different ways to create delicious dishes like Mango, Beet & Avocado Tartare with Plantain Chips and Plantain Puff Puffs.
