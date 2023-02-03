Badger girls roll; Braves clinch conference championship
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Badger girls’ basketball team clinched the Northeast Athletic Conference championship with a 43-28 win over Southington on Thursday night.
Katie Grexa led the Braves with a team-high 15 points. Addi Thompson added 8 points, while Gabby Miller and Bree Huscroft tallied 6 points apiece in the win.
Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.
With the win, Badger improves to 18-3 overall on the season.
The loss drops Chalker to 13-7 overall on the campaign.

