Southington, OH

Badger girls roll; Braves clinch conference championship

By Josh Frketic
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Badger girls’ basketball team clinched the Northeast Athletic Conference championship with a 43-28 win over Southington on Thursday night.

Katie Grexa led the Braves with a team-high 15 points. Addi Thompson added 8 points, while Gabby Miller and Bree Huscroft tallied 6 points apiece in the win.

The next wrestling superstar? YSU basketball player recruited by WWE

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

With the win, Badger improves to 18-3 overall on the season.

The loss drops Chalker to 13-7 overall on the campaign.

