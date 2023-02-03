Read full article on original website
James Taylor and His All-Star Band to perform May 28 at Bend’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- James Taylor and His All-Star Band will perform at Hayden Homes Amphitheater over Memorial Day Weekend on Sunday, May 28, Live Nation announced Monday. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT at Ticketmaster.com. About James Taylor. James Taylor’s music embodies the art of songwriting...
Youngest male Von Trapp child actor takes in a local performance of Sound of Music
During rehearsals for the Sound of Music at the Tower Theatre, the cast were delighted to learn by their Stage Manager, that a surprise guest was in the audience. Duane Chase, who played the youngest Von Trapp boy in the original movie, was there. After the performance, Duane met with...
▶️ $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon; $50,000 ticket sold in Redmond
Someone in Oregon bought a $1 million Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing. And here in Central Oregon, someone is set to be $50,000 richer. But nobody won the big prize, sending the jackpot to an estimated $747 million for Monday night’s drawing. The numbers drawn were: 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and Powerball 10.
▶️ Bend Moonlight Market brings variety of vendors
Scott Elnes checks out the Bend Moonlight Market, which offers a variety of food, art and clothing vendors. The Moonlight Market is a quarterly event. The next one is happening in June. You can follow their Facebook page for updates.
Redmond bootmaker passes
DW Frommer of Redmond was well-known for his carefully crafted, handmade cowboy boots. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a...
Bend, Redmond home prices hold steady as new year begins, report says; Bend sales hit recent low
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend and Redmond median home sales prices held fairly steady in January, though the number of sales in Bend hit a recent low of 84, a report out Monday indicated. In the first report of the new year from Redmond’s Beacon Appraisal Group, Bend’s median...
Bend Chamber announces ADU Resource Fair for property owners
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Bend Chamber, in partnership with Simplicity by Hayden Homes, is pleased to announce that an Accessory Dwelling Unity (ADU) Resource Fair will be held on Tuesday, February 7 from 5-6:30PM at Open Space Event Studios. Now that Oregon State Legislature’s House Bill 2001 has...
Injured snowmobiler rescued from Elk Lake Resort
Search and Rescue used a snow ambulance to bring an injured snowmobiler out of the backcountry on Saturday. The rider, a 44 year-old woman from Corvallis, was brought to Elk Lake Lodge where staff called Deschutes County Dispatch just before 1 p.m. According to Deputy Shane Zook, the Assistant Search...
Mt. Bachelor President-General Manager John McLeod departs for ‘other opportunities’; interim GM named
John McLeod, president and general manager of Mt. Bachelor for nearly seven years, is leaving the ski and snowboard resort "to pursue other opportunities," parent Powder Corp. announced Friday. The post Mt. Bachelor President-General Manager John McLeod departs for ‘other opportunities’; interim GM named appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend Police Department Community Academy returns this spring
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend Police Department says it is excited to host its 39th Community Academy this spring. The Bend Police Department Community Academy has been recognized as a national and regional model in providing an inside look at how the department operates. This spring's Community...
‘Similar to opioids’: Dangerous drug Xylazine still rare in C.O. but increasing in Northwest
(Update: Adding video, comments from Sergeant Kent van der Kamp) BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Authorities in Central Oregon are on the look out for a drug causing an uptick in overdoses in other parts of the country. It's called Xylazine -- a medication often used by veterinarians for large animals. According to Deschutes County drug The post ‘Similar to opioids’: Dangerous drug Xylazine still rare in C.O. but increasing in Northwest appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ ‘Hundreds’ of homeless to be moved for Deschutes County land exchange
A land exchange deal from 2015 between the state of Oregon and Deschutes County has one more step: Clearing the homeless population off of 137 acres of land east of Redmond. “They don’t have the means of moving their trailers,” said Cody Ledbetter, a man that lives off of East Antler Avenue in his trailer. “They’ll lose a lot.”
Crash downs power lines, closes Hwy. 126 east of Powell Butte; detour in place
A crash east of Powell Butte Monday evening knocked down power lines and closed state Highway 126, prompting ODOT to establish a detour around the scene, authorities said. The post Crash downs power lines, closes Hwy. 126 east of Powell Butte; detour in place appeared first on KTVZ.
SW Bend neighbors voice concerns over proposed Tetherow-area subdivision, city hearings officer
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Several neighbors and Tetherow residents voiced their concerns with a proposed subdivision in southwest Bend -- and the hearings officer presiding over the matter -- at a hearing Thursday at City Hall. City Hearings Officer Greg Frank told those at the hearing, "My employment is to...
Crook County SAR crews rescue seven motorists stranded in deep snow in past month, prompt safety reminders
Three rescues of motorists stranded in deep snow in the woods east of Prineville since Saturday and seven since the start of the year prompted Crook County Sheriff's Search and Rescue to remind motorists Friday to take proper safety precautions, stick to and inform others of your travel plans and bring adequate supplies. The post Crook County SAR crews rescue seven motorists stranded in deep snow in past month, prompt safety reminders appeared first on KTVZ.
Redmond police release photos, seek public’s help in search for 2 store, ‘porch pirate’ theft suspects
Redmond police released security photos and requested the public’s help Friday on social media to find a couple sought in a string of recent store and “porch pirate” thefts. The post Redmond police release photos, seek public’s help in search for 2 store, ‘porch pirate’ theft suspects appeared first on KTVZ.
Deschutes Market-Hamehook Road intersection about to get a roundabout, safety improvements
An increasingly busy intersection just east of Bend is getting a big upgrade to boost safety and handle the traffic, with one big, familiar addition -- a roundabout. The post Deschutes Market-Hamehook Road intersection about to get a roundabout, safety improvements appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend snowmobiler flown to hospital after fiery crash into tracked vehicle threw him nearly 100 feet
A Bend man was injured and flown to St. Charles Bend Sunday evening after crashing his snowmobile into a stationary tracked vehicle on the Cascade Lakes Highway, throwing him nearly 100 feet and sparking a fire that destroyed the snowmobile, authorities said. The post Bend snowmobiler flown to hospital after fiery crash into tracked vehicle threw him nearly 100 feet appeared first on KTVZ.
