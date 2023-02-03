ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Taylor coming to Bend Memorial Day weekend

Another big name has been booked to perform at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend this season. James Taylor and His All-Star Band will perform on Sunday, May 28. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $65 plus service fees. The online presale...
▶️ Bend Moonlight Market brings variety of vendors

Scott Elnes checks out the Bend Moonlight Market, which offers a variety of food, art and clothing vendors. The Moonlight Market is a quarterly event. The next one is happening in June. You can follow their Facebook page for updates.
Redmond bootmaker passes

DW Frommer of Redmond was well-known for his carefully crafted, handmade cowboy boots. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a...
Bend Chamber announces ADU Resource Fair for property owners

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Bend Chamber, in partnership with Simplicity by Hayden Homes, is pleased to announce that an Accessory Dwelling Unity (ADU) Resource Fair will be held on Tuesday, February 7 from 5-6:30PM at Open Space Event Studios. Now that Oregon State Legislature’s House Bill 2001 has...
Injured snowmobiler rescued from Elk Lake Resort

Search and Rescue used a snow ambulance to bring an injured snowmobiler out of the backcountry on Saturday. The rider, a 44 year-old woman from Corvallis, was brought to Elk Lake Lodge where staff called Deschutes County Dispatch just before 1 p.m. According to Deputy Shane Zook, the Assistant Search...
Bend Police Department Community Academy returns this spring

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend Police Department says it is excited to host its 39th Community Academy this spring. The Bend Police Department Community Academy has been recognized as a national and regional model in providing an inside look at how the department operates. This spring's Community...
‘Similar to opioids’: Dangerous drug Xylazine still rare in C.O. but increasing in Northwest

(Update: Adding video, comments from Sergeant Kent van der Kamp) BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Authorities in Central Oregon are on the look out for a drug causing an uptick in overdoses in other parts of the country. It's called Xylazine -- a medication often used by veterinarians for large animals. According to Deschutes County drug The post ‘Similar to opioids’: Dangerous drug Xylazine still rare in C.O. but increasing in Northwest appeared first on KTVZ.
Crook County SAR crews rescue seven motorists stranded in deep snow in past month, prompt safety reminders

Three rescues of motorists stranded in deep snow in the woods east of Prineville since Saturday and seven since the start of the year prompted Crook County Sheriff's Search and Rescue to remind motorists Friday to take proper safety precautions, stick to and inform others of your travel plans and bring adequate supplies. The post Crook County SAR crews rescue seven motorists stranded in deep snow in past month, prompt safety reminders appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend snowmobiler flown to hospital after fiery crash into tracked vehicle threw him nearly 100 feet

A Bend man was injured and flown to St. Charles Bend Sunday evening after crashing his snowmobile into a stationary tracked vehicle on the Cascade Lakes Highway, throwing him nearly 100 feet and sparking a fire that destroyed the snowmobile, authorities said. The post Bend snowmobiler flown to hospital after fiery crash into tracked vehicle threw him nearly 100 feet appeared first on KTVZ.
