Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in KansasTravel MavenWichita, KS
10 Wichita Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyWichita, KS
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WichitaTed RiversWichita, KS
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his carSan HeraldWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Related
KAKE TV
Wichita water treatment plant nearly halfway complete
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The new water treatment plant has been under construction on Wichita's northwest side for nearly two years. The work is closing in on a big milestone. The enormous construction project just north of the Sedgwick County Zoo is now almost halfway finished. City officials say, among the many benefits, residents shouldn't have to live through a repeat of what happened in late 2021.
KAKE TV
When Wichita school denied special education services, this family fought back — and won
Josh Dutcher and Sara Zafar say their oldest child’s problems in school started early. As an elementary school student — first in Lawrence and then Wichita — Lexi Dutcher would sometimes scream in class or throw herself on the floor. She struggled to keep up academically and had trouble socializing with other children.
KAKE TV
Sedgwick County DA warns of scam targeting grandparents
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Consumer Protection Division is telling citizens to watch out for what is known as the "grandparents scam." The District Attorney's Office has received reports of scammers calling Kansans pretending to be grandchildren in need of money after an accident. One caller reported that he received two separate calls trying to scam him out of $14,000. The first call was a person pretending to be his grandchild saying they were involved in a wreck and were being threatened with arrest. The caller claimed they were sick and had been driving to the doctor and that is why their voice sounded strange. A second call from the same number would claim to be an attorney saying a judge had issued a gag order and had set bail on the case for $14,000.
KAKE TV
South Wichita church forced to move after fire destroys building
Black soot, burnt chairs, and a few songbooks and bibles are all that's left inside Nu heart-Nu start ministries in south Wichita. It was not the scene church pastor Larcena Gilmore-Williams, was expecting when she first got the message something was wrong. "I got a text from Cox communication, which is my alarm carrier here, security, and that it was breaking in the west door basement door."
KAKE TV
Standoff ends peacefully after man barricades himself inside Delano McDonald's for 8 hours
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A standoff ends peacefully in the Delano district. Police arrested a man who they say barricaded himself inside a McDonald's bathroom near Douglas and Seneca. Police say it started around 3:30 p.m. when a man walked into the bathroom and locked himself inside. They say another...
KAKE TV
A teenager was robbed and shot Sunday afternoon in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Officers say a teenage boy was robbed and shot on Sunday and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The Wichita Police Department said the shooting took place just before 2 p.m. near the 1400 block of S Seneca after being robbed. Officers found a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and rushed him to the hospital. He is in stable condition.
KAKE TV
Wichita police looking for missing teenager
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are asking for the public's help in their search for Elijah Wolfe. Wolfe is 14 years old and was last seen in the 2400 block of the east Wassall area at around 1:15 pm. Police say he:. Is black. 5'5 tall. Weighs 150 lbs.
KAKE TV
Teen shot during robbery in south Wichita, police say
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say a 16-year-old boy was shot during the commission of a robbery on the city's south side on Sunday. Officers responded just before 2 p.m. to the report of a shooting in the 1400 block of South Seneca. They arrived to find the teen with several gunshot wounds to his upper body.
KAKE TV
Patrol: 16-year-old boy dies 2 days after crash near Garden Plain
GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KAKE) - A 16-year-old boy has died two days after a crash in western Sedgwick County. The accident shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 54 at 263rd Street, which is just east of Garden Plain. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a Chevy Silverado was heading north on 263rd Street and a semi was eastbound on the highway. The two vehicles entered the intersection at the same time and collided.
KAKE TV
The WPD says the shots heard by firefighters Saturday morning were fireworks
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Police are working to determine who fired shots and why near downtown early Saturday morning. Shots were heard in the area of 8th and Broadway and they were heard very close to the area of where firefighters were on scene monitoring an early-morning fire. Around...
KAKE TV
Wichita woman finds dog with traumatic leg and tail injuries believed to be wandering around for a week
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Rilla Lemon's weekend took an unexpected turn when she looked outside Saturday and saw something unthinkable. "When you looked in her face, she just had this look like please help me. And I just, I couldn't turn her away," said Lemon. "I was shocked, and I was shaken because I was worried about her. I was scared of what her body was, you know what was going on inside."
Comments / 0