WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Consumer Protection Division is telling citizens to watch out for what is known as the "grandparents scam." The District Attorney's Office has received reports of scammers calling Kansans pretending to be grandchildren in need of money after an accident. One caller reported that he received two separate calls trying to scam him out of $14,000. The first call was a person pretending to be his grandchild saying they were involved in a wreck and were being threatened with arrest. The caller claimed they were sick and had been driving to the doctor and that is why their voice sounded strange. A second call from the same number would claim to be an attorney saying a judge had issued a gag order and had set bail on the case for $14,000.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO