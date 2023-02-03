Read full article on original website
Three student athletes sign as part of Robinson Signing Day ceremony
ROBINSON, TX (FOX 44) — On Monday morning, three standout Robinson student athletes put pen to paper as they took the next step towards competing collegiately. The three participants in the school’s Signing Day ceremony were:. Aubrey Paris – Kilgore College Softball. Dante Drake – Wyoming Football...
Five Connally Cadets participate in Signing Day
LACY LAKEVIEW, TX (FOX 44) — Five Connally Cadets are now ready to compete at the college level, after signing their National Letters of Intent on Monday. Simeon Childress – Hardin Simmons Track and Field.
Belton has three take part in Signing Day
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — Three Belton student athletes are now officially headed to play sports at the college level, following the school’s Signing Day ceremony on Monday.
Shoemaker wraps up regular season with a win over Waco High
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Shoemaker Lady Grey Wolves ended their run in the regular season on Tuesday night with a 53-46 win over Waco High. With the win, Shoemaker ends the regular season with a 22-10 record, while the Lady Lions fall to 15-15.
Copperas Cove has a new FD Chief
Copperas Cove (FOX 44) — Gary Young is the new Fire Chief for Copperas Cove. The city made the announcement Monday morning. Young has worked for the City of Copperas Cove since September 23, 1989. His most recent position was Deputy Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator. Fire Chief...
Meta donates $75,000 to Temple ISD STEM programs
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Independent School District’s plan to reengineer its STEM programs received support with a generous donation from Meta. Meta representatives presented Temple ISD with a check for $75,000 during the Temple Chamber of Commerce’s Salute to Business 2023 banquet on Tuesday night. The donation will impact students in STEM programs at every grade level throughout the district.
Texas HHSC hosting job fair for Waco Center for Youth
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is inviting qualified jobseekers to learn more about a career working for the state during three hiring events this February. The Waco Center for Youth is looking to fill multiple positions – including nurses, psychiatric nursing...
Belton Receives Millions in Funding for Bridge Replacement
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) — Members and public figures of the Belton community gathered Friday for the announcement of the East Central Avenue and Spring Street bridge replacement funding. Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter and Texas 31st District Congressman John Carter shared with the community the 5 million dollar federal...
Donate: Groesbeck kids recovering after shock by downed power line
GROESBECK, Texas (FOX 44) – A Groesbeck family needs your help during their time of need. Family members tell FOX 44 News that on Wednesday, February 1, seven-year-old Anniston Kate – also known as “Nannie” to those closest to her – was home from school due to the severe winter weather conditions. Anniston saw a fire in her driveway and went to see what happened.
Will You Be Prepared Next Time We Freeze in Central Texas?
Some of us in the Killeen, Texas area are just trying to put our houses, property, and streets back together after the winter freeze we witnessed last week. I’m all for having a little bit of snow, especially during the wintertime, but ice storms are dangerous here in Central Texas.
VA Secretary to visit Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough will be visiting VA facilities in Killeen and Waco this Thursday. Accodring to the Department of Veterans Affairs, McDonugh will talk with staff and Veterans, and also discuss the care and benefits being provided. He will participate in the PACT Act hiring fair in Waco at 10:20 a.m. in order to recruit staff to process claims under the new law.
Heart of Texas Builders Association host annual Home Product Show
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Heart of Texas Builders Association put on it’s Annual Home Product Show at the Extra-Co Event Center this weekend. The show has been taking place for over 30 years, focusing on the necessities and designs of the home. The Home Product Show...
Waco VA Regional Benefits Office hosting job fair
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco Veterans Affairs’ Regional Benefits Office is hosting a job fair on Thursday, February 9. The PACT Act In-person Hiring Fair will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 701 Clay Avenue in Waco. Doors open at 9 a.m. Walk-up applicants...
Killeen mayor to host Black History Month reception
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King will honor Black History Month during a reception at City Hall on Tuesday, February 7. The event will take place at 4 p.m. in the City Hall foyer on the first floor – located at 101 North College Street. The community is invited to attend. Both the local NAACP branch and the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce have been invited – as mayor Nash-King presents an official proclamation.
Lineman airlifted to medical facility after electrocution
HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Holland Volunteer Fire Department and Temple EMS were dispatched to an electrocution call around 6:16 p.m., on Saturday. It happened in the area of Landfill Rd. and Center Lake Rd., according to Holland VFD. Upon arrival, authorities found a Pike lineman had been electrocuted. The lineman...
Georgia company bringing hundreds of jobs and a $1 billion investment to Waco
Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Graphic Packaging International announced Tuesday that it has selected Waco as the home for its new facility and newest state-of-the-art coated recycled paperboard machine. The company plans to investment $1 billion over three years into the site. The location of the facility will sit on...
Owens-Brockway laying off 90 employees in Waco
Waco (FOX 44) — FOX 44 News has learned that Owens-Brockway Glass Container is laying off approximately 90 people from its Waco plant. The layoffs are expected to continue though March 31st. The same plant went through layoffs in 2019. The company informed Mayor Dillon Meek ant the Texas...
Man charged with making firearm threats
HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in jail, and is accused of threatening a woman with a handgun and a rifle. A Hewitt Police officer was called Saturday night to the 200 block of Sunset on a disturbance call. According to police, a woman and man were arguing. The man was intoxicated and threatened the woman with a handgun, and then an AR-15 rifle.
Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Former Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey was arrested again Friday on the same charges for which she was arrested in 2021. Kinsey’s arrest comes a month after the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed those charges against her and a week before Kinsey’s attorney said she will sue the city of Bellmead.
Fire heavily damages North 11th Street home
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – An older, two-story, wood frame house has been heavily damaged in an early Tuesday morning fire on North 11th Street in Waco. According to the report FOX 44 News obtained, fire units were dispatched to 1511 North 11th Street just after midnight Tuesday morning with the first units on the scene reporting heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the structure.
