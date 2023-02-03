Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police are hiring – and offering $1,000 incentives
The Hawai‘i Police Department is looking for qualified people interested in serving Hawai‘i Island as part of its upcoming recruitment for entry-level police officers. Recruitment opened Sunday and will close at 11:59 p.m., Hawaii Standard Time, on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The starting salary for Police Officer I positions...
mauinow.com
Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement gets $200,000 for community programs
The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement has been awarded a $200,000 grant from The Hawai’i Pacific Foundation Inc. to expand the reach of the council’s community-facing programs, as well as add to its endowment, a news release said. “We’re grateful to The Hawai‘i Pacific Foundation for this incredibly...
KITV.com
The Pōpolo Project is celebrating diversity in Hawaii
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- February is black history month and "The Pōpolo Project" is working to redefine what it means to be black in Hawaii. The nonprofit creators' goal is to build connections across communities in Hawaii and celebrate the diversity in the state. The project welcomes people to educational...
Hawaii’s Affordable Housing Law Sparks Battles At The Capitol
As Gov. Josh Green embarks on a stated mission to foster development of new homes for Hawaii residents, a battle is brewing at the State Capitol that could have a dramatic impact on where new housing is built across the islands. At issue is a relatively obscure law designed to...
hawaiipublicradio.org
This former slave was the first missionary to teach ordinary Hawaiian children
Betsey Stockton was born into slavery in New Jersey in 1798. Twenty-five years later, she stepped foot on the shores of Oʻahu in 1823, where she stayed for two years. She also spent time in Lahaina and was the first missionary to teach Hawaiian children — not the ali’i, but the commoners. She also trained Hawaiian teachers, who took over for her after she returned to the U.S. in 1825 to start a school and a church in Princeton, New Jersey.
hawaiinewsnow.com
A Maui firefighter needs blood donations. Those on his island find they’re unable to help
MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friday marks one week since a Maui firefighter was critically injured in a flood. Tre’ Evans-Dumaran, 24, was sucked into a storm drain and swept out to sea in Kihei. He is still fighting for his life. His family has been pleading for blood donations. But...
hawaiinewsnow.com
“Unconventional’ move by homeless Native Hawaiians to move into housing without permission getting praise
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Native Hawaiians who made a bold move to get homeless people off the beach are being praised tonight for their unconventional tactics. Only Hawaii News Now was there this week when the group occupied a Maili housing complex. It’s been three days in their new home...
qhubonews.com
Certain people who live in this region can obtain home loans, yet Indigenous Hawaiians claim they cannot – by Rob Perez, Honolulu Star-Advertiser
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. Can the federal government underwrite mortgages for homes in Hawaii on a spot where there may be buried...
bigislandnow.com
5,000 seedlings to reforest 3 sites on Hawai‘i Island
Local nonprofit Hawai‘i Forest Institute has received a grant to plant 5,000 seedlings at three forest restoration sites in the Kona region on Hawai‘i Island. The first site is Keauhou Bird Conservation Center Discovery Forest, which provides service-learning opportunities for students and habitat and food for native birds. Birds cared for at the 40-acre location include the ‘alalā (extinct in the wild), palila, ‘akeke‘e and ‘akikiki.
Stressed filing your taxes? Tips from the Hawaii Department of Taxation
The Hawaii Department of Taxation is offering a list of tips to aid in the tax filing process.
hawaiinewsnow.com
A brain tumor may have slowed this high school athlete’s paddling goals, but it didn’t derail them
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii State high school canoe paddling season wrapped up Saturday at Keehi lagoon. But one Kamehameha Schools-Hawaii athlete was a champion before he even stepped in the water. Noah Pila is a senior paddler for the Warriors. He was getting ready for his last season in...
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Holoholona
On Tuesday, the Hawaiʻi County Council will discuss proposed bill 22 that would create an “Animal Control and Protection Agency.”. In light of the news, today’s “Hawaiian Word of the Day” is “holoholona,” which means animal. It’s generally applied to domestic “four-footed beasts.”
The DOE Has A New Strategic Plan. Now Education Officials Need To Implement It
The Hawaii Board of Education on Thursday unanimously approved a new strategic plan laying out a vision and goals for the state’s 258 public schools over the next six years. The blueprint is based on substantial input from parents, teachers, students, principals, elected officials and higher education affiliates in a bid to move beyond pandemic-era challenges.
Luaus And Lawmakers: Early Junkets To Hawaii Brought Many Rewards
Editor’s Note: The articles in this series are the result of months of research in state and national archives, on Kauai, on the Big Island and in Honolulu, and within the Washingtoniana collection at Martin Luther King Jr. Library and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Key resources include congressional testimony, hearings and historical newspaper collections.
‘Guilt tipping’ in Hawaii: Do you tip for takeout?
"Should I just leave that person a 10% or just a few dollars? That's an option but it's not mandatory," said Sheryl Matsuoka, Hawaii Restaurant Association executive director.
mauinow.com
Police renew request for assistance in finding woman who went missing on Maui in 2019
Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Khiara Lavinia Henry. She was reported missing on the island of Maui in late July 2019; however, her family recently received a tip of a possible sighting of her in Pāhoa town on Jan. 13, 2023.
Invasive bugs spark Honolulu airport’s new exhibit
A newly released biosecurity exhibit is now up in the Mauka Concourse in terminal one at the Honolulu international airport.
bigislandnow.com
Update: Endangered Hilo man found in good health
Update: Big Island police report that 52-year-old Roger Tolar, who was previously reported missing and endangered, has been located in Kona in good health. The Hawai‘i Police Department thanks the public for its assistance. Original story: The Hawai‘i Police Department is asking if anyone has seen an endangered Hilo...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in Hawaii
HAWAII - Whether you’re looking for a classic Chicago-style hot dog, a savory vegetarian option, or something more exotic, you’ll find it at one of these Best Hot Dog Joints in Hawaii.
Kapaʻa man hospitalized after collision in Līhuʻe
Kaua'i Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle collision
