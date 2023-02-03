ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawai‘i police are hiring – and offering $1,000 incentives

The Hawai‘i Police Department is looking for qualified people interested in serving Hawai‘i Island as part of its upcoming recruitment for entry-level police officers. Recruitment opened Sunday and will close at 11:59 p.m., Hawaii Standard Time, on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The starting salary for Police Officer I positions...
The Pōpolo Project is celebrating diversity in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- February is black history month and "The Pōpolo Project" is working to redefine what it means to be black in Hawaii. The nonprofit creators' goal is to build connections across communities in Hawaii and celebrate the diversity in the state. The project welcomes people to educational...
This former slave was the first missionary to teach ordinary Hawaiian children

Betsey Stockton was born into slavery in New Jersey in 1798. Twenty-five years later, she stepped foot on the shores of Oʻahu in 1823, where she stayed for two years. She also spent time in Lahaina and was the first missionary to teach Hawaiian children — not the ali’i, but the commoners. She also trained Hawaiian teachers, who took over for her after she returned to the U.S. in 1825 to start a school and a church in Princeton, New Jersey.
Certain people who live in this region can obtain home loans, yet Indigenous Hawaiians claim they cannot – by Rob Perez, Honolulu Star-Advertiser

This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. Can the federal government underwrite mortgages for homes in Hawaii on a spot where there may be buried...
5,000 seedlings to reforest 3 sites on Hawai‘i Island

Local nonprofit Hawai‘i Forest Institute has received a grant to plant 5,000 seedlings at three forest restoration sites in the Kona region on Hawai‘i Island. The first site is Keauhou Bird Conservation Center Discovery Forest, which provides service-learning opportunities for students and habitat and food for native birds. Birds cared for at the 40-acre location include the ‘alalā (extinct in the wild), palila, ‘akeke‘e and ‘akikiki.
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Holoholona

On Tuesday, the Hawaiʻi County Council will discuss proposed bill 22 that would create an “Animal Control and Protection Agency.”. In light of the news, today’s “Hawaiian Word of the Day” is “holoholona,” which means animal. It’s generally applied to domestic “four-footed beasts.”
Luaus And Lawmakers: Early Junkets To Hawaii Brought Many Rewards

Editor’s Note: The articles in this series are the result of months of research in state and national archives, on Kauai, on the Big Island and in Honolulu, and within the Washingtoniana collection at Martin Luther King Jr. Library and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Key resources include congressional testimony, hearings and historical newspaper collections.
Update: Endangered Hilo man found in good health

Update: Big Island police report that 52-year-old Roger Tolar, who was previously reported missing and endangered, has been located in Kona in good health. The Hawai‘i Police Department thanks the public for its assistance. Original story: The Hawai‘i Police Department is asking if anyone has seen an endangered Hilo...
