Softball: Questions about Ohio heading into the 2023 season
After a successful 2022 season in which Ohio qualified for the Mid-American Conference Tournament after going 17-10 in conference play and finishing second in the conference, it enters the 2023 season with a number of significant questions. The most important one is about its coaching staff. Former head coach Kenzie...
Men's Basketball: What to know for Northern Illinois
Ohio is feeling good after it defeated Miami at home on Saturday. It is now tied for seventh in the Mid-American Conference. The Bobcats are set to hit the road Tuesday, where they will take on the Huskies in DeKalb, Illinois. It will be the first time this season the two teams face-off. Here’s what to know:
College Football Analyst Predicts Michigan's 2023 Win Total
After going 13-1 in 2022, expectations for the Michigan Wolverines are going to be sky-high in 2023. One analyst believes that they'll at least come close to meeting them next year. In a feature for 247Sports, analyst Brad Crawford projected that the Wolverines will win 11 games in 2023. He said ...
Men's Basketball: Hunter, Wilson lead Ohio to 78-68 Battle of the Bricks victory
Ohio came away with a 78-68 win over Miami in a tightly-contested Battle of the Bricks Saturday to move to 4-6 in Mid-American Conference play. It was a much-needed win for Ohio, which was coming off one of its most disappointing results of the season, a road loss to Eastern Michigan on Tuesday.
Hockey: Laker Aldridge plays it cool in Ohio's loss
There were many aspects of Saturday’s loss to Minot State that were familiar to Ohio. It got out to a typical early lead and lost itself in the final period as it’s done a handful of times this season. However, there was one detail of the game that...
ESPN lists key transfer as Michigan's top newcomer for 2023 season
Things are clicking in Ann Arbor with Michigan riding back-to-back B1G titles and College Football Playoff appearances. While a national title has eluded Jim Harbaugh’s squad, the Wolverines have not rested on their laurels while trying to improve the roster. In the most recent transfer window, Michigan landed a...
Women's Basketball: Ohio's second half comeback falls short at Toledo
Ohio (4-17, 2-8 Mid-American Conference) looked like it had no chance to upset Toledo (17-4, 8-2 MAC) when it trailed by 11 at halftime on Saturday. But Ohio was able to give Toledo a scare before ultimately falling 66-55. The Bobcats fell behind early in the game, when the Rockets...
CFB world reacts to massive Michigan news
The Michigan Wolverines had one of the top defenses in all of college football last season, but it wasn’t enough to win a College Football Playoff game against the TCU Horned Frogs as the team gave up 51 points in the semifinal loss on New Year’s Eve. But it looks like the Wolverines are making Read more... The post CFB world reacts to massive Michigan news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Toledo jazz scene makes a comeback with new lounge downtown
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Glass City’s Jazz scene has been quiet since 2011. However, an emergence is underway with the opening of a new jazz lounge in downtown Toledo. Toledo’s jazz scene went dark after Murphy’s Place closed its doors for good. However, jazz enthusiasts now have a new lounge to call home, thanks to Lucille’s Jazz Lounge.
Mercy College of Ohio announces Honors List
TOLEDO – The following students were awarded honors for the Fall 2022 semester at Mercy College of Ohio. President’s List: Alexis Rodriguez, BS Nursing Pre-Licensure;. Dean’s List: Megan Mock, BS Nursing Pre-Licensure, Arcadia; Bryce King, BS Nursing Pre-Licensure, Dean’s List, Columbus Grove; Brianna Overton, BS Nursing Pre-Licensure, Dean’s List; Isaac Wartgow, BS Nursing Pre-Licensure, Findlay; Ky Knoch, BS Nursing Pre-Licensure, Wapakoneta;
Siblings bond, bicker during Sibs Weekend 2023
Sibs Weekend 2023 was one for everyone to remember. The smell of family reunion was in the air and Athens welcomed siblings from everywhere to get a taste of how Ohio University likes to do it on the weekend. Activities were provided all over campus and Court Street for Sibs...
Montpelier Fishing Tackle & Sporting Collectibles Show
Wintertime is an excellent opportunity for the outdoors person to give some attention to things that neglected in the warmer months of the year. Time to look through the inventory and organize, purge, downsize, etc. It’s also an optimal time for those who are collectors to take inventory of their stock and decide if they need to expand, exchange or downsize their collections.
Toledo music artist reflects on time in industry, says Toledo artists collaborating more
TOLEDO, Ohio — While winning a Grammy is one of music's biggest achievements, many smaller artists have already made a name for themselves here in Toledo, like Chiefalone. He just released his 7th studio album, "Over Time Not Overnight," back in November. He said he couldn't do it alone, giving thanks to the Toledo music scene he said is working together more than ever following in the footsteps of giants.
Toledo-area producer wins first Grammy for work with Beyoncé
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Recording Academy is recognizing a Toledo-area music producer for his work on Beyonce’s album Renaissance. Jameil Aossey is now a Grammy winner after Renaissance won Best Electronic/Dance Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday. He’s a two-time Grammy nominated producer, as the album was also up for the coveted Album of the Year award. Aossey produced two songs on the album -- the opening track I’M THAT GIRL and track 13, ALL UP IN YOUR MIND.
“Giant of Community” | Long-time Toledo barber honored for decades of service to his neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio — It was a special day in the Englewood and Roosevelt Neighborhoods of Toledo as the community honored long-time barber Henry Clark. Clark opened “Poor Clark Barber & Beauty Shop” on the corner of Detroit Ave. and Lincoln Ave. in 1971. Generations of family’s got...
New recycling facility could be on its way to Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An overgrown, undeveloped lot under the overpass on South Avenue could soon be Toledo’s first recycling facility. City Council is set to vote on Tuesday on whether to sell the land to Lucas County, initiating the facility’s development. Currently, the closest recycling facility that...
Recycling facility may be coming to Toledo
Hogan was a student as TPS who attended the LEAP program, which is a standalone school for kids with behavior issues. Hogan’s mentor, Brandon McNeil, says Hogan had a kind heart.
Girl shot at east Toledo apartment complex, in critical condition
TOLEDO, Ohio — A girl is in critical condition and a shooting investigation is underway at an apartment complex in east Toledo. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert Monday night in the 600 block of Leach Avenue, according to a Toledo Police Department report. While en route to the scene, the call changed to a person shot.
Lucas County sees Ohio's 5th highest amount of fatal car crashes in past 5 years
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says fatal car accidents have been a rising trend for years and the newest data has shown no improvement. "Since 2018 there's over 60,000 distracted driving-related crashes across the state," Sgt. Ryan Purpura said. From phones to DUIs, Highway Patrol...
15 Best Things to Do in Defiance, OH
The world doesn’t know how much of a lowkey tourist destination Defiance is!. It is a city and the seat of Defiance County, Ohio. Nestled between Toledo and Fort Wayne, Defiance has a rich history, which is evident in its tourist attractions. However, the intense sense of community appeals...
