Spokane, WA

Austin Johnson
4d ago

I Love how people were tearing apart the country 2 years ago over George Floyd burning cities down and everyone was like "this is fine" people protest outside of an abortion clinic and the news calls them extremist, tries to paint them as violent for carry concealed weapons, which is legal, and demonized them when they say historical attack on abortion access. I wonder if this is how articles in the 1850s looked when southern media demonized abolitionists for standing up against slavery.why is is empowering to tell women your better off killing the child? that just enforces no consequence on a guy for sex amd makes the woman carry all of the emotional burden for that procedure seems pretty anti woman to me

KREM2

Spokane Valley fire switching to safer firefighting foam

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) announced Monday it replaced its firefighting foam with new, safer foam. The new foam does not contain perfluorinated alkyl substances (PFASs), chemicals that have been linked to contaminated water supplies. Washington state passed the Firefighting Agents and Equipment Law...
KREM2

Point-in-Time count takes place in Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Ashley has been homeless since late October, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Some nights she sleeps in a car, joined by her mom. When it gets too cold, like it has been lately, they crash at the St. Vincent de Paul North Idaho warming Shelter in Post Falls.
KXLY

Convicted Spokane killer arrested again for assault

SPOKANE, Wash. — Less than 10 years after he was sentenced to prison for killing a woman on the Centennial Trail in Spokane, a man has been arrested again for assault in Spokane. Avondre Graham was sentenced in November 2013 for killing Sharlotte McGill as she walked her dog...
KXLY

Police say convicted killer committed more assault crimes

SPOKANE, Wash. -- He killed someone and went to jail for nearly a decade. Now, he's back in jail, accused of two new attacks. In the three months Avondre Graham has been free to the streets of Spokane, police say he beat up his girlfriend and is now being accused of attacking a stranger in downtown Spokane on January 27. He was under Department of Corrections supervision at the time.
KREM2

Menus released for Inlander Restaurant Week 2023

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's time to start making your reservations as Inlander Restaurant Week has revealed the menus for this year's event. This year's event includes more than 110 restaurants in Spokane, eastern Washington, and north Idaho. Each restaurant is offering special three-course meals with a set price of $25, $35, or $45.
KXLY

ADHD medication is getting harder to find in the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. -- If you've tried to get a refill on a generic Adderall prescription in the last few months, you may notice the ADHD drug has been hard to come by. Adderall shortages are happening all over the country. Local pharmacists are saying the shortage has been the worst they've seen in months.
KREM2

Volunteers of America hosts annual Mardi Bras Fundraiser

SPOKANE, Wash. — Volunteers of America has begun its annual Mardi Bras fundraiser. The fundraiser supports more than 600 people experiencing homelessness in Spokane. This is the seventh year Volunteers of America has hosted the fundraiser. VOA is partnering with Transitions Women's Hearth to help women experiencing homelessness. Mardi...
KXLY

Spokane Police gives tips on how to avoid online scammers

SPOKANE, Wash. — Online scamming is a complex crime, and knowing how to identify and avoid a scammer is important, especially with modern-day technology. You've probably received a call that was labeled "Scam Likely" on your smartphone, or had an email in your inbox that tries to get you to click a link. These are becoming very frequent, and the best course of action you can do is to avoid them altogether.
KHQ Right Now

Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state to "increase transparency," but the Spokane County auditor said it's likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington's 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north...
KREM2

KREM2

