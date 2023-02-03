Read full article on original website
Austin Johnson
4d ago
I Love how people were tearing apart the country 2 years ago over George Floyd burning cities down and everyone was like "this is fine" people protest outside of an abortion clinic and the news calls them extremist, tries to paint them as violent for carry concealed weapons, which is legal, and demonized them when they say historical attack on abortion access. I wonder if this is how articles in the 1850s looked when southern media demonized abolitionists for standing up against slavery.why is is empowering to tell women your better off killing the child? that just enforces no consequence on a guy for sex amd makes the woman carry all of the emotional burden for that procedure seems pretty anti woman to me
KHQ Right Now
The Church at Planned Parenthood ordered to pay total of $850,000 for interfering in patient access to care
The Church at Planned Parenthood, led by members of Covenant Church in Spokane, was ordered to pay $100,000 in fines for disrupting access to patient care at the Planned Parenthood clinic. In addition to the fines, the group will have to pay legal fees for a combined total of $850,000.
Spokane Anti-Abortion Group Must pay Fine and $850,000 of Planned Parenthood’s Legal Fees
SPOKANE, Wash. — An anti-abortion group must pay about $960,000 to Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho to cover legal fees and a fine for protests that interfered with patient care. The Church at Planned Parenthood was ordered to pay $110,000 in civil damages to Planned Parenthood...
Spokane City Council members discuss possibility of moving city hall location
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city hall Spokane knows today is in the former Montgomery Ward building. City government moved there back in the 1980s. Today, that building provides more than enough room. City Council Budget Manager Matt Boston estimates 40% of the building space isn't being used. "Currently, City...
KXLY
'This person is going to kill me': Visitor to Spokane describes downtown attack now blamed on recently-released convicted killer
SPOKANE, Wash - A man convicted of killing a woman in Spokane in 2012 allegedly committed a new crime just weeks after he was released from prison and attacked a stranger just two months later. Documents filed in Spokane County Superior Court show Avondre Graham is charge with assaulting and...
Spokane Valley fire switching to safer firefighting foam
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) announced Monday it replaced its firefighting foam with new, safer foam. The new foam does not contain perfluorinated alkyl substances (PFASs), chemicals that have been linked to contaminated water supplies. Washington state passed the Firefighting Agents and Equipment Law...
Catholic Charities sends out cease and desist letters to West Hills neighbors
SPOKANE, Wash. — For months, The Catalyst Project has been at the center of back and forth tensions between Catholic Charities and some people in the West Hills neighborhood. Now, tensions have turned into cease and desist letters on behalf of Catholic Charities. According to people in the 'Save...
Point-in-Time count takes place in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Ashley has been homeless since late October, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Some nights she sleeps in a car, joined by her mom. When it gets too cold, like it has been lately, they crash at the St. Vincent de Paul North Idaho warming Shelter in Post Falls.
KXLY
Convicted Spokane killer arrested again for assault
SPOKANE, Wash. — Less than 10 years after he was sentenced to prison for killing a woman on the Centennial Trail in Spokane, a man has been arrested again for assault in Spokane. Avondre Graham was sentenced in November 2013 for killing Sharlotte McGill as she walked her dog...
KXLY
Police say convicted killer committed more assault crimes
SPOKANE, Wash. -- He killed someone and went to jail for nearly a decade. Now, he's back in jail, accused of two new attacks. In the three months Avondre Graham has been free to the streets of Spokane, police say he beat up his girlfriend and is now being accused of attacking a stranger in downtown Spokane on January 27. He was under Department of Corrections supervision at the time.
Spokane woman awaits word from Turkish friends after deadly earthquake
SPOKANE, Wash. — A pre-dawn earthquake devastated southern Turkey and northwest Syria Monday, leaving buildings leveled and thousands dead. Search and rescue efforts continued into the night as the death toll rose to more than 3,400 people. "I heard from my sister-in-law that a lot of buildings collapsed," says...
FOX 28 Spokane
Family of woman killed in Spokane Valley hit-and-run crash seeking answers
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The family of a woman killed in a hit-and-run, vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Spokane Valley late last month is still searching for answers surrounding her death. Court documents identified the victim as 57-year-old Kimberly Allen. She was crossing Sprague Ave. between Pines Rd. and...
Menus released for Inlander Restaurant Week 2023
SPOKANE, Wash. — It's time to start making your reservations as Inlander Restaurant Week has revealed the menus for this year's event. This year's event includes more than 110 restaurants in Spokane, eastern Washington, and north Idaho. Each restaurant is offering special three-course meals with a set price of $25, $35, or $45.
KXLY
Rural pharmacies express frustrations with limiting Kaiser Insurance policies
COLFAX, Wash. -- Pharmacists are claiming a new policy taking effect is restricting the ability for Kaiser patients to receive medication. After two refills, patients either have to visit a Kaiser-based pharmacy, or order the medication online.
KXLY
ADHD medication is getting harder to find in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. -- If you've tried to get a refill on a generic Adderall prescription in the last few months, you may notice the ADHD drug has been hard to come by. Adderall shortages are happening all over the country. Local pharmacists are saying the shortage has been the worst they've seen in months.
Volunteers of America hosts annual Mardi Bras Fundraiser
SPOKANE, Wash. — Volunteers of America has begun its annual Mardi Bras fundraiser. The fundraiser supports more than 600 people experiencing homelessness in Spokane. This is the seventh year Volunteers of America has hosted the fundraiser. VOA is partnering with Transitions Women's Hearth to help women experiencing homelessness. Mardi...
KXLY
Spokane Police gives tips on how to avoid online scammers
SPOKANE, Wash. — Online scamming is a complex crime, and knowing how to identify and avoid a scammer is important, especially with modern-day technology. You've probably received a call that was labeled "Scam Likely" on your smartphone, or had an email in your inbox that tries to get you to click a link. These are becoming very frequent, and the best course of action you can do is to avoid them altogether.
'Can't do it anymore' | Customers notice increasing food prices in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash — Food Prices have been increasing in Spokane due to inflation, the changing landscape of the region and state minimum wage increases, but Dick's Hamburgers has worked to keep their prices as low as possible. Jamie McBride has worked at Dick's Hamburgers for 30 years and in...
KHQ Right Now
2012 Centennial Trail killer arrested again for assaulting woman in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two-time felon, 28-year-old Avondre Graham, was arrested last month for attacking a woman and attempting to sexually assault her. He is the same man convicted of murdering a woman on the Centennial Trail in 2012. According to a release from Spokane Police Department (SPD), a woman was...
KXLY
Man hospitalized with significant injuries from South Hill stabbing
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department says a man was stabbed on the South Hill Sunday night. SPD says they responded to a man suffering "apparent stab wounds" near 44th Avenue and Regal Street just before 11 p.m.
KHQ Right Now
Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state to "increase transparency," but the Spokane County auditor said it's likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington's 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north...
KREM2
