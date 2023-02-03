Read full article on original website
Ohio parents accused of using neo-Nazi lesson plan during homeschooling
An Ohio couple has been identified as leaders of the neo-Nazi “Dissident Homeschool” Telegram channel, distributing lesson plans to 2,400 members. We’ll discuss how these groups operate and the investigation into their activities by the Ohio Department of Education. VICE reported that Logan and Katja Lawrence of...
thepostathens.com
Softball: Questions about Ohio heading into the 2023 season
After a successful 2022 season in which Ohio qualified for the Mid-American Conference Tournament after going 17-10 in conference play and finishing second in the conference, it enters the 2023 season with a number of significant questions. The most important one is about its coaching staff. Former head coach Kenzie...
Fallen ‘Shawshank Redemption’ tree at center of lawsuit
Pieces of Ohio's movie history were mistakenly burned, leaving their owner out of potential merchandising revenue, according to a new civil lawsuit filed in Richland County.
thepostathens.com
Wrestling: Jordan Slivka returns to old form against Kent State
Even as a the season winds down, Jordan Slivka is still finding room for improvement. On paper, his redshirt junior season has matched up to his previous three seasons in Athens. In those three seasons, Slivka compiled a record of 46-15, which includes a trip to the NCAA Championships last season. However, coming into Ohio’s dual against Kent State, Slivka’s 7-9 record on the season bared a 1-3 mark in MAC duals.
thepostathens.com
United Campus Ministry provides free weekly meals, among other services
United Campus Ministry holds weekly free meals, including a lunch on Wednesdays from 12-1:30 P.M. and a dinner Thursdays 5-6:30 P.M. Guests can show up to the meals without registration and take advantage of additional services offered. Video by: Hailey Dunne Visit our website at https://www.thepostathens.com Find us on social media: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thepostathens/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ThePost Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThePostAthens.
Cleveland Scene
13 Stunning Ohio Caves You Can and Should Explore
Ohio is home to more than 400 caves and caverns, yet few are open to the public. You can enjoy these 13, however, and get awestruck at their beauty and otherworldliness. Hocking Hills State Park - OH 56, Logan, 740-385-6842. Rock House is the only full cave in Hocking Hills...
Second attack in as many weeks reported at Ohio University
Ohio University police are investigating the second reported attack on a woman in as many weeks.
thepostathens.com
ACHS hosts Spayghetti Dinner Fundraiser
In the iconic 2008 movie "Beverly Hills Chihuahua," small spoiled dogs sit at a dog salon talking about Biminy, a yorkshire terrier played by Leslie Mann, and her upcoming date with a dog named Scooter. After a comment made about Scooter chasing parked cars led to an eruption of laughter, a black poodle named Delta said: “Me, I’d be happy with one who’s not … fixed.”
US 23 in Delaware County reopens following explosion
UPDATE: The Ohio Department of Transportation reported that at approximately 10:10 p.m., U.S. 23 reopened following Monday’s fire. LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Emergency vehicles are on U.S. 23 north of Columbus in Delaware County due to a tank explosion Monday afternoon. Currently, U.S. 23 is closed in both directions at East Orange Road, causing […]
Why a local school is fielding comments about an 8-year-old boy’s outfit: I-Team
“He is not trying to use other bathrooms, he wants to live his life the way he is now, which is a rambunctious boy, who sometimes, likes to twirl around and have something spinning while he twirls.”
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S., Marshals are offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive Jeremy Griggs, according to a news release. Griggs, 35, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, the Sandusky Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff’s office for drug trafficking, fleeing, and theft of a motor vehicle.
Queer Columbus: Hilliard schools lawsuit threatens safety of kids
Eight families are for allowing teachers to wear rainbow Pride badges that read “I’m here.” The lawsuit claims that to wear these badges is “to specifically solicit from children as young as 6-years-old, private, intimate conversations about sexual behaviors.”. Queer kids are asked to grow up...
thepostathens.com
5th annual Polar Bear Plunge makes a splash
On a chilly February morning, over 240 people showed up at Lake Snowden in Albany to do the unthinkable: jump in an icy lake measuring 32 degrees Fahrenheit, the temperature at which water starts to freeze. However, participants took the freezing plunge for a good cause. It was the fifth...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Defendant admits involvement in Vinton Co. double homicide, sentencing pending
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Shania Nicole Jones, a defendant in the Vinton County Court of Common Pleas, has admitted to being involved in a double homicide that took place on March 1, 2022, in McArthur. The deaths of Jori Blair Brown and Lawrence Andrew McMichael resulted in Jones being charged with two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Murder, first-degree felonies in Ohio.
Knox Pages
From 30 attendees to thousands: How the Danville Raccoon Dinner became an iconic community event
DANVILLE — Eighty years ago, Clyde Banbury and Clyde Cornell ate raccoons with 30 friends and family in Banbury’s basement. A few years later, the then-annual dinner was moved to the Danville school’s cafeterias and then to the St. Luke’s Community Center due to increased interest.
cwcolumbus.com
Police give timeline after student's stepfather dies by suicide at Pickerington school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For anyone who is struggling with thoughts of suicide or has a loved one having thoughts of suicide, help is available by calling 988. Students at Pickerington Ridgeview Jr. High School were evacuated within an hour and a half after a parent took his life inside the building, police said.
‘Nazi homeschool’ sparks call for review of Ohio homeschooling
One Ohio couple is said to be supplying “Nazi-approved material” for homeschooling, according to online reports.
NBC4 Columbus
Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest
An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Dye6SQ. Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest. An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a...
sciotopost.com
Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also
OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
thepostathens.com
Men's Basketball: Hunter, Wilson lead Ohio to 78-68 Battle of the Bricks victory
Ohio came away with a 78-68 win over Miami in a tightly-contested Battle of the Bricks Saturday to move to 4-6 in Mid-American Conference play. It was a much-needed win for Ohio, which was coming off one of its most disappointing results of the season, a road loss to Eastern Michigan on Tuesday.
