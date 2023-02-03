Even as a the season winds down, Jordan Slivka is still finding room for improvement. On paper, his redshirt junior season has matched up to his previous three seasons in Athens. In those three seasons, Slivka compiled a record of 46-15, which includes a trip to the NCAA Championships last season. However, coming into Ohio’s dual against Kent State, Slivka’s 7-9 record on the season bared a 1-3 mark in MAC duals.

ATHENS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO