thepostathens.com
United Campus Ministry provides free weekly meals, among other services
United Campus Ministry holds weekly free meals, including a lunch on Wednesdays from 12-1:30 P.M. and a dinner Thursdays 5-6:30 P.M. Guests can show up to the meals without registration and take advantage of additional services offered.
thepostathens.com
Softball: Questions about Ohio heading into the 2023 season
After a successful 2022 season in which Ohio qualified for the Mid-American Conference Tournament after going 17-10 in conference play and finishing second in the conference, it enters the 2023 season with a number of significant questions. The most important one is about its coaching staff. Former head coach Kenzie...
thepostathens.com
ACHS hosts Spayghetti Dinner Fundraiser
In the iconic 2008 movie "Beverly Hills Chihuahua," small spoiled dogs sit at a dog salon talking about Biminy, a yorkshire terrier played by Leslie Mann, and her upcoming date with a dog named Scooter. After a comment made about Scooter chasing parked cars led to an eruption of laughter, a black poodle named Delta said: “Me, I’d be happy with one who’s not … fixed.”
Second attack in as many weeks reported at Ohio University
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio University police are investigating the second reported attack on a woman in as many weeks. One week after police received a tip about a strangulation outside an East Green residence, the department responded to an anonymous report that a woman had been raped early Saturday morning. According to an Ohio […]
WTAP
Ground search for Gretchen Fleming takes place at Mountwood Park
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - “We initially called for three hundred. Just for concerns of the safety of the searchers,” says Parkersburg Police chief, Matt Board. “But we were able to facilitate enough group leaders through the help of the community with that as well and covering a few areas as well. So, it was tremendous.”
WTAP
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking to get a maximum of 300 volunteers for the Gretchen Fleming search
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the Gretchen Fleming search taking place this Saturday, Parkersburg police is looking to get many volunteers. Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board says that the department is looking for a maximum of three hundred able-bodied volunteers -- who are at least 18 years old -- for Saturday’s search.
cwcolumbus.com
Police give timeline after student's stepfather dies by suicide at Pickerington school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For anyone who is struggling with thoughts of suicide or has a loved one having thoughts of suicide, help is available by calling 988. Students at Pickerington Ridgeview Jr. High School were evacuated within an hour and a half after a parent took his life inside the building, police said.
WTAP
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking into items found for evidence value to investigation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - And from that search, Parkersburg police Detective James Zimmerman says that a number of small items were found. Zimmerman says that the department has done a number of previous searches at Mountwood Park with just the department alone. Zimmerman says that the items found are still...
thepostathens.com
Wrestling: Jordan Slivka returns to old form against Kent State
Even as a the season winds down, Jordan Slivka is still finding room for improvement. On paper, his redshirt junior season has matched up to his previous three seasons in Athens. In those three seasons, Slivka compiled a record of 46-15, which includes a trip to the NCAA Championships last season. However, coming into Ohio’s dual against Kent State, Slivka’s 7-9 record on the season bared a 1-3 mark in MAC duals.
thepostathens.com
5th annual Polar Bear Plunge makes a splash
On a chilly February morning, over 240 people showed up at Lake Snowden in Albany to do the unthinkable: jump in an icy lake measuring 32 degrees Fahrenheit, the temperature at which water starts to freeze. However, participants took the freezing plunge for a good cause. It was the fifth...
WTAP
Wood County Schools closes for active shooter training
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools was closed today to hold active shooter training with law enforcement and school employees. The sessions that are going on is a part of the A.L.I.C.E. training model for these types of scenarios. The “A” standing for alert, the “L” for lockdown, the “I” for inform, the “C” standing for counter and finally the “E” for evacuation.
thepostathens.com
City Council approves emergency ordinance
Athens City Council met on Monday to discuss several ordinances including an ordinance that declared a real and present emergency. The ordinance removed the formal bidding procedure so that a collapsed storm line that has formed a sinkhole located at 30 Curran Drive could be replaced. “It’s certainly an emergency...
Hundreds of volunteers help in the search for missing Parkersburg, West Virginia woman
The Parkersburg Police Department put together a large volunteer search group to help locate a missing woman. Investigators put out a post on social media. More than 450 people from West Virginia and surrounding states spent their Saturday searching at Mountwood Park.
WTAP
14-year anniversary of Kimberly Jones going missing, family wants answers
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today marks the 14-year anniversary of Kimberly Jones going missing. On February 2nd, 2009, Jones was last seen by her neighbors at 11 in the morning leaving her apartment -- at what is now Oakwood Village -- with her then six-year old daughter, her ex-husband and his wife.
Cleveland Scene
13 Stunning Ohio Caves You Can and Should Explore
Ohio is home to more than 400 caves and caverns, yet few are open to the public. You can enjoy these 13, however, and get awestruck at their beauty and otherworldliness. Hocking Hills State Park - OH 56, Logan, 740-385-6842. Rock House is the only full cave in Hocking Hills...
WHIZ
Zanesville Man Faces Life in Prison
A Zanesville man faces life in prison. The Muskingum County Prosecutor said a 52-year-old Zanesville man faces life in prison for raping a toddler and possessing thousands of images involving the sexual abuse of children. James McCormick plead guilty to two first-degree felony counts of rape and two second-degree felony...
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Pocahontas County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
thepostathens.com
Men's Basketball: What to know for Northern Illinois
Ohio is feeling good after it defeated Miami at home on Saturday. It is now tied for seventh in the Mid-American Conference. The Bobcats are set to hit the road Tuesday, where they will take on the Huskies in DeKalb, Illinois. It will be the first time this season the two teams face-off. Here’s what to know:
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Defendant admits involvement in Vinton Co. double homicide, sentencing pending
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Shania Nicole Jones, a defendant in the Vinton County Court of Common Pleas, has admitted to being involved in a double homicide that took place on March 1, 2022, in McArthur. The deaths of Jori Blair Brown and Lawrence Andrew McMichael resulted in Jones being charged with two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Murder, first-degree felonies in Ohio.
thepostathens.com
Men's Basketball: Hunter, Wilson lead Ohio to 78-68 Battle of the Bricks victory
Ohio came away with a 78-68 win over Miami in a tightly-contested Battle of the Bricks Saturday to move to 4-6 in Mid-American Conference play. It was a much-needed win for Ohio, which was coming off one of its most disappointing results of the season, a road loss to Eastern Michigan on Tuesday.
