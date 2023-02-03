ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thepostathens.com

United Campus Ministry provides free weekly meals, among other services

United Campus Ministry holds weekly free meals, including a lunch on Wednesdays from 12-1:30 P.M. and a dinner Thursdays 5-6:30 P.M. Guests can show up to the meals without registration and take advantage of additional services offered. Video by: Hailey Dunne Visit our website at https://www.thepostathens.com Find us on social media: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thepostathens/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ThePost Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThePostAthens.
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Softball: Questions about Ohio heading into the 2023 season

After a successful 2022 season in which Ohio qualified for the Mid-American Conference Tournament after going 17-10 in conference play and finishing second in the conference, it enters the 2023 season with a number of significant questions. The most important one is about its coaching staff. Former head coach Kenzie...
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

ACHS hosts Spayghetti Dinner Fundraiser

In the iconic 2008 movie "Beverly Hills Chihuahua," small spoiled dogs sit at a dog salon talking about Biminy, a yorkshire terrier played by Leslie Mann, and her upcoming date with a dog named Scooter. After a comment made about Scooter chasing parked cars led to an eruption of laughter, a black poodle named Delta said: “Me, I’d be happy with one who’s not … fixed.”
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Second attack in as many weeks reported at Ohio University

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio University police are investigating the second reported attack on a woman in as many weeks. One week after police received a tip about a strangulation outside an East Green residence, the department responded to an anonymous report that a woman had been raped early Saturday morning. According to an Ohio […]
ATHENS, OH
WTAP

Ground search for Gretchen Fleming takes place at Mountwood Park

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - “We initially called for three hundred. Just for concerns of the safety of the searchers,” says Parkersburg Police chief, Matt Board. “But we were able to facilitate enough group leaders through the help of the community with that as well and covering a few areas as well. So, it was tremendous.”
PARKERSBURG, WV
thepostathens.com

Wrestling: Jordan Slivka returns to old form against Kent State

Even as a the season winds down, Jordan Slivka is still finding room for improvement. On paper, his redshirt junior season has matched up to his previous three seasons in Athens. In those three seasons, Slivka compiled a record of 46-15, which includes a trip to the NCAA Championships last season. However, coming into Ohio’s dual against Kent State, Slivka’s 7-9 record on the season bared a 1-3 mark in MAC duals.
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

5th annual Polar Bear Plunge makes a splash

On a chilly February morning, over 240 people showed up at Lake Snowden in Albany to do the unthinkable: jump in an icy lake measuring 32 degrees Fahrenheit, the temperature at which water starts to freeze. However, participants took the freezing plunge for a good cause. It was the fifth...
ALBANY, OH
WTAP

Wood County Schools closes for active shooter training

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools was closed today to hold active shooter training with law enforcement and school employees. The sessions that are going on is a part of the A.L.I.C.E. training model for these types of scenarios. The “A” standing for alert, the “L” for lockdown, the “I” for inform, the “C” standing for counter and finally the “E” for evacuation.
thepostathens.com

City Council approves emergency ordinance

Athens City Council met on Monday to discuss several ordinances including an ordinance that declared a real and present emergency. The ordinance removed the formal bidding procedure so that a collapsed storm line that has formed a sinkhole located at 30 Curran Drive could be replaced. “It’s certainly an emergency...
Cleveland Scene

13 Stunning Ohio Caves You Can and Should Explore

Ohio is home to more than 400 caves and caverns, yet few are open to the public. You can enjoy these 13, however, and get awestruck at their beauty and otherworldliness. Hocking Hills State Park - OH 56, Logan, 740-385-6842. Rock House is the only full cave in Hocking Hills...
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Zanesville Man Faces Life in Prison

A Zanesville man faces life in prison. The Muskingum County Prosecutor said a 52-year-old Zanesville man faces life in prison for raping a toddler and possessing thousands of images involving the sexual abuse of children. James McCormick plead guilty to two first-degree felony counts of rape and two second-degree felony...
ZANESVILLE, OH
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Pocahontas County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
thepostathens.com

Men's Basketball: What to know for Northern Illinois

Ohio is feeling good after it defeated Miami at home on Saturday. It is now tied for seventh in the Mid-American Conference. The Bobcats are set to hit the road Tuesday, where they will take on the Huskies in DeKalb, Illinois. It will be the first time this season the two teams face-off. Here’s what to know:
DEKALB, IL
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Defendant admits involvement in Vinton Co. double homicide, sentencing pending

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Shania Nicole Jones, a defendant in the Vinton County Court of Common Pleas, has admitted to being involved in a double homicide that took place on March 1, 2022, in McArthur. The deaths of Jori Blair Brown and Lawrence Andrew McMichael resulted in Jones being charged with two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Murder, first-degree felonies in Ohio.
VINTON COUNTY, OH

