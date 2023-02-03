ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Massive Update About Draymond Green

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wGLNi_0kartJnM00

Draymond Green has been ruled out for Thursday’s game.

On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors are in Colorado to face off with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

For the game, Draymond Green had been originally upgraded to available (after being listed as questionable).

However, right before the game, the Warriors announced that Green has now been ruled out.

Warriors: "UPDATE: Draymond Green has been ruled out for tonight's game. Jonathan Kuminga will start in his place."

The four-time NBA Champion is currently averaging 7.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest in 46 games (while shooting 51.4% from the field).

He is the best defender on the Warriors (and one of their best playmakers).

Right now, the Warriors are 26-25 in 51 games, which has them tied for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 6-4, and they are 7-19 in 26 games on the road away from the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Last season, Green helped lead the Warriors to the NBA Championship for the fourth time in eight seasons (they've also been to the NBA Finals six times in that span).

The former Michigan State star was the 35th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft and has spent his entire career with the Warriors.

As for the Nuggets, they are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 35-16 record in 51 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and 23-4 in the 27 games they have played at home in Denver, Colorado.

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment

The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron James tweeted 3 words after the Kyrie Irving trade, and NBA fans roasted him

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was in his feelings on Sunday night after watching his old Cleveland teammate Kyrie Irving get traded to the Dallas Mavericks. As the Irving trade set the NBA ablaze on Sunday, James found himself on the losing end of the massive transaction. The Lakers were pegged as a possible trade destination for Irving, but it was not meant to be.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Former top defender eyeing return to NBA

Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that... The post Former top defender eyeing return to NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBC Sports

Draymond, Kerr unhappy with how Dubs closed out Mavericks

The Warriors came away Saturday night with a much-needed 119-113 win over the Luka Dončić-less Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Despite the victory, various members of the Warriors were displeased by how they pulled out the win over a hobbled Dallas squad in the waning moments of the game.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Jalen Rose says Kevin Durant is will 'regret' leaving Warriors

The Kyrie Irving era in Brooklyn officially ended on Sunday. With the eight-time All-Star headed to Dallas , it's tough to speculate what Nets forward Kevin Durant thinks of the move or what the future has in store for him. Regardless of how his situation unfolds, ESPN analyst Jalen Rose...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Look: Shannon Sharpe Is Furious With NBA Superstar

Shannon Sharpe delivered a pointed message to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant on FS1's Undisputed this morning. Sharpe discussed yesterday's report from The Athletic, which detailed an NBA investigation into a reported incident involving associates of Morant and members of the Indiana ...
MEMPHIS, TN
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
49K+
Followers
9K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy