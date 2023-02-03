Massive Update About Draymond Green

Draymond Green has been ruled out for Thursday’s game.

On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors are in Colorado to face off with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

For the game, Draymond Green had been originally upgraded to available (after being listed as questionable).

However, right before the game, the Warriors announced that Green has now been ruled out.

Warriors: "UPDATE: Draymond Green has been ruled out for tonight's game. Jonathan Kuminga will start in his place."

The four-time NBA Champion is currently averaging 7.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest in 46 games (while shooting 51.4% from the field).

He is the best defender on the Warriors (and one of their best playmakers).

Right now, the Warriors are 26-25 in 51 games, which has them tied for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 6-4, and they are 7-19 in 26 games on the road away from the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Last season, Green helped lead the Warriors to the NBA Championship for the fourth time in eight seasons (they've also been to the NBA Finals six times in that span).

The former Michigan State star was the 35th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft and has spent his entire career with the Warriors.

As for the Nuggets, they are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 35-16 record in 51 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and 23-4 in the 27 games they have played at home in Denver, Colorado.