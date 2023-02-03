ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

I-5 connector ramp, Hwy. 4 Crosstown Freeway, Charter Way ramp: Stockton closures update

By Angelaydet Rocha, The Record
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PpWUO_0kartFGS00

California Department of Transportation crews will continue to work on maintenance bridge inspections and pavement repairs this weekend into next week.

Here’s what to expect if you plan on traveling Sunday night or next week.

Overnight weekend closures and into next week

Starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, overnight full connector ramp closures on eastbound Highway 4 Crosstown Freeway to southbound Interstate 5 will begin for construction. Closures will run through 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

A ramp closure on westbound Highway 4 Crosstown Freeway to northbound Interstate 5 will close overnight from 9 p.m. on Sunday to 5 a.m. on Friday.

Motorists can use Highway 4 Charter Way to access Interstate 5. Delays of 5-10 minutes should be expected.

Other overnight closures will be seen for full on- and off-ramp due to construction:

  • On-ramp eastbound and westbound Highway 4 Crosstown Freeway at Center Street, 9 p.m. on Sunday to 5 a.m. on Friday
  • On-ramp El Dorado Street to eastbound Highway 4 Crosstown Freeway, 10 p.m. on Sunday to 5 a.m. on Friday
  • Off-ramp westbound Highway 4 Crosstown Freeway at El Dorado Street, 8 p.m. on Sunday to 4 a.m. on Friday

Full closures

Full closures will be in effect on the southbound Interstate 5 connector ramp to westbound Highway 4 Crosstown Freeway on Monday, Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Motorists can use Highway 4 Charter Way to access Interstate 5 while the connector ramp is closed. Delays of 5-10 minutes should be expected.

For closure updates, visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ .

Record reporter Angelaydet Rocha covers community news in Stockton and San Joaquin County. She can be reached at arocha@recordnet.com or on Twitter @ AngelaydetRocha . Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow .

This article originally appeared on The Record: I-5 connector ramp, Hwy. 4 Crosstown Freeway, Charter Way ramp: Stockton closures update

