Dillon Brooks, Donovan Mitchell ejected after skirmish in Grizzlies, Cavs game

By Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago
Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell were both ejected in the third quarter of Thursday's Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers game after a fight near the baseline.

Brooks fell to the ground after a block by Evan Mobley near the baseline. He hit Mitchell in the groin area and after Mitchell fell, he threw the ball at Brooks before getting up to shove him and toss him to the floor.

Coaches and Grizzlies security immediately swarmed in to break up the fight which happened in front of photographers and courtside seats. After a discussion by the referees, Brooks' actions were upgraded to flagrant-2 foul, which carries an automatic ejection. Mitchell was ejected for retaliation.

At the time, the Grizzlies trailed 81-76 with 5:53 in the third quarter. The Grizzlies lost 128-113 for their seventh loss in eight games.

The NBA could possibly suspend Brooks for his actions but that will be determined before the Grizzlies' next game Sunday hosting the Toronto Raptors (5 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast)

