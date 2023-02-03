Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-07 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-07 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Burnett; Douglas; Iron; Price; Sawyer; Washburn AREAS OF FREEZING DRIZZLE TONIGHT Areas of freezing drizzle and light snow will continue through much of tonight. Little additional snowfall is expected and a light glaze of ice is possible. Freezing drizzle may quickly coat roadways with a thin layer of ice that may be undetectable. Please use caution... especially on bridges...overpasses and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly.
Special Weather Statement issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-07 03:51:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-07 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Florence; Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Vilas LOCALLY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS EXPECTED IN NORTH CENTRAL AND FAR NORTHEAST WISCONSIN EARLY THIS MORNING Temperatures near the freezing mark, patchy freezing drizzle and fog, and slippery roads will combine to produce locally hazardous travel conditions in north central and far northeast Wisconsin through the morning commute. Motorists should use caution early this morning, and allow extra time for the morning commute. The worst conditions are expected on untreated secondary roads, bridges and overpasses.
