Effective: 2023-02-07 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-07 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Burnett; Douglas; Iron; Price; Sawyer; Washburn AREAS OF FREEZING DRIZZLE TONIGHT Areas of freezing drizzle and light snow will continue through much of tonight. Little additional snowfall is expected and a light glaze of ice is possible. Freezing drizzle may quickly coat roadways with a thin layer of ice that may be undetectable. Please use caution... especially on bridges...overpasses and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly.

