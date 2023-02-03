Read full article on original website
As Meat Shortages Loom, Supermarket Chain Will Stop Selling Meat Products and Move to Plant-Based Options
In 2023, it is anticipated that the availability of beef will decrease, leading Americans to seek alternative sources of protein and dietary staples. The USDA projects that the average American will consume 5.6% less beef in 2023, marking the largest decrease in consumption in almost four decades, as reported by Beef Magazine.
Large store chain closing multiple Florida locations
A beloved national retail store chain is closing multiple locations in Florida. Read on to learn more. Soon, many Florida residents will need to find a new place to get their office supplies because the major retail store chain Office Depot recently announced that it would be closing at least two store locations in the Sunshine State.
Massive store chain opens new Florida location
A popular store chain with over 950 locations throughout the country recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the popular and fast-growing convenience store chain Wawa held a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Sarasota, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.
New Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Location Opening February 22
The location will be the eighth in the state. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and NJ.com.
