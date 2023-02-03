ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kristen Walters

Large store chain closing multiple Florida locations

A beloved national retail store chain is closing multiple locations in Florida. Read on to learn more. Soon, many Florida residents will need to find a new place to get their office supplies because the major retail store chain Office Depot recently announced that it would be closing at least two store locations in the Sunshine State.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Kristen Walters

Massive store chain opens new Florida location

A popular store chain with over 950 locations throughout the country recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the popular and fast-growing convenience store chain Wawa held a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Sarasota, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.
SARASOTA, FL

