Texas State

natureworldnews.com

Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Rattle Buffalo While Severe Thunderstorms Form Over Texas, Power Outage Continues

Locals in Buffalo were alarmed by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake, and severe thunderstorms are forecast for Texas, making the continuing power outage more challenging. Only a few days after the state was pummeled by a brutal ice storm that froze roadways and cost the lives of at least seven people, parts of the Rockies and the West will likely receive snow, and possibly severe thunderstorms will start to form in Texas.
Lake Charles American Press

Severe storms, excessive rainfall possible Wednesday

Strong to severe storms and excessive rainfall are all possible on Wednesday. The threat will begin in Southeast Texas early Wednesday and transition east into Southwest Louisiana through the day. Gusty winds will be the main threat, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. Isolated tornadoes cannot be...
KHOU

Mount Washington records coldest wind chill ever in US

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — History unfolded at the Mount Washington Observatory Friday. The air temperature there reached 45 degrees below zero, which is just a few degrees shy of the record at that site. However, winds gusted to over 100 mph which made that -45 degree temperature feel much colder.
WFAA

The nasty stretch of winter weather is over! So, what's next?

DALLAS — Here's what we're expecting this week in North Texas!. The main weather headline for this week is the high chance for widespread showers and a few thunderstorms on Tuesday. This does not have the markings of a severe weather event or a winter storm. Just widespread rain that could be heavy at times. The totals look beneficial.
fox7austin.com

The Issue Is: Casino gambling in Texas

Could we see casino gambling soon in Texas? FOX 4 Dallas's Steven Dial, FOX 26 Houston's Greg Groogan and FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski discuss Groogan's interview with Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado and the chances Texas will allow casino gambling.
People

'Epic' Texas Ice Storm Kills at Least 8 and Leaves 400,000 Without Power

The prolonged storm, which has featured an icy mix of precipitation, has resulted in repeated rounds of winter weather over Texas since Monday A massive winter storm stretching across the southern U.S. is entering its fourth day, after widespread power outages, downed trees and icy highways have resulted in the deaths of at least eight people. From West Texas to Tennessee and even into Kentucky, a mixture of sleet, freezing rain and ice has impacted travel and created havoc, canceling hundreds of flights and school for most of this week. On Wednesday, as...
CBS DFW

Winter weather in North Texas: Beautiful ice photos

The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns.  The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun...
KWTX

Thousands of Central Texans on night three with no power

(KWTX) - A large number of Central Texans are bracing for night three in the dark, as crews across the area continue to work to restore power. Customers, like 80-year-old Hugh Wilson in Marlin, have gone days without power. For Wilson, that is posing a challenge as he was recently handicapped from an accident.
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas ice storm

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Four days after an ice storm left hundreds of thousands of Texans without power, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for seven counties impacted by the severe weather.
