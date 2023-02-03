Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
ULM baseball and softball expect big things in 2023
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Warhawks are making final adjustments ahead of their season openers. Both teams start the season at their newly updated home fields. ULM baseball opens against Bradley February 17, while softball gets underway against Western Michigan February 10.
KNOE TV8
City of Monroe announces road closures and route for Krewe of Janus parade
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe has announced the parade route and street closures for the Krewe of Janus parade, happening Sat., Feb. 11, 2023. The parade will start at 6 p.m. with road closures in place no later than 5:45 p.m. The following streets will be closed...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Aldermen pave way toward possible Sports Complex additions
A hotel and entertainment center adjoining the Ruston Sports Complex came step closer after action taken by aldermen during the monthly meeting of Ruston’s City Council Monday night at City Hall. The City Council approved an ordinance authorizing the city to enter into a cooperative endeavor agreement with DBUZ...
KEDM
Krewe de Riviere Parade Rolls Through Monroe and West Monroe This Weekend
The annual Krewe de Riviere Parade is rolling this Saturday, February 3, with the main parade at 5pm. The parade is for Mardi Gras starting early at 10am. The beginning event is the Pet and Children's Parade, with prizes for the best pet costume and children's float, registration is $5 online. Starting at 11am is Mardi Gras Madness in the Monroe River Market, where people can gather for fun and see local sights. Local restaurants and business support the parade to benefit the Twin Cities. Krewe de Riviere started in 2019, bringing Mardi Gras closer to home. The parade will also feature a quiet zone for anyone who those audio sensory difficulties.
El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce hosts ribbon cutting for grand opening of Sincerely Skye
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the opening day of Sincerely Skye. Sincerely Skye is a new florist in the El Dorado community. The store is located at 717 Northwest Avenue and is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 […]
KNOE TV8
Boley Elementary recognized as a comeback campus
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley and District 5 BESE Board Member Ashley Ellis stopped by Boley Elementary on February 3 to recognize the school as a comeback campus. The state recognized 41 schools in 21 parishes with the honor. Schools selected increased test...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Local broadcasting legend Lanny James remembered following death
He was a staple in northeast Louisiana households for decades. Local broadcasting legend Lanny James just had that voice that every broadcaster would love to possess. And he had his share of charisma and flamboyance too. From the way he dressed to the way he talked to the way he...
KNOE TV8
Rayville hosts History Comes to Life Black History event
RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - ABJ Outreach Inc. is partnering with Senator Katrina Jackson to host a Black History event, History Comes to Life, on Feb. 11, 2023. The event will start at 9 a.m. at the Rayville Civic Center. ABJ Outreach says tickets will go on sale Thurs. Feb. 9...
q973radio.com
Celebrating Shreveport Black History Icons – Grave Digga
Damian “Grave Digga” Harris, a Monroe native, stumbled upon Mass Communications and made a decision in the 90’s that would change his life forever. Harris earned the moniker, “Grave Digga” because during his early years, in radio, he worked the overnight shift. The name was catchy and it didn’t take long before it became one of the most popular names on Monroe Radio.
KNOE TV8
Feed Your Soul: A shop where childhood nostalgia is served
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) -There is a new place in Antique Alley in West Monroe where you can get your fix for chocolate, Bayou Chocolate. Owner Dean Crowe opened the shop on Forsythe Avenue in Monroe 10 years ago. A few months ago, he moved to Antique Alley for more foot traffic.
It took Americans almost 200 years to find the highest point in Louisiana
While Driskill Mountain in Bienville Parish is now the undisputed highest point in Louisiana, well up into the 20th century that honor was claimed by various sites across the northern reaches of the state.
myarklamiss.com
Evening Forecast – Monday, February 6th
WEST MONROE, La. — (2/6/2023) Southerly winds have transformed us from a cold, rainy pattern to unseasonably warm temperatures ahead of the region’s next cold front. By Wednesday, showers and storms are likely to return to the forecast. Some parts of the ArkLaMiss may also see an isolated severe threat.
Missing Louisiana woman Theresa Jones found dead in wooded area, deputies confirm
UPDATE (02/06/2023) — On February 6, 2023, Sheriff Dusty Gates of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office informed NBC 10 that Theresa Jones, who was last seen in the early morning of February 2, 2023, has been found deceased in a wooded area. According to authorities, Jones’ body has been sent to Little Rock, Ark. for […]
KNOE TV8
ULM men’s basketball falls to South Alabama
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM men’s basketball hosted South Alabama at Fant-Ewing Coliseum for the middle contest of a three-game homestand. The Warhawks struggled to get shots to fall early, and Isaiah Moore took advantage with a game-high 31 points for the Jaguars. ULM falls to South Alabama, 72-64.
OnlyInYourState
These Cabins On A Vineyard In Louisiana Are The Ultimate Countryside Getaway
We’re always on the hunt for unique lodging in Louisiana, and this one might just take the cake. In fact, it might even be the only place where you can sleep in a cabin on a vineyard in Louisiana. That’s right! A real, working vineyard, right here in the Pelican State. Let’s check out this ultimate countryside getaway:
lincolnparishjournal.com
First blows struck in battle over Lincoln Parish
Lincoln Parish is commemorating the 150th anniversary of its founding in 1873. This is part three of the LPJ’s examination of the early days of our parish. In the early 1870s, U.S. Army units moved into seven former Confederate states to support federal marshals in the trying days of Reconstruction as Southern Democrats and Radical Republicans struggled for political control. North central Louisiana saw more violence and bloodshed in the ten years after the Civil War than during the conflict itself. Lynchings of freed blacks and white criminals, the assassination of Republican officeholders, and a host of brutal crimes filled newspapers. To many Louisianans, the soldiers were not peacekeepers but an occupying enemy force.
KNOE TV8
Ruston woman accused of knowing, refusing to name suspect in deadly Monroe shooting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Monroe officers identified the victim as Derrick Moore, 45. MPD is actively investigating this incident. If anyone has information on the suspect’s whereabouts, contact MPD at (318)-329-2600 or Crome Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-CASH(2274). A Ruston woman has been arrested after the Monroe...
OnlyInYourState
You’d Never Know One Of The Most Incredible Natural Wonders In Louisiana Is Hiding In This State Park
Chemin-A-Haut State Park is one of the most underrated state parks in Louisiana. The 500+ acre park is a treasure trove of trails for hikers, equestrians, and paddlers alike. There’s one incredible natural wonder within the park that few people know about, and that’s most likely because you can’t see it from land. You’ll need a boat and a paddle to check out this awe-inspiring tree in Louisiana, and it’s worth every stroke to see this ancient cypress tree in person.
ROAD CLOSURE: 3100 block of South Grand Street in Monroe remains closed after experiencing high water
UPDATE (02/02/2023) — On February 3, 2023, the City of Monroe confirmed that South 24th Street at Grammont Street and DeSiard Street Intersection has been reopened after being closed due to high water on the roadway. The 3100 block of South Grand Street in Monroe, La. remains closed. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, February 2, […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
City administration seeks to rectify water bill situation
Some residents in Ruston were surprised by their water bills this past month, and as a result of previous inaccurate readings, Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker said he and the city administration has fixed the inaccurate readings and is working to rectify the bill situation. “We as a city administration —...
