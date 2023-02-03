Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBBJ
Black History Month • Week Two
Civil Rights Activist; West Tennessee NAACP Area Director; President of the Jackson-Madison County Branch President. A recent election of some new executive committee members to the branch in our recent election. We are excited about new faces to carry on the work of addressing the issues of racism and inequalities.
WBBJ
Black History Month 2023: Juanita Jones
JACKSON, Tenn. — Each week in February, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News is celebrating Black History Month by telling the story of West Tennesseans. It is sponsored by the Tennessee Education Lottery. Juanita Jones, the founder and Executive Director of Keep My Hood Good, started the campaign in east Jackson...
WBBJ
Student art exhibit open at The Ned
JACKSON, Tenn. — You can support local college artists through an art exhibit. The Ned is hosting the UpstARTS! Collegiate Student Art Exhibition this month. The art is being featured in the Ned’s main gallery, with work from students at the University of Tennessee at Martin, Freed-Hardeman University, and other surrounding colleges.
WBBJ
The Ned reveals upcoming performance season
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local performance venue reveals a list of upcoming performances. The Ned welcomed Jackson media partners on Wednesday for Media Appreciation Day. The upcoming 2023-24 season will include productions of “The Diary of Anne Frank,” “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” and “Mean Girls.”
WBBJ
Monthly council meeting brings changes for the city
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson City Council meeting took place on Tuesday, with many many topics addressed during a two hour period. One of the first items of business was to induct the new Mayor’s Youth Council, made of 11 students from private and Jackson-Madison County Schools. Three...
WBBJ
Shoe donations sought for local students
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization is collecting “Soles for Little Souls.”. Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. – Nu Sigma Alumnae Chapter is collecting shoes for the students of Washington Douglas Head Start in Jackson. They are asking for gently used youth shoes sizes 0-13. Monetary donations...
WBBJ
“The Little Mermaid” auditions to be held for JMCSS students
JACKSON, Tenn. — Auditions for “The Little Mermaid” are set to be held next week. The auditions are for any Jackson-Madison County School System student from grades sixth to 12th. They will be on Friday, February 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Liberty Tech. A...
WBBJ
Jackson Symphony to hold Valentine’s Pop
JACKSON, Tenn. — An exciting valentine’s event is returning to the Hub City. Saturday, February 11 at 7:30 p.m. the Jackson Symphony is bringing back their Valentine’s Pops Concert. The event will be held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center, with the the Equinox Band playing with...
WBBJ
Mrs. Anna Lois Huddleston-Dickerson
Mrs. Anna Lois Huddleston-Dickerson was born on July 19, 1957 in Gibson County, Tennessee. She departed this life on January 31, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Greater Sixth Street Baptist Church in Humboldt, TN. Open Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. and Family Hour will be from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00p.m. at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.
WBBJ
Community invited to celebrate opening of new business
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nurse is inviting the community to help her celebrate her new business. On Friday, February 10, Shay Miller is hosting the grand opening of Basil and Bourbon Catering and Events. She is inviting the public to come and sample what her new catering business...
WBBJ
Community meeting held to hear concerns from residents
JACKSON, Tenn. — A community came together Monday night to make their voices heard. City Councilwoman Tara Skinner held a community meeting to discuss updates and hear concerns in district four. The meeting was held at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. Multiple community leaders were in attendance to discuss projects...
WBBJ
Conger holds ribbon cutting for campaign office
JACKSON, Tenn. — Mayor Scott Conger held a ribbon cutting for his campaign office for his mayoral candidacy. Conger has announced his plan to run for Jackson mayor once again. Community leaders and supporters of Conger were in attendance. He says he’s excited for what’s going on in Jackson....
WBBJ
FHU announces upcoming changes to staff
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University announced upcoming staff changes on Tuesday. FHU says that Dr. Richard A. Brumback III, who is an associate professor of Bible, will be taking over Dr. Justin Rogers’ current role as the director of Graduate School of Theology. Rogers will become the dean...
WBBJ
Nite Lite Theatre bringing ‘Mary Poppins’ to Milan
TRENTON, Tenn. — A local theatre group is bringing a magical production to Gibson County. Nite Lite Theater is presenting “Mary Poppins” on March 17-19 and March 24-26. Disney’s “Mary Poppins” is a musical fantasy that focuses on the children of a wealthy family and their adventures with their new magical nanny.
WBBJ
Valentine’s special ‘Love is on the Air’ coming to WBBJ this Saturday
JACKSON, Tenn. — This month love is in the air, and here on WBBJ, love is on the air. This Saturday, tune in at 10:30 p.m. to “Love is On The Air,” presented by Bahakel Entertainment — the parent company for WBBJ — to get into the Valentine spirit.
WBBJ
FHU breaks enrollment record once again
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University has once again set an enrollment record. A news release says this is the third consecutive year that a record has been set for the spring semester. They say a total of seven records have fallen this spring, according to FHU President David R....
WBBJ
Milan High School to present ‘Beauty and the Beast’
MILAN, Tenn. — A local school is inviting you to “be their guest” for a special performance. Milan High School will bring Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” to the stage for six shows this month. Performances will take place at 7 p.m. on February...
WBBJ
Crime Stoppers 02-08-23
Crime Stoppers need your help identifying two suspects who entered Academy sports, not to purchase anything, but to rip the store off of several hundred dollars in hoodies. Why hoodies? Probably because they can sell them to their friends, so they can steal more hoodies. If you recognize them or have any information call (731) 424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App. Without your help, they will continue to go free.
WBBJ
Mr. Willie Thomas ”Doosie” Pewitte
Services for Mr. Willie Thomas ”Doosie” Pewitte, age 59 of Denmark, Tennessee will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, 1:00 P.M., at the Gospel Temple Holiness Church. The interment will be in the London Branch Church Cemetery. If you like to send flowers in memory of Mr....
Comments / 0