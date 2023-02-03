Read full article on original website
Chesapeake deputy overwhelmed by community support after shooting
Spirit of Norfolk could be sunk for a reef, owner says
Nearly eight months after the Spirit of Norfolk harbor cruise boat was gutted by a fire, it's been revealed its charred shell could still go on serving. Instead of serving human life however, it would serve marine life.
Hampton Aquaplex offering free swim lessons to local second-graders
Second-graders in Hampton City Schools are invited to receive free swim lessons at the new Hampton Aquaplex.
Norfolk Naval Shipyard hosting job fair Feb. 25
The Norfolk Naval Shipyard is inviting applicants during an upcoming job fair.
Portsmouth residents 'terrified' after several weekend shootings
Missing Virginia Beach man found safe
Virginia Beach Police are looking for 84-year-old Edward Shaw Jr. who went missing Monday.
VA Senate passes resolution dedicated to Newport News teacher shot by student
The resolution commended Abby Zwerner for her bravery and her devotion to the safety of her students during the shooting.
‘It’s discouraging’: Neighbors react following triple shooting on Nashville Avenue in Portsmouth
Man arrives at Norfolk hospital with gunshot wound
Police in Norfolk are now investigating a shooting that injured one person overnight.
1 injured following shooting on Virginia Beach Blvd. in Virginia Beach
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around in the 4500 block of Virginia Beach Blvd. Police say one victim was taken to a local hospital and that their condition is unknown.
Cameras vs. criminals: Local police departments using technology to solve crime
Cameras versus criminals - local police departments are turning to technology when it comes to fighting crime, speeding up an investigation by hours, if not, days.
1 injured following shooting on Howard St. in Portsmouth
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 7:56 p.m. in the 100 block of Howard St.
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting on Broad St. in Chesapeake
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 6:51 p.m. in the area of Broad St. and Acorn St.
1 dead, 1 injured in I-664 crash in Hampton
A Suffolk man was killed Monday in a crash on northbound Interstate 664 in Hampton, and another man was injured, state police said (Photo - Virginia State Police).
City leaders hold prayer vigil following recent violence in schools
Chesapeake woman remains traumatized after hearing boyfriend's shooting death
Vehicle crashes into water near Jefferson Ave. in Newport News
According to a Facebook post from the Newport News Fire Department, the vehicle crashed into a bottle of water near the 1300 block of Jefferson Ave.
Juveniles arrested, charged with breaking and entering in Southern Shores
SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WAVY) – Three juveniles have been arrested and charged with breaking into a home and cars, according to Southern Shores Police Department. The juveniles were charged with breaking and entering and larceny of money and other personal items from multiple cars. They have charges pending on...
Deadly pedestrian crash on J Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian being hit by a car. On February 5, around 2:03 a.m. police responded to J Clyde Morris Boulevard and Thimble Shoals Boulevard in reference to an auto-pedestrian accident. When officers arrived they found...
Letter: Richneck administrator who was warned about student with gun identified
An intent-to-sue letter sheds new light on an administrators' alleged "failure to act" and prevent a 6-year-old student from shooting his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in January.
