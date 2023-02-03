ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

NESN

Tom Brady Addresses Possibility Of Making Another NFL Comeback

Tom Brady on Monday had the opportunity to slam the door shut on the possibility of reversing course and taking an NFL field again. Instead, the legendary quarterback might have let the door ajar, even if it was ever so slightly. Brady appeared on FS1’s “The Herd” five days after...
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Young Star Already Back In Foxboro For Workouts

Christian Barmore clearly is motivated to ensure his disappointing sophomore season isn’t repeated. The 2021 second-round pick excelled as a rookie defensive lineman, causing many to identify him as a breakout candidate in 2022. But Barmore got off to a slow start this season, with a lingering knee injury also causing him to miss seven games. He finished with a bang, but his second season with the New England Patriots ultimately didn’t go as many envisioned it would.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
NESN

Bill Belichick Recalls Wild Story Of Tom Brady Nearly ‘Dying’ At Pebble Beach

According to Bill Belichick, Tom Brady’s most improbable moment might’ve come on the golf course, not the gridiron. During his surprise appearance on Monday night’s “Let’s Go!” podcast episode, Belichick told a wild story about Brady nearly risking his life when the two played together in the 2014 Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. The New England Patriots head coach told the story years ago, but Monday’s version included a bit more flavor.
NESN

Hear Tom Brady Get Choked Up While Talking To Bill Belichick

Tom Brady’s emotions typically come off as scripted and contrived during his appearances on the “Let’s Go!” podcast, which is co-hosted by the equally disingenuous Jim Gray. But Monday night’s episode felt like the real deal. Brady and Gray welcomed surprise guest Bill Belichick as...
NESN

Broncos’ Sean Payton Implementing Specific Change For Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos are coming off of one of the most disastrous head coaching hires in recent memory, forcing the next man in line to try and pick up the pieces. After firing Nathaniel Hackett just 15 games into his tenure, the Broncos hired Sean Payton on Jan. 31 to turn things around. His pairing alongside Russell Wilson will immediately become a topic of discussion, as the Hackett-Wilson marriage from 2022 was a complete and total nightmare for Denver.
DENVER, CO
NESN

Davante Adams Doubles Down On Aaron Rodgers Recruitment Pitch

Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams likely won’t be catching passes from Derek Carr during the 2023 NFL season, but the star pass-catcher clearly is hoping to attract another one of his good friends. With Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers continuing to mull his future both in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Super Bowl LVII: Mahomes vs. Hurts Quarterback Breakdown

Two of the NFL’s best signal callers are set to go face to face in Super Bowl LVII, with Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs taking on Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles. The importance of quarterbacks will never be understated in the NFL, and both of these...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

Tom Brady’s Father Reveals Reason Why Star Quarterback Retired

Tom Brady might love football more than anyone who’s ever stepped foot on an NFL field, but there’s one facet of the game the iconic quarterback certainly won’t miss. Brady was forced to deal with bruising pass-rushers for over two decades in the league. The seven-time Super Bowl champion ultimately mastered the art of going down when a sack was unavoidable, but the hits are going to come no matter your preparation or how skilled you are at evading pressure.
NESN

Antonio Brown Claims Former Patriots Player Gave Him CTE

If you’ve had a problem with Antonio Brown’s deranged behavior over the past few years, the seven-time Pro Bowl selection wants you to take it up with one of his former teammates. Brown, who flamed out of the NFL at the tail end of the 2021 season and...
NESN

Vikings Hiring Brian Flores as Defensive Coordinator

The Minnesota Vikings are hiring former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores as their next defensive coordinator, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This comes before Flores was scheduled to have a second interview with the Arizona Cardinals for their head coaching vacancy. We knew it wouldn’t be long until Flores would be back at a coordinator or head coaching gig after spending 2022 as the linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
