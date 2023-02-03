ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
People

Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'

The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday.  In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach.  For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Sportscasting

Kyrie Irving Contract: New Mavs Star Put an Extra $2M in His Pocket by Blowing up the Nets

Kyrie Irving did it again. For the third time in his career, whether via trade demand or not re-signing, Irving has turned his back on yet another NBA franchise. This time, it was demanding a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets out of the blue, just six days before the 2023 NBA trade deadline. Less than 48 hours after the demand, the Nets made a Kyrie Irving trade with the Dallas Mavericks.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Former LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing with LeBron again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Kevin Durant Announcement

The failed experiment that was the Brooklyn Nets appears to be coming to an end.  Now, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes, another team out west is looking to land superstar forward Kevin Durant. Per Haynes, the Phoenix Suns are prepared to make a run at Durant should he become available in ...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Look: Shannon Sharpe Is Furious With NBA Superstar

Shannon Sharpe delivered a pointed message to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant on FS1's Undisputed this morning. Sharpe discussed yesterday's report from The Athletic, which detailed an NBA investigation into a reported incident involving associates of Morant and members of the Indiana ...
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Former top defender eyeing return to NBA

Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that... The post Former top defender eyeing return to NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
Hoops Rumors

Clippers may seek buyout with John Wall if he’s not traded

The Clippers are attempting to trade point guard John Wall and may consider a buyout if they can’t find a deal, multiple sources tell Andrew Greif of The Los Angeles Times. Wall, 32, signed with L.A. in July after reaching a buyout with Houston. His two-year contract includes a $6.479M salary for this season and a $6.8M team option for 2023-24.
LOS ANGELES, CA

