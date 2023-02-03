Read full article on original website
“We would have had more championships and more success if it wasn’t for him being selfish" - Stephen Jackson exposes the most selfish player he played with
Stephen Jackson exposes future Hall of Famer, Tony Parker as the most selfish player he played with.
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stephen A. Smith Has Harsh Reaction To Kyrie Irving's Trade Request
Kyrie Irving has drawn quite a bit of criticism for his trade request away from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving has become well known for his frequent trade requests. And in doing so, has developed a reputation as one of the most unreliable superstars in the NBA. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith shared that ...
Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'
The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday. In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach. For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Kyrie Irving Contract: New Mavs Star Put an Extra $2M in His Pocket by Blowing up the Nets
Kyrie Irving did it again. For the third time in his career, whether via trade demand or not re-signing, Irving has turned his back on yet another NBA franchise. This time, it was demanding a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets out of the blue, just six days before the 2023 NBA trade deadline. Less than 48 hours after the demand, the Nets made a Kyrie Irving trade with the Dallas Mavericks.
Yardbarker
Former LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing with LeBron again.
NBA World Reacts To Kevin Durant Announcement
The failed experiment that was the Brooklyn Nets appears to be coming to an end. Now, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes, another team out west is looking to land superstar forward Kevin Durant. Per Haynes, the Phoenix Suns are prepared to make a run at Durant should he become available in ...
sportszion.com
Official: Marcus Jordan dating his father Michael Jordan’s teammate Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen
It appears that 2023 will be a wild west of bizarre revelations and incidents in the sports industry. The first month already produced Michael Jordan calling Isiah Thomas ‘a*#*le’ in his documentary. How could his son, Marcus Jordan, be an exception?. Marcus Jordan played college basketball for a...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Golden State Warriors Reportedly Concerned About Jordan Poole's Level This Season
The Golden State Warriors haven't seen much improvement from Jordan Poole this season.
Charles Barkley Explains Why LeBron James Is The 7th Greatest Player Of All Time
Charles Barkley breaks down why he has LeBron James as the 7th greatest player in NBA history.
"Just his presence" - Rick Fox on why Kobe Bryant would've made a perfect addition to the Lakers front office
For Rick Fox, Kobe needed no front office experience to be great at working there.
1 Team Will Reportedly 'Pursue' Trade For Kevin Durant, If Available
With his friend Kyrie Irving now gone, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant could realistically follow him out of New York. And right now there's one team that's extremely interested in seeing that happen. According to Bleacher Report NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Phoenix Suns are ready to pursue ...
Look: Shannon Sharpe Is Furious With NBA Superstar
Shannon Sharpe delivered a pointed message to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant on FS1's Undisputed this morning. Sharpe discussed yesterday's report from The Athletic, which detailed an NBA investigation into a reported incident involving associates of Morant and members of the Indiana ...
Former top defender eyeing return to NBA
Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that... The post Former top defender eyeing return to NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Los Angeles Lakers Can Land 3 Utah Jazz Players For Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles Lakers can get 3 Utah Jazz players for Russell Westbrook, with the potential targets being named in a report.
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Video: Things Getting Very Heated On 'First Take' This Morning
Things got a bit tense during Monday morning's edition of First Take. Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams were getting into it as they were discussing the blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade that went down on Sunday. Smith asked Williams if he was finished talking which led Williams to fire back ...
Clippers may seek buyout with John Wall if he’s not traded
The Clippers are attempting to trade point guard John Wall and may consider a buyout if they can’t find a deal, multiple sources tell Andrew Greif of The Los Angeles Times. Wall, 32, signed with L.A. in July after reaching a buyout with Houston. His two-year contract includes a $6.479M salary for this season and a $6.8M team option for 2023-24.
