Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan overcomes horrific start, Brown scores 29 in rivalry victory

When Michigan fell behind 10-0 in the early going to Michigan State at the Breslin Center on Sunday afternoon, things did not seem to be headed in the right direction. Laila Phelia, the team's leading scorer, didn't make the trip to East Lansing due to a leg injury, and sophomore Greta Kampschroeder didn't travel, either.
What Chris Partridge's return to Michigan means for future staff

What we know is Chris Partridge is returning to Ann Arbor to coach with the Michigan Wolverines. What we don't know currently is in what capacity. Let's take a look at some different scenarios. Partridge's Resume. First, it's important to know what Chris Partridge does well. The obvious might be...
Three takeaways from Michigan's 77-69 win over Ohio State

In a season full of ups and downs, Michigan has something to smile about on this day as the Wolverines get a coveted rivalry win, defeating Ohio State 77-69 at Crisler Center on Sunday. Below are three takeaways from the Wolverines' win over the Buckeyes. 1. A push and shove...
Holtz makes emotional return, Michigan pummels Wisconsin in sweep

The Yost Ice Arena faithful saw Michigan score 13 total goals over a two-game stretch this weekend, and the Wolverines swept the visiting Wisconsin Badgers. However, the barrage of goals and pair of victories may not have even been the main storyline coming out of the weekend. Back in November,...
John Jokisch continuing the family legacy at Michigan

The Jokisch name runs deep at the University of Michigan. Paul and Dan Jokisch would go on to have successful careers in Ann Arbor as wide receivers, with Paul going on to play in the NFL. Paul's legacy continued with his first son, Paul Jokisch III, entering the U-M program...
