Toni Holmes
3d ago
Contact the ACLU to bring a lawsuit against private schools because they’re getting public money and they can discriminate against students of protected classes.
DMACC dental hygiene clinic offers services for fraction of the cost
ANKENY, Iowa — Des Moines Area Community College Dental Hygiene students need your help to graduate. DMACC’s Dental Hygiene clinic helps the students improve their skills by offering dental cleaning and services for a fraction of the cost. This time of year the clinic sees low patient numbers. Without those patients, hygiene students will have […]
KCCI.com
Close Up: Seeking solutions after deadly Starts Right Here shooting, local schools budget
DES MOINES, Iowa — In this episode of Close Up, we hear from Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert and longtime attorney Alfredo Parrish in the aftermath of the deadly Starts Right Here shooting. And Gov. Kim Reynolds’ private scholarship plan starts this fall. We look at what that...
iowa.media
US flag absent from Johnston cafeteria display
Johnston School District has allowed flags representing 43 different countries to be hung in the cafeteria at the high school — with one noticeable exception. If you look close, you will notice the absence of the American flag. “In an effort to harbor an inclusive and representative space for...
Gov. Reynolds Appoints Sergeant Brady Carney as Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Director
(Des Moines) Governor Reynolds has appointed Sergeant Brady Carney of the Des Moines Police Department’s Investigations Division to lead the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. Carney is a graduate of Adair-Casey High School and Iowa State University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminology in 2006. He was named Outstanding Recruit of the Des Moines Regional Police Academy’s 68th Recruit Class in 2007.
bleedingheartland.com
Using Republican logic on their school voucher plan
“Strong Island Hawk” is an Iowa Democrat and political researcher based in Des Moines. Prior to moving to Iowa, he lived in Washington, DC where he worked for one of the nation’s top public interest groups. In Iowa, has worked and volunteered on U.S. Representative Cindy Axne’s 2018 campaign and Senator Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 caucus team.
Scoop: Iowa forfeits millions in federal emergency housing funds
Polk County is getting nearly $28 million more in federal pandemic emergency rent assistance forfeited by the state, federal documents show. Another almost $17 million of Iowa's money was redistributed in late January to other states. Why it matters: More than 20,000 Iowans are not caught up on rent, according...
An Iowa Town Charged a Man With Disorderly Conduct Because He Called a Cop a 'Domestic Abuser'
Noah Petersen was arrested last October for strongly criticizing a police officer during a city council meeting in Newton, Iowa. Now he has been found not guilty—and the ordinance used to justify his arrest has been overturned on First Amendment grounds. "We believe the court got this exactly right,"...
bleedingheartland.com
Divisive politics, Kim Reynolds, and the Moms for Liberty
Randy Richardson is a former educator and retired associate executive director of the Iowa State Education Association. The last two presidential elections have highlighted the deep divides between Democrats and Republicans. According to information from the Pew Research Center a month before the 2020 election, roughly 8 in 10 registered voters in both camps said their differences with the other side were about core American values, and roughly 9 in 10—again in both camps—worried that a victory by the other would lead to “lasting harm” to the United States.
KCCI.com
Charges dropped for Iowa protestor critical of police
NEWTON, Iowa — "I was ruled not guilty by a court of law, "said Noah Petersen, arrested at a Newton City council meeting. Noah Peterson is pleased that he was found not guilty on one of two counts of disorderly conduct against him. In October, Petersen was arrested at...
who13.com
Beanbag Chair in the Cold outside Hilton
Some Students had their beanbag chair in the cold, made some random observations which made air. Some Students had their beanbag chair in the cold, made some random observations which made air. Monday Weather Forecast. What’s Bugging Andy? More like Who?. FACEOFF FEB 5. Murphy’s Law. MR SOUNDOFF...
KCCI.com
Iowa pastor hit by SUV has been released from the hospital
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A beloved former Oskaloosa pastor is out of the hospital nearly a month after beinghit by an SUV. Eighty-year-old Alvern Boetsma was welcomed home Monday by members of the Good News Chapel. He led worship there for several decades. Boetsma was severely hurt last month when...
State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds
WASHINGTON — A report from a patient advocacy group found the future of medical cannabis in the states is hazy unless costs are decreased, product safety standards are improved, and civil rights are strengthened for patients and prescribers. Americans for Safe Access issued its annual State of the States report this week. The organization, a nonprofit, […] The post State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Mother of student who fell from ceiling says school employees did everything they are trained to do
DES MOINES, Iowa — The mother of a Des Moines 10-year-old says school staff did what exactly what they were trained to do after her son climbed a desk and a cabinet before falling from a classroom ceiling. "When I got there, I asked 'is he OK?' And they...
KETV.com
'His trailer was nearly in pieces': Iowa troopers remove semi-truck from service
Iowa state troopers removed a semi-truck from service Sunday after they said the trailer was "nearly in pieces." In a post on Facebook, the state patrol says the driver was pulled over near Altoona. ISP says he was traveling from Omaha to Chicago to pick up a load. This content...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KCCI.com
Video: Iowa high school basketball player shatters back board
WAUKEE, Iowa — During Friday night's (Feb. 3) boys basketball game in Waukee, Vance Peiffer shattered one of the back boards on the hoop. In the video above, you can see Peiffer jump to the rim. When the ball goes through the hoop, the board shatters. Fortunately, the board remained intact and none of the glass fell on any players or spectators.
kiwaradio.com
New video about fatal crash aims to discourage distracted driving
Statewide Iowa — A new video being released by the Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau features the family of two Iowans who were killed seven years ago by a distracted driver in a Webster County crash. The wreck in May of 2015 took the lives of 56-year-old David...
Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations
The U.S. Department of Labor is taking two Iowa companies to court over allegations that they either failed to pay workers overtime or spent their workers’ retirement contributions. The first of the two cases, filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleges that Seth Woods, along with Woods Construction […] The post Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Winterset once again turned into film set for new action movie
WINTERSET, Iowa — People around the Winterset and Truro area may have noticed some film cameras in the area recently. The film is called “Winterset,” it’s the creation of a writer, producer, and director named Michael P. Blevins who lives in Beverly Hills, but grew up in Kansas City. He spent summers coming to Truro, […]
Newton police sued over traffic stop that generated 1.6 million YouTube views
An Iowa college student whose YouTube video of a police traffic stop generated 1.6 million views is now suing the city of Newton for false arrest. In a lawsuit filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, Tayvin Galanakis, 19, of Newton alleges the city and its police department are […] The post Newton police sued over traffic stop that generated 1.6 million YouTube views appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
