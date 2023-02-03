Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Places to Eat Seafood on Delmarva (Outside of Ocean City)Katie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Jay Briscoe, US Star Wrestler, Dies at 38WilliamLaurel, DE
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Related
Cape Gazette
Cape baseball team gets championship rings
Though months had passed, the excitement remained recently when the DIAA state champion Cape Henlopen baseball team gathered together one last time to receive their highly anticipated championship rings. The team is very grateful and wishes to acknowledge and thank Scott Kammerer, SoDel Concepts CEO, and the SolDel Cares Fund of the Delaware Community Foundation, for the generous support and donation which funded a majority of the rings’ cost. The entire Cape Henlopen baseball community is very appreciative to SoDel Concepts for supporting its organization and mission.
tourcounsel.com
The Centre at Salisbury | Shopping mall in Maryland
The Centre at Salisbury is an 862,000-square-foot (80,082 m2) super regional mall in Salisbury, Maryland. The mall is the only regional shopping mall in a 60-mile (97 km) radius. The mall's anchor stores are Boscov's, Burlington, and Dick's Sporting Goods.[3] It also features a 16 screen cinema stadium-style Regal Cinemas movie theater.
delawarepublic.org
Polar Bear Plunge draws thousands to Rehoboth
3,652 people took part in Sunday’s annual Polar Bear Plunge in Rehoboth Beach, raising over $1-million-dollars for Special Olympics Delaware. It’s the second straight year the event drew over 3,000 plungers and raised more than a million dollars after seeing its numbers dip during the pandemic. Last year saw 3,244 hundred participants raise over $1 million.
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
Maryland approves expansion of Eastern Shore poultry rendering plant, despite pollution history
MDE says Valley Proteins must meet ’substantially stricter’ discharge limits The post Maryland approves expansion of Eastern Shore poultry rendering plant, despite pollution history appeared first on Maryland Matters.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Aldi top open new Delaware store, reopen Florida location battered by hurricane
Aldi’s nationwide expansion continues Thursday as it readies for a new store opening in Delaware as well as a reopening of a Florida location hit by last October’s Hurricane Ian. The discount grocer’s new store will be located at 696 N. Dupont Blvd. in Milford, Delaware. “Our...
WBOC
Lewes Polar Bear Plunge Benefits Special Olympics Delaware
REHOBOTH BEACH, De. - Some brave souls plunged into the chilly waters on Lewes Beach on Sunday to benefit Special Olympics Delaware. Hundreds packed the beach, and then the water for the 32nd annual Polar Bear Plunge. That included our "Draper Dippers," a team of some of our colleagues from...
OnlyInYourState
It Should Be Illegal To Drive Through Maryland’s Eastern Shore Without Stopping At The Iron Horse Coffee House & Eatery
If you’re ever driving through the eastern shore region, keep the following eatery in mind. This must-stop restaurant in Maryland serves up some of the freshest food items in the state, including unique sandwiches, salads, tacos, and more. This café and eatery is tiny but mighty, with flavor combinations that could beat out most other restaurants. This place is always worth the drive, so read on for the details, and enjoy every last bite.
New private school coming to Sussex this fall
A new private school is coming to Sussex County in the fall. Dustin Yoder said he started Headwaters Acton to serve people who have a deep dissatisfaction with traditional education. He and his wife Stefanie Yoder live in Sussex County and wanted their four young children to have a different path of education than they experienced. After sending three of ... Read More
WBOC
Demolition Complete at Cambridge Harbor Development
CAMBRIDGE, Md.- The demolition phase at the Cambridge Harbor development has been completed by the Cambridge Waterfront Development. The Dorchester Chamber of Commerce says Demolition began four months ago and included the removal of the old Dorchester General Hospital, next to the Nurses Quarters, Governors Hall slab, associated parking lots, and other hardscapes.
firststateupdate.com
Man Succumbs To Injuries Suffered In Saturday Rollover Crash
The Delaware State Police have identified the victim involved in a serious crash that turned fatal in the Milton area on February 4, 2023, as Charles Maxwell, 20, of Milton, Delaware. Maxwell was later pronounced deceased on February 4, 2023, at the hospital. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating...
WBOC
PEP Program To Start In Cambridge
A Parents encouragement program (PEP) will be starting next week. The program starts next week and will cover 8 weeks of training at the Intergenerational Center in Cambridge.
The Jungle Bar & Restaurant, Ocean City, MD
Tucktaway Oceanside and 98th St. & Coastal Highway in the Plaza Condo Condo Complex is a gem called the Jungle Bar and Restaurant. Owned and operated by Jimmy and Lee Burroughs, this full-service restaurant with indoor and outdoor accommodations is a must visit when you are in Ocean City, Maryland. The Jungle Bar and restaurant is one the best restaurants of Ocean City serving the best crab cakes and its signature crab mountain entrée that you will find nowhere else on the eastern shore.
WMDT.com
Heacook Fest returns for 2023
DELMAR, Md. – Heacook Fest will be returning this year, honoring the legacy of Corporal Keith Heacook who was killed in the line of duty in 2021. Delmar Mayor Ben Jorden says the festival will be held in the same venue, as last year’s event and will be held on the last Sunday in April.
Four Places to Eat Seafood on Delmarva (Outside of Ocean City)
Seafood is big on Delmarva, and there are so many local restaurants that specialize in serving it. Here's where you can get your fix if you don't want to go to Ocean City.
Cape Gazette
Sea glass festival seeks collectors to exhibit June 3-4
Searching for sea glass is an addictive hobby that has become a favorite pastime for millions of people who either live or vacation in coastal regions worldwide. Over the past 20 years, the popularity of sea glass hunting has gained momentum. The Lewes Historical Society invites individuals and enthusiasts who...
WMDT.com
Fire destroys pole barn in Laurel overnight
LAUREL, Del. – An overnight blaze destroyed a large pole barn and multiple pieces of farm machinery in Laurel early Saturday. Laurel Fire Department says they, along with Blades and Georgetown Fire Departments, responded to a reported chicken house fire on Tayler Mill Road around 2:50 a.m. Tankers were requested from Millsboro, Delmar, and Seaford Fire Departments.
WBOC
Driver Flees Head-On Crash in Laurel
LAUREL, Del.-- A driver fled the scene of a head-on crash over the weekend in Laurel. According to the Laurel Fire Department, crews were on the scene of the crash on Horsey Road and Sussex Highway Saturday night. Officials say when crews first arrived on the scene, they found one...
Cape Gazette
The Inn at Lewes opens in old Driftwood Motel on Route 1
The owners of the Heritage Inn near Lewes have purchased the old Driftwood Motel and reopened it under a new name called The Inn at Lewes. Located on the same side of Route 1 as the Heritage Inn, about a quarter of a mile closer to Dartmouth Drive, the Driftwood Motel was built in 1978. Under the name Drifts RG DEV LLC, H&R Hospitality purchased the property for $2.2 million in November.
WGMD Radio
Pittsville Man Convicted on Weapons Offenses
A 35 year old Pittsville man has been convicted of possession of a regulated firearm by a person prohibited – and related charges. Associate Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, Karen Dean has deferred sentencing of Timothy Ketterman for a pre-sentence investigation – Ketterman is being held at the County Detention Center pending sentencing. Officials say Police responded to a fatal crash at Queen Avenue and Duchess Drive in Salisbury. Sheriff Mike Lewis recovered an unserialized .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol with an attached suppressor from beneath Ketterman’s seat. Additional ammunition, an extended magazine and drug paraphernalia were also found.
Comments / 0