Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Wake-Up Call For Parents: The Urgent Need to Protect Toddlers and Young Children from Cannabis OverdoseRachel PerkinsPortland, ME
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
Iconic Maine Lobster Roll Company Takes Care of Scarborough First Responders in a Tasty Way
Scarborough, Maine's first responders got quite the treat to combat the recent cold weather, all thanks to a very popular neighbor. What an incredible gesture by the lobster roll king of Southern Maine. There's nothing like heaps of locally sourced lobster meat slathered in mayo or butter (or both, why not?) and piled into lightly grilled hot dog buns. It's essentially Maine gold.
10 Things That Made the Subzero Maine Temperatures Less Sucky
That harsh cold was hard, but there were a couple of beautiful and fun things. The windchills that hit Maine Friday and all day Saturday were brutal. Brutal is not an exaggeration. It was rough. I can't find numbers (I'm sure they will be reported) but fire departments across the state were dealing with frozen and burst pipes up and down the state! I'm no exception. Of course, it happens on a weekend. That actually kicks off the 10 things that made that subzero weather less sucky!
Friday’s Insane Subzero Wind Caused Chaos at the Brunswick, Maine Shaw’s
No cap. I've legit never seen anything like this before in my life. Not even during the insane tornado season I experienced while living in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where there was literally some type of tornado almost every single day in May 2019. And I guess technically, I didn't. first-hand what...
Remember When Lewiston, Maine, was Featured on ‘Criminal Minds’?
Nostalgia, let's talk about it. Lewiston is the second largest city in Maine with 36,615 people, according to Maine Demographics. I am not sure if that's why it was chosen to be featured on one of the greatest TV crime shows of all time, or not. But I was today...
Well That Didn’t Take Long, Auburn, Maine, Walmart Pole Hit Again
Not even a week went by after Walmart put up cement barricades, a stop sign that lights up, and a camera, that a vehicle has almost hit the pole in Auburn, Maine, yet again. Seriously, I think this pole is cursed, there cannot be any other reason why it is being hit so frequently.
Here’s When Veterans and Their Family Can Ski for Free at Lost Valley in Maine
A wonderful opportunity for veterans and gold star families will be coming up in March. Our great vets and families will be able to hit the slopes for free on one of Maine's most beloved mountains. What an incredible gesture by Lost Valley Ski Area in Auburn. And as the...
94.9 HOM
Portland, ME
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1