South Portland, ME

Iconic Maine Lobster Roll Company Takes Care of Scarborough First Responders in a Tasty Way

Scarborough, Maine's first responders got quite the treat to combat the recent cold weather, all thanks to a very popular neighbor. What an incredible gesture by the lobster roll king of Southern Maine. There's nothing like heaps of locally sourced lobster meat slathered in mayo or butter (or both, why not?) and piled into lightly grilled hot dog buns. It's essentially Maine gold.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
10 Things That Made the Subzero Maine Temperatures Less Sucky

That harsh cold was hard, but there were a couple of beautiful and fun things. The windchills that hit Maine Friday and all day Saturday were brutal. Brutal is not an exaggeration. It was rough. I can't find numbers (I'm sure they will be reported) but fire departments across the state were dealing with frozen and burst pipes up and down the state! I'm no exception. Of course, it happens on a weekend. That actually kicks off the 10 things that made that subzero weather less sucky!
MAINE STATE
Portland, ME
