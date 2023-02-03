Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Nebraska Basketball: Huskers and Creighton squaring off for 3-star guard
Nebraska basketball and the Creighton Bluejays are directly squaring off in the recruiting game over 3-star guard Dayton Forsythe. The Nebraska basketball team is coming off quite the Sunday. There was, of course, the big win over the Penn State Nittany Lions. That game might have been the best and most complete victory of the season, Creighton notwithstanding.
kmaland.com
Nebraska up to No. 5 in USTFCCA rankings
(KMAland) -- The Nebraska men's track program is up to No. 5 in the latest rankings released by the USTFCCCA. The Huskers moved up one spot from No. 6. The women's program comes in at No. 18. Texas, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina State and Washington are the top five on...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers continue racking up competition for Carter Nelson
Nebraska football recruiting certainly has its work cut out for it when it comes to Ainsworth’s Carter Nelson who just keeps getting Power 5 offers. It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Carter Nelson is the most pressing get for the Nebraska football recruiting class of 2024. It’s not just that Nelson is the top player in the state. It’s not just that he’s rated the fifth best tight end in the entire class. It’s that if the Huskers do end up reeling the Ainsworth prospect in, it will mean they’ve fought off more than 20 other Power 5 programs (and counting) in order to land him.
KSNB Local4
Rural Nebraskans more pessimistic in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Rural Nebraskans are more pessimistic about their current and future well-being, as well as changes in their communities, according to the 2022 Nebraska Rural Poll. Since its beginning 27 years ago, the poll has asked respondents about their current situation, as well as their outlook on...
volleyballmag.com
Q&A with Nebraska coach John Cook as Huskers transition into spring
Lincoln Arneal lives in Lincoln and covers Nebraska volleyball for Huskers Illustrated. Follow him on Twitter at @lincoln_VB. Nebraska’s 2022 season came to an abrupt early end on a Thursday afternoon in December in Louisville, Kentucky. For the first time in a decade, the Huskers failed to advance to an NCAA Tournament regional final after failing to convert several match points against Oregon.
foxnebraska.com
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
WOWT
PLSHS Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren named Nebraska Athletic Director of the Year
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An athletic director at a Papillion area high school was named the Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year. According to Papillion La Vista Community Schools, La Vista South High School Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren was named the 2023 Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year by the Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
News Channel Nebraska
Game and Parks expands central Nebraska recreation area
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is taking steps toward the possibility of expanding a recreation area. The Nebraska Department of Transportation transferred 145 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to be included as an addition to Mormon Island State Recreation Area. The park...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska’s Natural Resource Districts release 2022 dam assessments
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - To ensure water infrastructure safety, Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) on several dam assessments across the state. In 2022, nine floodwater reduction dam assessments were completed with four NRDs – Lewis &...
Nebraska Powerball Double Play starts Sunday
Starting February 5, Nebraska Lottery players will be able to purchase Double Play®, an add-on feature that offers another chance to match your Powerball® numbers for cash prizes up to $10 million. Powerball Double Play drawings are held between 10:30 and 10:40 p.m. CT on Monday, Wednesday, and...
KSNB Local4
NEB TF: Johansson, Steinforth Break School and Devaney Records
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) On the final day of the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational, two Nebraska school records were shattered as Axelina Johansson broke the women’s shot put record and Till Steinforth set a new men’s heptathlon mark. Both were also Devaney Center facility records. The Huskers finished the two-day meet with nine event titles.
1011now.com
Youth Sports Complex closer to breaking ground as it awaits final vote from council
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new baseball and softball complex is close to possibly clearing another hurdle. Monday, the Lincoln City Council held a public hearing about the lease for the property and ARPA funds from the city and county that would pay for a portion of the project. Private dollars are also providing a big chunk of the dollars needed as well.
Nebraska’s costliest governor’s race left wild numbers in its wake
OMAHA — The costliest election in Nebraska history is over, including a governor’s race with state-record spending in 2022 of $29 million, campaign finance reports show. Even including the general election that University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen won over State Sen. Carol Blood, nobody spent more than the second-place finisher in the GOP primary. […] The post Nebraska’s costliest governor’s race left wild numbers in its wake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Husker staff wants to make sure it pays respect to the senior tape
It'll be one of those stories probably retold in high supply if Jeremiah Charles goes on to tear it up at Nebraska. His recruitment, and the story of him putting on a show on the night Matt Rhule and coaches walked into the high school gym, has already received its share of run in these parts. But this past Wednesday, with the papers now signed, Rhule could actually speak himself about the additions of Charles and his Arlington (Texas) Martin teammate Ismael Smith Flores.
1011now.com
Nebraska’s Business Innovation Act program sees success for local startups
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Four years ago, Kelly Mann took a leap starting her own company. The Business Innovation Act made that leap a little less risky. “I probably never would have started AuditMiner, because I would have used my own funds, potentially mortgage my house, liquidate some 401k of my own in order to put money into there. And that’s just not the risk I’m willing to take as a mother of three,” said Kelly Mann, co-founder of AuditMiner and recipient of grant money from the state.
News Channel Nebraska
January much wetter in 2023 than a year ago
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Of the past 127 years, 2022 was the fourth-driest year for the state of Nebraska. That has left drought conditions across 99 percent of the state. So far, 2023 has turned a new, wetter leaf, with many areas of the state experiencing much higher precipitation. Hartington's January...
Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Trey Palmer shutout, BHM uniforms, more
Nebraska Cornhuskers star Trey Palmer had a great week of practices leading up to the Senior Bowl 2023. Unfortunately, it appears that Palmer mostly had all those great practices because he was going up against the inferior defense. It certainly didn’t help the Nebraska Cornhuskers star that he was on the team that not only didn’t produce much offense but when it was on offense decided to run the ball more than throw it.
Nebraska State Patrol hiring troopers
Applications are open to join the Nebraska State Patrol! With excellent salary, full benefits package, and unlimited career paths, the time has never been better to become a Nebraska State Trooper. Troopers patrol Nebraska’s roadways, investigate criminal activity, fly drones, handle K9s, negotiate in crisis situations, operate on the SWAT...
